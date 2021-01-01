Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?



A bloke called Arthur Fagg many years ago. If I remember his words exactly, they went like this. "Listen Mark, the over's over when the batsman marks his crease and umpire's on the move. Remember that son. And don't let anyone tell you different. Especially some Smart Alec who repeats what you've just said, gives it extra emphasis by underlining it or some such, and keeps on wanting you to read the Laws of Cricket which they insist on posting to you every other day. Jobsworths lad, they don't understand the game."I don't necessarily subscribe to everything he said, but there's some sense there I think.