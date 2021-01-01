« previous next »
Offline Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 01:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:55:31 pm
Don't get why you would drop Tongue, he was the most dangerous bowler in the last test. I think Robinson is very lucky that he keeps getting picked.

My guess is we dont think he can do 3 tests back to back as Wood is unlikely to play OT after Leeds.

This way Tongue plays 4th test and possibly Wood 5th if not injured !
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:40:43 pm
The point is, it's happened to a cricketer that knowingly attempts to do the same to other cricketers. "Spirit of cricket" for me but not for thee..

So you're agreeing that it's wrong then?
Online The Final Third

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 02:02:19 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:51:13 pm
So you're agreeing that it's wrong then?
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:23:18 pm
both were slyly effective.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:02:19 pm


By slyly effective do you mean to say it was wrong?
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:08:02 am
Quite so. The over is finished once the batter has marked his crease and the umpire is on the move.

Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?
Online The Final Third

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:32:49 pm
By slyly effective do you mean to say it was wrong?

Sly can range from clever to deceitful..  ;D

Edit: Just clocked the post count..Thanks Satan!   :D
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 03:18:41 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:52:10 pm
Sly can range from clever to deceitful..  ;D

Edit: Just clocked the post count..Thanks Satan!   :D


Haha. Your swerving of a direct answer tells us all we need to know. ;)
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 03:19:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:43:49 pm
Who told you this? Do you want me to post the laws again?

A bloke called Arthur Fagg many years ago. If I remember his words exactly, they went like this. "Listen Mark, the over's over when the batsman marks his crease and umpire's on the move. Remember that son. And don't let anyone tell you different. Especially some Smart Alec who repeats what you've just said, gives it extra emphasis by underlining it or some such, and keeps on wanting you to read the Laws of Cricket which they insist on posting to you every other day.  Jobsworths lad, they don't understand the game." 

I don't necessarily subscribe to everything he said, but there's some sense there I think.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:19:38 pm
A bloke called Arthur Fagg many years ago. If I remember his words exactly, they went like this. "Listen Mark, the over's over when the batsman marks his crease and umpire's on the move. Remember that son. And don't let anyone tell you different. Especially some Smart Alec who repeats what you've just said, gives it extra emphasis by underlining it or some such, and keeps on wanting you to read the Laws of Cricket which they insist on posting to you every other day.  Jobsworths lad, they don't understand the game." 

I don't necessarily subscribe to everything he said, but there's some sense there I think.

 :D

What you say and the what the law says are different but anyway, the post did crack me up, so you won some points there  ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18969 on: Today at 04:03:25 pm »
Some understand the laws, others understand the game. Its been done to death now. Australia players are cheating pricks. They won. Next test is almost upon us so we can talk about how big of a prick they are for another reason.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18970 on: Today at 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:02:01 pm
:D

What you say and the what the law says are different but anyway, the post did crack me up, so you won some points there  ;D

Arthur Fagg once refused to take the field after being criticised by  the West Indian team I believe.

Although the best umpiring fact I know is that the Australian umpires did not give a single Aussie batsman out LBW in the entire 6-Test Ashes series down under in 1970-71.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18971 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
I used to play 3rd XI cricket and we had an Aussie on a gap year working at a local school who played for us. We had to take stints umpiring and it was a hot, sunny day and he strolled out to umpire with no top on. The oppo skipper was very old school, and told him that wasnt on. The Aussie told him to fuck off, so he did, taking his team with him in protest for about half an hour. :lmao

Online harleydanger

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18972 on: Today at 07:40:20 pm »
The media has spun this up so much, Im a bit worried theres going to be a bit of biffo at the cricket. At the cricket ffs.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18973 on: Today at 07:49:12 pm »
Be good for the series if we win
