Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:39:06 am
I watched the highlights from Day 5 and my main take from the game was what a ridiculous looking bunch of public school Tory inbreds and wanker bankers the Lords crowd is, and it made me very happy to think of them crying into their merlot and dreaming of the colonies for the  next four years.
Thanks for that.  I was there last Wednesday, sat a few rows along from where the oil protestors ran on.

We had a bottle of English Sparkling and a 2004 Margaux if you're really interested.  Followed by about 6 pints of Marstons.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 03:57:15 pm
Thanks for that.  I was there last Wednesday, sat a few rows along from where the oil protestors ran on.

We had a bottle of English Sparkling and a 2004 Margaux if you're really interested.  Followed by about 6 pints of Marstons.

Did you spend the day discussing which human rights to abolish? Anyone Russians in long coats hanging around offering investment on the sly? Did you fuck any pig heads?

Cant wait to go to Day 1 at old trafford so I can sing about how much I hate Leeds, like they do at the Lancy Lightning games. Gonna warm up by tweeting abuse at a Fred Trueman fan account.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Daft thing is if England players had any brains, England could easily be leading the series 2-0 rather than being 2-0 down, England won't win 3 tests on the bounce that's needed to win The Ashes, & weather forecast for Saturday & Monday isn't great either, both days are looking like washouts right now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18923 on: Today at 01:46:35 am »
I found this video interview with Bairstow on the topic of questionable stumping rules fascinating:

https://twitter.com/andytomlee/status/1676211586879619072
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18924 on: Today at 01:50:33 am »
Interesting to hear all of Bairstow's comments on this considering he was the one given out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 06:55:30 am »
Guys, youre not going to get people to say it was okay, because it wasnt. Your side didnt trust themselves to win through fair means so resorted to below the belt tactics, as they so often do. You know what happened so own it, dont seek absolution and pretend that this team is something they arent.

Bringing up clips surrounding a dissimilar incident from 9 years is hardly proving your point. Carey threw the ball at the stumps at a point where he knew Bairstow would consider the over finished, as any batsman would, after not previously taking such an opportunity on previous occasions against Bairstow in the same test. He could have done the same at the end of any over in the test, Id imagine. Theres a reason youre struggling to find an actually similar clip, and its because the precedent is for the over to be done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler when the keeper is standing back.

Nobody wants to see the game descend into such antics where wickets are taken through petty means because it ruins the essence of what the sport is, switching up the act of taking a wicket from a skilful act to a sly one. Of course youre going to try and defend your side as is only natural, but dont do it by playing innocent, except them for the win at all costs side that they are. The only reason I see to get defensive in the manner weve seen in here is because what happened doesnt sit comfortably with you either, which says a lot about what really happened.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 07:00:19 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:55:30 am


Spot on, word for word.

Intrigued to see what happens from here. Mankads, dodgy stumpings, bizarre appeals- it really is open season.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 07:06:04 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:55:30 am
Theres a reason youre struggling to find an actually similar clip, and its because the precedent is for the over to be done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler when the keeper is standing back.

What a crock of shit. So there's different rules in cricket based on where the keeper is standing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18928 on: Today at 07:15:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:04 am
What a crock of shit. So there's different rules in cricket based on where the keeper is standing.

I didnt say it was against the rules, that much is clear. What its against is the broadly accepted interpretation of the rules and how the game is generally played. Carey knows this as much as anyone and used this to his advantage, sure its not illegal but its as sly as any dismissal youll see.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18929 on: Today at 07:49:53 am »
The over is not "done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler", for example the batsmen could take off for a run as they do in desperate T20/ODI scenarios.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18930 on: Today at 09:08:02 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:49:53 am
The over is not "done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler", for example the batsmen could take off for a run as they do in desperate T20/ODI scenarios.

Quite so. The over is finished once the batter has marked his crease and the umpire is on the move.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18931 on: Today at 09:21:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:49:53 am
The over is not "done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler", for example the batsmen could take off for a run as they do in desperate T20/ODI scenarios.
Not after they have gone back and marked their crease and it is clear there is no chance of a bye.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18932 on: Today at 09:36:22 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm
Did you spend the day discussing which human rights to abolish? Anyone Russians in long coats hanging around offering investment on the sly? Did you fuck any pig heads?

Cant wait to go to Day 1 at old trafford so I can sing about how much I hate Leeds, like they do at the Lancy Lightning games. Gonna warm up by tweeting abuse at a Fred Trueman fan account.
All of the above.  Huzzar!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18933 on: Today at 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:49:53 am
The over is not "done the point the ball reaches the wicket keepers gloves off a pace bowler", for example the batsmen could take off for a run as they do in desperate T20/ODI scenarios.

