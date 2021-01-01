Guys, youre not going to get people to say it was okay, because it wasnt. Your side didnt trust themselves to win through fair means so resorted to below the belt tactics, as they so often do. You know what happened so own it, dont seek absolution and pretend that this team is something they arent.



Bringing up clips surrounding a dissimilar incident from 9 years is hardly proving your point. Carey threw the ball at the stumps at a point where he knew Bairstow would consider the over finished, as any batsman would, after not previously taking such an opportunity on previous occasions against Bairstow in the same test. He could have done the same at the end of any over in the test, Id imagine. Theres a reason youre struggling to find an actually similar clip, and its because the precedent is for the over to be done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler when the keeper is standing back.



Nobody wants to see the game descend into such antics where wickets are taken through petty means because it ruins the essence of what the sport is, switching up the act of taking a wicket from a skilful act to a sly one. Of course youre going to try and defend your side as is only natural, but dont do it by playing innocent, except them for the win at all costs side that they are. The only reason I see to get defensive in the manner weve seen in here is because what happened doesnt sit comfortably with you either, which says a lot about what really happened.