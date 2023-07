Brilliant atmosphere here. A welcome contrast to Lordís.



Leeds, OT and Edgbaston are always hot. It must be a real help for our lads. The Oval isn't bad to be fair. But Lord's, Jesus. It's no wonder we always perform so poorly there.What a great session that was for England though. There's no finer sight than a fast bowler in full flow. I'd hate to facing that, but even more would I hate being first slip. Even a clean catch would hurt like fuck.