Could apply to current and recent past Dutch cricket .. although it is changing.Also most test countries teams... So a Moot point and I am tired of this point, not really applicable criticism of associate countries cricket.however in current Ashes test teams, Ben Stokes born in New Zealand and his father a kiwi cricket Labuschange born SA and Usman Khawaja - Born in Pakistan both playing for Aussies.at Some point there were a lot more..there is a lot of moving of players between cricket, rugby and other sports these days. Loads of mercenaries in all sports as talent get scourced all over the world in all sports and walks of life.
Plus in an ever-globalising world more people are more likely to have multiple eligibilities. England have had two captains that were born overseas and I dont think anyone really minds. If it makes for more competitive cricket, I say play on.
Crosby Nick never fails.
First time in a long time our attack has looked more dangerous without Anderson. Hell play at least one of the last 2 tests but I think it could be his swansong.
Listening to TMS and the stat they come out with, England have outscored Australia over the 2 tests.......the difference? England have given away 60 more extras than the aussies!!Fine margins and all that!!61-3.....keep the pressure on, get Wood at the 2 new batsmen!