In those scenarios do you think the batsman waits for the ball to hit the keeper's gloves or takes off as soon as the ball passes him? And do you think that was Bairstow's intention? The scorecard doesn't reflect that, otherwise it would have been a run out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18934 on: Today at 10:56:32 am »
You guys (except Yorky) are all missing the point. I'm just saying it's an untrue statement to claim that the over is complete at the point the ball hits the keeper's gloves. If you're going to draw moral boundaries you need an indisputable factual basis. Carry on though, this is fun.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18935 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
The umpire should have two flashing lightbulbs coming out of his ears, one red, one green. No confusion.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18936 on: Today at 11:02:57 am »
As explained by an ICC qualified umpire at my cricket club in Amsterdam.  but according to the laws of the game, Aussies were within the laws of game.    yes Bairstow was not trying to take an advantage and sneak a run and gentleman's game not done kind agreements are long gone..

"And if you want to know the law after an over has been called batsman can still be given out until the first ball has been bowled next over"
So the law needs to be changed,


31.3 Timing of appeals

For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.

The call of Over does not invalidate an appeal made prior to the start of the following over, provided Time has not been called.  See Laws 12.2 (Call of Time) and 17.2 (Start of an over).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18937 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:02:57 am
As explained by an ICC qualified umpire at my cricket club in Amsterdam.  but according to the laws of the game, Aussies were within the laws of game.    yes Bairstow was not trying to take an advantage and sneak a run and gentleman's game not done kind agreements are long gone..

"And if you want to know the law after an over has been called batsman can still be given out until the first ball has been bowled next over"
So the law needs to be changed,


31.3 Timing of appeals

For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.

The call of Over does not invalidate an appeal made prior to the start of the following over, provided Time has not been called.  See Laws 12.2 (Call of Time) and 17.2 (Start of an over).


I think everyone knows it is out. But it's a hugely shithouse thing to do, especially when Aus had such a commanding lead.
In football terms, it's defenders feigning head injury to stop the game, Drogba rolling back onto the pitch when injured, Goalie (Pope/Pickford/Schwarzer) making an easy catch, then falling to his knees to smother the ball and waste time - all within the rules, but all shithouse tactics. Like Mourinho levels - the types of thing that makes watching some games awful, not based on skill, but how much of a shit you can be.

The Aussies are totally correct - it is defo out. They are also massive shithouses for using the tactic. The 2 are not mutually exclusive.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18938 on: Today at 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:17:40 am
I think everyone knows it is out. But it's a hugely shithouse thing to do, especially when Aus had such a commanding lead.
In football terms, it's defenders feigning head injury to stop the game, Drogba rolling back onto the pitch when injured, Goalie (Pope/Pickford/Schwarzer) making an easy catch, then falling to his knees to smother the ball and waste time - all within the rules, but all shithouse tactics. Like Mourinho levels - the types of thing that makes watching some games awful, not based on skill, but how much of a shit you can be.

The Aussies are totally correct - it is defo out. They are also massive shithouses for using the tactic. The 2 are not mutually exclusive.

fair enough - but we know the Aussies are shyte feckers that win at all cost mentality.
So that is why I am surprised about we can be friends and play Ashes cricket approach.
there was an interesting BBC radio 5 live session the other night about this and 2 sides some players cannot switch off and h'te theAussies for 5 games .. while others said, England players are too nice.

probably why I  tend to support every team playing against Australia in most sports., within reason.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18939 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
England have named their XI for Headingley

Crawley
Duckett
Brook
Root
Bairstow
Stokes
Ali
Woakes
Wood
Robinson
Broad
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18940 on: Today at 11:39:07 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:02:57 am
As explained by an ICC qualified umpire at my cricket club in Amsterdam.  but according to the laws of the game, Aussies were within the laws of game.    yes Bairstow was not trying to take an advantage and sneak a run and gentleman's game not done kind agreements are long gone..

"And if you want to know the law after an over has been called batsman can still be given out until the first ball has been bowled next over"
So the law needs to be changed,


31.3 Timing of appeals

For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.

The call of Over does not invalidate an appeal made prior to the start of the following over, provided Time has not been called.  See Laws 12.2 (Call of Time) and 17.2 (Start of an over).

That brings to mind the old story (possibly true, possibly not) of W.G. Grace. Bowls the last ball of the day and it strikes batsman on the pad. Grace thinks it's not out so doesn't appeal, umpire calls, "Over" and that's it for the day. As they leave the field the umpire expresses surprise to Grace that he never appealed because in his opinion it was 'out'.

