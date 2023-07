Guys, youíre not going to get people to say it was okay, because it wasnít. Your side didnít trust themselves to win through fair means so resorted to below the belt tactics, as they so often do. You know what happened so own it, donít seek absolution and pretend that this team is something they arenít.



Bringing up clips surrounding a dissimilar incident from 9 years is hardly proving your point. Carey threw the ball at the stumps at a point where he knew Bairstow would consider the over finished, as any batsman would, after not previously taking such an opportunity on previous occasions against Bairstow in the same test. He could have done the same at the end of any over in the test, Iíd imagine. Thereís a reason youíre struggling to find an actually similar clip, and itís because the precedent is for the over to be done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler when the keeper is standing back.



Nobody wants to see the game descend into such antics where wickets are taken through petty means because it ruins the essence of what the sport is, switching up the act of taking a wicket from a skilful act to a sly one. Of course youíre going to try and defend your side as is only natural, but donít do it by playing innocent, except them for the win at all costs side that they are. The only reason I see to get defensive in the manner weíve seen in here is because what happened doesnít sit comfortably with you either, which says a lot about what really happened.