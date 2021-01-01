Lucky if they name more than 1 Dutch born player though. Their team is made up of South Africans, Indians, Kiwis, a Tongan and the odd Dutch player.



Could apply to current and recent past Dutch cricket .. although it is changing.Also most test countries teams... So a Moot point and I am tired of this point, not really applicable criticism of associate countries cricket.however in current Ashes test teams, Ben Stokes born in New Zealand and his father a kiwi cricketLabuschange born SA and Usman Khawaja - Born in Pakistan both playing for Aussies.at Some point there were a lot more..there is a lot of moving of players between cricket, rugby and other sports these days. Loads of mercenaries in all sports as talent get scourced all over the world in all sports and walks of life.