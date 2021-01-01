« Reply #18880 on: Today at 08:26:16 am »
Christ if you think our media is bad.
Also, Aussies here, everywhere I look on social
Media our players are being called flogs? What the fuck does that mean (you galahs)?
The word flog is a derogatory term to describe a person considered to be. pretentious, conceited or foolish, and evidence suggests it is Australian. One of. the earliest examples of this sense of flog occurs in a 2006 posting on the online. site Urban Dictionary.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.