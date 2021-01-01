« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:15:33 pm
How do you even break your leg in two places playing golf??

Ask Craig Bellamy.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #19401 on: Today at 12:25:05 pm »
Boland is bowling beautifully here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:05 pm
Boland is bowling beautifully here.

Bowlin Boland
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #19403 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Think this has to be it for Bairstow, last year was an amazing purple patch for the guy but he's bringing nothing to the party batting wise that Foakes wouldn't and the less said about his wicket keeping the better
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Think this has to be it for Bairstow, last year was an amazing purple patch for the guy but he's bringing nothing to the party batting wise that Foakes wouldn't and the less said about his wicket keeping the better


Time to bring Buttler back?






























 :P
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Brainless stuff.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Brain dead shot...totally beyond me that!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Great batting Moeen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:43:01 pm
Brainless stuff.

Really is, having to edged the one before. Again though, thats not Bazball, its just cricketers doing dumb things.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Well done Moeen.... :wave ....The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Got away with it then does it again straight away. Are they all fucking thick?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
'Ere, have another go"

Mooen's return has been a disaster. Can't spin it, can't build an innings.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:09 pm
'Ere, have another go"

Mooen's return has been a disaster. Can't spin it, can't build an innings.
And youve got Eoin Morgan saying he should be captain if Stokes fitness is a serious doubt :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
If you wanted a pitch to take on the short ball, theres no better surface than this. The bounce is so true.

5 seconds later Moeen tries to pull and spoons the ball up in the air and just gets away with itthen does the same thing next ball and gets caught.  ::)

No need, they were doing exactly the right thing. No patience at all. How often are they going to fall for the same plan?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Stokes should have a go at it now maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:09 pm
'Ere, have another go"

Mooen's return has been a disaster. Can't spin it, can't build an innings.

First one was a mulligan.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:45:20 pm
And youve got Eoin Morgan saying he should be captain if Stokes fitness is a serious doubt :D

I heard that but you have to make allowances for Morgan.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Usually like Woakes batting but that what the fuck was that for his second delivery ???
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Woakes lucky to survive then, could have been a different game if we'd got lunch still 5 down.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:45:20 pm
And youve got Eoin Morgan saying he should be captain if Stokes fitness is a serious doubt :D

One big boys club has been for a while.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:46:32 pm
Woakes lucky to survive then, could have been a different game if we'd got lunch still 5 down.

Woakes doesn't look like he's going to survive too long here
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Jesus, what was Woakes doing there? Hope he's ok as it looked like it hit the grill and not around the side of head.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:46:13 pm
Usually like Woakes batting but that what the fuck was that for his second delivery ???

They've all caught the bug. I still can't believe Moeen's dismissal. As has been said, he got away with it the ball before but thought fuck it, let's go again! Madness.



Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:46:32 pm
Woakes lucky to survive then, could have been a different game if we'd got lunch still 5 down.

Woakes is a very accomplished stroke maker, but the Aussies know that he historically is suspect to short pitched bowling.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Feels like we always let the Aussies off the hook when we have them under pressure but it never happens the other way round. They are relentless and never let a chance go.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
We have to accept its what they are gonna do im glad im not paying £100 a ticket to see it.

If players cant take things seriously then whats the point
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Is this a well coached side?

Fielding is largely terrible, bowling erratic, batsmen making the same mistakes over and over again. Over-reliance on individual brilliance to get us out of a hole (no change there).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:52:11 pm
We have to accept its what they are gonna do im glad im not paying £100 a ticket to see it.

If players cant take things seriously then whats the point

You dont think theyre taking this seriously?

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Great shot from Woakes...Guess if they're going to bounce you constantly then attack is best form of defence
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:53:11 pm
You dont think theyre taking this seriously?

Not as seriously as they should. Australia visit for The Ashes once every 4 or 5 years is it? It seems like they're just a club side who are all matey with one another and just want to have a laugh and play cricket.

Add to that the constant bigging up of themselves, the 'banter', the reckless nature of it all. It is crazy to me.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Cummins is following the ball with his field placings, which is normally a bit of a no-no as a captain but it works against this England team as they just keep hitting it, in the air, to the same places.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Woakes gone playing at a short one. Reviewed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Just when you thought the England batsmen couldn't get any stupider...
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Woakes reviewing when he hit it, cheating bastard :)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
So damn predictable
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Australia going to have some really good batting conditions. If even only 1 or 2 of them go well this game and series is done.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
This side is pathetic.

All mouth.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Innings defeat looms....serious too! Especially if the Aussies get in soon after lunch, play sensibly (yes, it can be done!) then rack up a huge lead.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Can we make the clock and the scoreboard a bit bigger and have fireworks going off from both at regular intervals so that the England batsman actually pay attention to them.
