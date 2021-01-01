How do you even break your leg in two places playing golf??
Crosby Nick never fails.
Boland is bowling beautifully here.
Think this has to be it for Bairstow, last year was an amazing purple patch for the guy but he's bringing nothing to the party batting wise that Foakes wouldn't and the less said about his wicket keeping the better
Brainless stuff.
'Ere, have another go"Mooen's return has been a disaster. Can't spin it, can't build an innings.
And youve got Eoin Morgan saying he should be captain if Stokes fitness is a serious doubt
Woakes lucky to survive then, could have been a different game if we'd got lunch still 5 down.
Usually like Woakes batting but that what the fuck was that for his second delivery
We have to accept its what they are gonna do im glad im not paying £100 a ticket to see it.If players cant take things seriously then whats the point
You dont think theyre taking this seriously?