Next day just before the first ball is bowled, Grace shouts, "Howzat!" Umpire raises finger and Grace pulls his beard up over his head and does a lap of honour.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18941 on: Today at 11:40:30 am »
Moeen, Wood and Woakes in. Tongue, Pope and Anderson out.

Hopefully Wood is fit and firing otherwise its still much of a sameness in the bowling attack, tail either begins at 7 or 9 depending on your view of Moeen and Woakes batting prowess.

Not convinced by Brook at three.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18942 on: Today at 11:48:24 am »
Surprised at Tongue being left out. Thought he was ok in the last test.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18943 on: Today at 11:50:14 am »
Long ass tail that
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18944 on: Today at 12:02:11 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:02:57 am
As explained by an ICC qualified umpire at my cricket club in Amsterdam.  but according to the laws of the game, Aussies were within the laws of game.    yes Bairstow was not trying to take an advantage and sneak a run and gentleman's game not done kind agreements are long gone..

"And if you want to know the law after an over has been called batsman can still be given out until the first ball has been bowled next over"
So the law needs to be changed,


31.3 Timing of appeals

For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.

The call of Over does not invalidate an appeal made prior to the start of the following over, provided Time has not been called.  See Laws 12.2 (Call of Time) and 17.2 (Start of an over).


That's interesting. Someone - sorry I've forgotten who - made a pertinent point earlier. There's no way the laws of the game can cover every contingency, just like a constitution for a state cannot cover every contingency. So at some point the 'spirit of the game' has to fill in the gaps. That will always be the case. Players, just like citizens of a state, do acquire a grasp of what is 'right' and what is 'wrong' even where the written word doesn't actually exist. That's what 'the spirit' is and generally it works very well.

I think we all know that what happened was 'wrong' even if it wasn't actually unlawful. I can even see why Carey did what he did. What I can't quite understand is why the Australian captain and his senior players went through with the appeal. Stokes said he wouldn't have done that and I believe him.

It's a terrible thing to have those buffoons in the Long Room on 'my side' on this question. It's even worse to see I'm in agreement with Sunak. But - to quote George Orwell (Suffolk and England) "some things are true even though the Daily Telegraph says they're true." 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18945 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:56:32 am
You guys (except Yorky) are all missing the point. I'm just saying it's an untrue statement to claim that the over is complete at the point the ball hits the keeper's gloves. If you're going to draw moral boundaries you need an indisputable factual basis. Carry on though, this is fun.

I didn't say the over was complete at the point the ball hits the gloves, I said the precedent is for it to be over, so long as the batsman is clearly within their crease. That's the way the game is played. I'm clearly not arguing that you can't stump somebody off of a pace bowler, of course you can, but only if the movement of the batsman in playing their shot draws them out of the crease. The example you provided of a batsman missing the ball, or leaving it and then running, is not an example that contradicts that because the batsman doesn't start running once the ball hits the gloves but beforehand, hence any wicket taken is a run out not a stumping. I've yet to see one example raised the shows this kind of stumping happening in the professional game before, that would make Bairstow think that he was putting his wicket in danger by leaving the crease when and how he did. It is simply, a dick move.

There's only one solution, Carey has to forfeit his wicket in the second innings of this test.  :D
Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18946 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18947 on: Today at 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:50:14 am
Long ass tail that

Woakes is about a good an 8 as you could hope for. Ali at 7 is a risk if hes o my capable of a breezy 15 or so.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18948 on: Today at 12:43:20 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:34:03 pm
https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/not-in-good-spirit-bairstow-waits-for-batsman-to-lift-foot/video/69c5272e71c9a47695998b1659a7fbbb

It's already been discussed. Two dick moves don't make a right. They're not the same incident, everything about the Carey one is worse but I still don't think Bairstow should make that dismissal, and I don't think Carey should make the one the other day. Neither justifies the other, they are both wrong to my mind. That's consistency, you see, unlike Carey who for some reason chose not to dismiss Bairstow multiple times when presented with the same opportunity throughout the game.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18949 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:43:20 pm
It's already been discussed. Two dick moves don't make a right. They're not the same incident, everything about the Carey one is worse but I still don't think Bairstow should make that dismissal, and I don't think Carey should make the one the other day. Neither justifies the other, they are both wrong to my mind. That's consistency, you see, unlike Carey who for some reason chose not to dismiss Bairstow multiple times when presented with the same opportunity throughout the game.

Where's Bairstow's comments on his dismissal? For someone who's always got something to say he's been awfully quiet.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18950 on: Today at 12:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:32 pm
Woakes is about a good an 8 as you could hope for. Ali at 7 is a risk if hes o my capable of a breezy 15 or so.

