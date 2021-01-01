« previous next »
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18960 on: Yesterday at 01:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 12:55:31 pm
Don't get why you would drop Tongue, he was the most dangerous bowler in the last test. I think Robinson is very lucky that he keeps getting picked.

My guess is we dont think he can do 3 tests back to back as Wood is unlikely to play OT after Leeds.

This way Tongue plays 4th test and possibly Wood 5th if not injured !
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18961 on: Yesterday at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 01:40:43 pm
The point is, it's happened to a cricketer that knowingly attempts to do the same to other cricketers. "Spirit of cricket" for me but not for thee..

So you're agreeing that it's wrong then?
Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18962 on: Yesterday at 02:02:19 pm »
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18963 on: Yesterday at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 02:02:19 pm


By slyly effective do you mean to say it was wrong?
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18964 on: Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:08:02 am
Quite so. The over is finished once the batter has marked his crease and the umpire is on the move.

Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?
Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18965 on: Yesterday at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 02:32:49 pm
By slyly effective do you mean to say it was wrong?

Sly can range from clever to deceitful..  ;D

Edit: Just clocked the post count..Thanks Satan!   :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:05:02 pm by The Final Third »
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18966 on: Yesterday at 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 02:52:10 pm
Sly can range from clever to deceitful..  ;D

Edit: Just clocked the post count..Thanks Satan!   :D


Haha. Your swerving of a direct answer tells us all we need to know. ;)
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,411
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18967 on: Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm
Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?

A bloke called Arthur Fagg many years ago. If I remember his words exactly, they went like this. "Listen Mark, the over's over when the batsman marks his crease and umpire's on the move. Remember that son. And don't let anyone tell you different. Especially some Smart Alec who repeats what you've just said, gives it extra emphasis by underlining it or some such, and keeps on wanting you to read the Laws of Cricket which they insist on posting to you every other day.  Jobsworths lad, they don't understand the game." 

I don't necessarily subscribe to everything he said, but there's some sense there I think.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18968 on: Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
A bloke called Arthur Fagg many years ago. If I remember his words exactly, they went like this. "Listen Mark, the over's over when the batsman marks his crease and umpire's on the move. Remember that son. And don't let anyone tell you different. Especially some Smart Alec who repeats what you've just said, gives it extra emphasis by underlining it or some such, and keeps on wanting you to read the Laws of Cricket which they insist on posting to you every other day.  Jobsworths lad, they don't understand the game." 

I don't necessarily subscribe to everything he said, but there's some sense there I think.

 :D

What you say and the what the law says are different but anyway, the post did crack me up, so you won some points there  ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18969 on: Yesterday at 04:03:25 pm »
Some understand the laws, others understand the game. Its been done to death now. Australia players are cheating pricks. They won. Next test is almost upon us so we can talk about how big of a prick they are for another reason.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,411
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18970 on: Yesterday at 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm
:D

What you say and the what the law says are different but anyway, the post did crack me up, so you won some points there  ;D

Arthur Fagg once refused to take the field after being criticised by  the West Indian team I believe.

Although the best umpiring fact I know is that the Australian umpires did not give a single Aussie batsman out LBW in the entire 6-Test Ashes series down under in 1970-71.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18971 on: Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm »
I used to play 3rd XI cricket and we had an Aussie on a gap year working at a local school who played for us. We had to take stints umpiring and it was a hot, sunny day and he strolled out to umpire with no top on. The oppo skipper was very old school, and told him that wasnt on. The Aussie told him to fuck off, so he did, taking his team with him in protest for about half an hour. :lmao

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18972 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 pm »
The media has spun this up so much, Im a bit worried theres going to be a bit of biffo at the cricket. At the cricket ffs.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,095
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18973 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 pm »
Be good for the series if we win
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18974 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
The aussies are still going on about this stumping, dont half moan do they?

Interesting bowling line up for the third test, be interesting to see how they handle it if Australia start to knock runs off quickly. Hope our tail can get into double figures for runs now
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18975 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm »
An absolutely bizarre decision from the 3rd umpire then in the womens t20 - the ball moved up, there was a spike on ultra edge and the batter had walked off. :lmao
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,215
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18976 on: Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm
Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?

An opposition player kicks the ball out because a player is injured. It is not a head injury so the Ref doesn't blow his whistle. The keeper is the closest player so goes to check on his teammate.

The laws of the game state it is fine to take a quick throw-in and smack the ball into an empty net.

Would you be fine with that because it is within the rules?
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18977 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm
The aussies are still going on about this stumping

:lmao
Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18978 on: Today at 12:03:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm
An opposition player kicks the ball out because a player is injured. It is not a head injury so the Ref doesn't blow his whistle. The keeper is the closest player so goes to check on his teammate.

The laws of the game state it is fine to take a quick throw-in and smack the ball into an empty net.

Would you be fine with that because it is within the rules?

If it was against United, City, or Everton... maybe :)
Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • An absolute p***k
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18979 on: Today at 12:04:23 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:03:25 pm
Some understand the laws, others understand the game. Its been done to death now. Australia players are cheating pricks. They won. Next test is almost upon us so we can talk about how big of a prick they are for another reason.

Anything to detract away from the fact you lot have lost six of the last seven Ashes tests, the seventh only one wicket away from another loss.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
I used to play 3rd XI cricket and we had an Aussie on a gap year working at a local school who played for us. We had to take stints umpiring and it was a hot, sunny day and he strolled out to umpire with no top on. The oppo skipper was very old school, and told him that wasnt on. The Aussie told him to fuck off, so he did, taking his team with him in protest for about half an hour. :lmao
STRAYA :lmao
Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,518
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18980 on: Today at 02:06:25 am »
Rumours that M.Marsh will come in for Green
Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18981 on: Today at 03:54:55 am »
Weather forecast doesnt look very promising for the back end of this test match.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:11:12 am by Rosario »
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,095
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18982 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 03:54:55 am
Weather forecast doesnt look very promising for the back end of this test match.

Bazball (and Brook at 3) will ensure we win by an innings.
Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,591
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18983 on: Today at 08:44:44 am »
Looks like a bowling day today especially as tomorrow looks pretty sunny. Cloud on top of cloud today according to the Met Office website.

Seems like we might lose a bit of time on Saturday due to showers but again according to the Met Office site they'll be more than enough good weather for a completed test.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,794
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18984 on: Today at 08:51:11 am »
I'm glad there's a quick turnaround between the previous game and this one.
Online nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,051
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18985 on: Today at 09:22:40 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:51:11 am
I'm glad there's a quick turnaround between the previous game and this one.
Fuckin oath.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,053
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18986 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 09:22:40 am
Fuckin oath.

Is that a yes or a no?
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,538
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18987 on: Today at 09:35:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm
An opposition player kicks the ball out because a player is injured. It is not a head injury so the Ref doesn't blow his whistle. The keeper is the closest player so goes to check on his teammate.

The laws of the game state it is fine to take a quick throw-in and smack the ball into an empty net.

Would you be fine with that because it is within the rules?

If it was us against the bitters or Utd then yes, I'd be ecstatic!
