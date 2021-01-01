I think the ghosts of Headingly 2019 are definitely in play.



They won't say it but sure Australia are intimidated somewhat by England's batting approach. They know any combination in the top order can get 70 or 80 in 10 overs and with a low target to chase it turns things around massively. Of course they also know they'll get chances. But they won't feel safe probably even with 250 and Australia will be kicking themselves for not having a bigger lead and the sloppy wickets of Smith and Labuschagne. It's also a really good wicket so will be interesting to see what bowling conditions are like with the weather.