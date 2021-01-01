« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19600 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
i need some rain tomorrow big time haha
gerrardsarmy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19601 on: Yesterday at 05:57:00 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm
Another one I'd like to see again. Head's back foot fractionally off the ground for that smart bit of stumping? 

I thought the same thing...
lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19602 on: Yesterday at 05:58:34 pm
Mad watching Smith give his wicket away like that.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19603 on: Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19604 on: Yesterday at 06:00:33 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 05:59:45 pm
Yes.

Thank you

Been a mad days cricket
Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19605 on: Yesterday at 06:01:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm
Another one I'd like to see again. Head's back foot fractionally off the ground for that smart bit of stumping? 
My stream seems very late but if it's the one I'm thinking of, his other foot looked in anyway.
gerrardsarmy

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19606 on: Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:01:20 pm
My stream seems very late but if it's the one I'm thinking of, his other foot looked in anyway.

Head missed the cut shot and Bairstow took the bails
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19607 on: Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
These two can score so quickly
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19608 on: Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Morgan is a fucking bore ain't he?
demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:15:16 pm
Morgan is a fucking bore ain't he?

Yup, seldom has anything insightful to say. Reckon he's better commentating on white ball cricket, which is understandable in a way. The Sky team has really lost a lot of quality over the last four years.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Lancs v Surrey T20 QF starting soon. Not sure who Yorkshire have in theres.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 06:28:57 pm
Another huge first hour tomorrow if it starts on time
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm
Lancs v Surrey T20 QF starting soon. Not sure who Yorkshire have in theres.

Come on Surrey.

(First time in my life I've said that)
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 06:33:29 pm
As if Marshall fucking Mitch is going to repel us again.
alonsoisared

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!

There will be loads of time either way and we can chase 300 plus if we bat sensibly

Marsh and Head score quickly though
alonsoisared

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 08:59:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:37:08 pm
There will be loads of time either way and we can chase 300 plus if we bat sensibly

Marsh and Head score quickly though
That's a very big if, mate ;D
Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19617 on: Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:36:06 pm
Any more than 200 to chase and we are struggling big time, huge first hour tomorrow!

I wouldn't be giving up if it's more than that because there's every likelihood it will be more than 200 to chase. 

250 or less and I'd make England favourites, 275 it's a 50/50 game, 300 and I'd favour Australia.
67CherryRed

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19618 on: Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
I live in Leeds, and looking at the forecast for the next few days I think they could struggle to get this finished (if its accurate).
Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19619 on: Today at 01:45:16 am
All joking aside, there is plenty of potential left in this, even if the weather has a big part to play. You can't beat (almost) a TM for emotional investment. Bring it on!
BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #19620 on: Today at 02:25:51 am
I think the ghosts of Headingly 2019 are definitely in play.