They may well swap.

I'm surprised at Tongue's omission, delighted that Wood is considered fit, relieved that Lawrence isn't in.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18951 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:43:20 pm
It's already been discussed. Two dick moves don't make a right. They're not the same incident, everything about the Carey one is worse but I still don't think Bairstow should make that dismissal, and I don't think Carey should make the one the other day. Neither justifies the other, they are both wrong to my mind. That's consistency, you see, unlike Carey who for some reason chose not to dismiss Bairstow multiple times when presented with the same opportunity throughout the game.

Nah, both were waiting for the most opportune time to attempt a dismissal, both were slyly effective.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18952 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm »
Don't get why you would drop Tongue, he was the most dangerous bowler in the last test. I think Robinson is very lucky that he keeps getting picked.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18953 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Nah, both were waiting for the most opportune time to attempt a dismissal, both were slyly effective.

Bairstows at the stumps, Careys not, one clearly suggests a higher need for precaution to the batter over a stumping. Patel is lifting his foot prior to lowering his bat from his swing fully with no intention of leaving his crease, whereas Bairstow had marked his crease having finished his stroke and was walking to the middle. Patels was mid-over whereas Bairstows was at the end of an over (theres a reason batsman dont walk down the wicket to chat during an over).

All of that makes Careys worse.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18954 on: Today at 01:12:38 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:01:24 pm
Bairstows at the stumps, Careys not, one clearly suggests a higher need for precaution to the batter over a stumping. Patel is lifting his foot prior to lowering his bat from his swing fully with no intention of leaving his crease, whereas Bairstow had marked his crease having finished his stroke and was walking to the middle. Patels was mid-over whereas Bairstows was at the end of an over (theres a reason batsman dont walk down the wicket to chat during an over).

All of that makes Careys worse.

If you'd watched that Bairstow innings you'd have noticed that he was down the pitch almost after every ball patting down the gremlins in the wicket and dozily scratching about. Whether he marked his crease for the hundredth time or not is irrelevant. He was leaving his crease wiithout grounding the bat while the ball was still live and Carey noticed this. In that Patel dismissal I'd wager that YJB held onto the ball way longer than Carey did to effect that stumping.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18955 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:12:38 pm
If you'd watched that Bairstow innings you'd have noticed that he was down the pitch almost after every ball patting down the gremlins in the wicket and dozily scratching about. Whether he marked his crease for the hundredth time or not is irrelevant. He was leaving his crease wiithout grounding the bat while the ball was still live and Carey noticed this. In that Patel dismissal I'd wager that YJB held onto the ball way longer than Carey did to effect that stumping.

Nobody is arguing that you could get him out by doing what Carey did. The question is whether you should. Carey knows the answer, hence why he didnt get him out on all the other occasions that he left his crease wiithout grounding the bat while the ball was still live. If its a fine dismissal why didnt he throw at the stumps on these other occasions?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18956 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:20:34 pm
Nobody is arguing that you could get him out by doing what Carey did.The question is whether you should. Carey knows the answer, hence why he didnt get him out on all the other occasions that he left his crease wiithout grounding the bat while the ball was still live. If its a fine dismissal why didnt he throw at the stumps on these other occasions?

Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Nah, both were waiting for the most opportune time to attempt a dismissal, both were slyly effective.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18957 on: Today at 01:26:37 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:26:28 am
fair enough - but we know the Aussies are shyte feckers that win at all cost mentality.
So that is why I am surprised about we can be friends and play Ashes cricket approach.
there was an interesting BBC radio 5 live session the other night about this and 2 sides some players cannot switch off and h'te theAussies for 5 games .. while others said, England players are too nice.

probably why I  tend to support every team playing against Australia in most sports., within reason.

The funny thing is that is the exact same way most of us feel that dont have direct ties to England. Basically hope England get pumped in everything they compete in (sorry Jordan and Trent). Although I thoroughly enjoyed you lot belting India by 10 wickets in the semi last year, the way that boisterous crowd turning into something resembling a funeral procession was incredible.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18958 on: Today at 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 01:23:18 pm


He could have got him out any time because he wasn't expecting it. The same way the dismissal could happen throughout any test. There's a reason it doesn't happen. You know that, everyone knows that and yet you're trying to defend it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18959 on: Today at 01:40:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:35:56 pm
He could have got him out any time because he wasn't expecting it. The same way the dismissal could happen throughout any test. There's a reason it doesn't happen. You know that, everyone knows that and yet you're trying to defend it.

The point is, it's happened to a cricketer that knowingly attempts to do the same to other cricketers. "Spirit of cricket" for me but not for thee..
