Splinter those stumps Woody la.
Could apply to current and recent past Dutch cricket .. although it is changing.

Also most test countries teams... So a Moot point and I am tired of this point, not really applicable criticism of associate countries cricket.

however in current Ashes test teams, Ben Stokes born in New Zealand and his father a kiwi cricket
Labuschange born SA and Usman Khawaja - Born in Pakistan both playing for Aussies.

at Some point there were a lot more..
there is a lot of moving of players between cricket, rugby and other sports these days. Loads of mercenaries in all sports as talent get scourced all over the world in all sports and walks of life.

Plus in an ever-globalising world more people are more likely to have multiple eligibilities. England have had two captains that were born overseas and I dont think anyone really minds. If it makes for more competitive cricket, I say play on.
associate cricket seems to be, for the most part, just ex-pats from 'traditional' cricketing countries.

just look at the surnames on the scorecards.

I'm not judging it, again it's just an observation.
Plus in an ever-globalising world more people are more likely to have multiple eligibilities. England have had two captains that were born overseas and I dont think anyone really minds. If it makes for more competitive cricket, I say play on.

Don't forget Mike Denness. He was born at the other end of the world outside a town called Glasgow.
Foakes takes that
Smith dropped with an inside edge. Not enough of a keeper expert, looked a tough chance but would make such a difference if we took some of these.
Khawaja, Labuschagne and Stokes were 4, 10 and 12 respectively when they moved to the countries they represent. I think it's reasonable to represent the country where you did most of your cricket development.

Damn wicket.
Yes the Wizard!
Labuschagne's having a bit of an indifferent series.
get in there
Listening to TMS and the stat they come out with, England have outscored Australia over the 2 tests.......the difference?  England have given away 60 more extras than the aussies!!

Fine margins and all that!!

61-3.....keep the pressure on, get Wood at the 2 new batsmen!
First time in a long time our attack has looked more dangerous without Anderson. Hell play at least one of the last 2 tests but I think it could be his swansong.
First time in a long time our attack has looked more dangerous without Anderson. Hell play at least one of the last 2 tests but I think it could be his swansong.

Play him at Old Trafford surely? For several reasons. Then Oval for the quicker, bouncier bowlers again perhaps.
Listening to TMS and the stat they come out with, England have outscored Australia over the 2 tests.......the difference?  England have given away 60 more extras than the aussies!!

Fine margins and all that!!

61-3.....keep the pressure on, get Wood at the 2 new batsmen!

good start from England that
Refreshingly good bowling. Wood has been a loss.
Looking forward to Wood v Carey.
