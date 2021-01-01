« previous next »
Any streams for this? Trying to watch it at work
Why do the Aussies have an obsession with adding a y on the end of everybodys name? Why does Scott Boland need to be Scotty Boland?
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:55 am
Why do the Aussies have an obsession with adding a y on the end of everybodys name? Why does Scott Boland need to be Scotty Boland?

It's actually 'ie' not 'y'.
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:26:54 am
Lucky if they name more than 1 Dutch born player though. Their team is made up of South Africans, Indians, Kiwis, a Tongan and the odd Dutch player.

Could apply to current and recent past Dutch cricket .. although it is changing.

Also most test countries teams... So a Moot point and I am tired of this point, not really applicable criticism of associate countries cricket.

however in current Ashes test teams, Ben Stokes born in New Zealand and his father a kiwi cricket
Labuschange born SA and Usman Khawaja - Born in Pakistan both playing for Aussies.

at Some point there were a lot more..
there is a lot of moving of players between cricket, rugby and other sports these days. Loads of mercenaries in all sports as talent get scourced all over the world in all sports and walks of life.
Any streams for this? Trying to watch it at work

yupptv.com has a free stream service.. they do ask for email and mobile.
but I am watching while working
Hope I'm wrong but I'm disappointed they've stuck with Robinson and his 78mp plodders as I thought Tongue did really well
One thing we are very good at is winning the toss
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:49:25 am
yupptv.com has a free stream service.. they do ask for email and mobile.
but I am watching while working
Thank you
One thing we are very good at is winning the toss

Tossers?
Hahaha, excellent ball.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,980
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Cheerio. :wave
16th time getting Warner out for Broad
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,057
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:42:55 am
Why do the Aussies have an obsession with adding a y on the end of everybodys name? Why does Scott Boland need to be Scotty Boland?

Patty is the worst of those.

When did that change by the way? In my day everyone had an o added to the end instead.
Bit sad Warner's out. Would have liked a bit more chance to boo him.
