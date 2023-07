Good of Sunak to take time out from his busy schedule of dodging questions to give his opinion that no one wants to hear.



And donít conflate the MCC members with the Lordís crowd as a whole. Despite being from London, some of the crowd are probably alright.



As said above, the fact Australia were well on course to win is what makes it a bit dodgier. You could have withdrawn the appeal, kept the moral high ground and win anyway. But then Iíve never seen a team as fearful of one player as you against Stokes (ok maybe most of our batters against Johnson in 13/14!).