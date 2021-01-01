Thats what did my head in, I hated our tactics of lets bowl it short and hope Stokes cant hit it past all our fielders on the boundary. The whole Bairstow dismissal debate is probably going to boost you lot in the coming tests as Cummins poor tactics are going to get lost in the shitstorm.







All very bogged down in should and should nots in here now isn't itBoth teams has weird tactics, which is why I thought for the second test running either team winning would have been a fair result. Take away the ruling controversies etc, England gave away 74 extras over the 2 innings, and had that spell of throwing the bat at everything. I think they will look at Stokes' two inning and probably refrain from trying that again.Australia just didn't seem to know how to put their field out. They'd argue it worked in the end, but it took them along time to get there, when plenty of the ex players commentating were pushing for a change in tactic earlier. Found the short balls to the tail enders a bit weird too, was that a bit of aggression coming out after they tried to smile and laugh off the booing all afternoon? Not sure, maybe reading too much into it.Hopefully the remaining tests are spicy, but still competed in a friendly manner. Much easier to stomach a result when it's been good bowling and immovable batsmen that have taken the spotlight.