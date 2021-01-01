That's just fucking embarrassing having to ask the Brits for permission. I've no idea why it was even necessary post-federation. Anyway...
From The Age.................
Nor, confessedly, am I a great fan of Bazball, the cavalier style of play pioneered by Englands Kiwi coach, Brendan Baz McCullum, and embraced by its brilliant buccaneering skipper, Ben Stokes. Indeed, there are times when I think it could just as easily be called Brexitball because it seems to be based on a lot of bravado, an excess of wishful thinking, some rash decision-making and regular acts of national self-harm.
Nick Bryant is an English-born Australia-based journalist, author and former BBC correspondent.