« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 467 468 469 470 471 [472]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 467126 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18840 on: Yesterday at 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:39:59 pm
They're not alone in that

You normally hide it so well!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18841 on: Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 02:54:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/cricket/66077865

You only need look at the still on that link.  He's got nothing whatsoever under that ball.  Other than grass :-)

I don't think it is that clear. Pause at 21, just before impact and you'll see he's got three fingers under the ball.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,830
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18842 on: Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18843 on: Yesterday at 03:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
I don't think it is that clear. Pause at 21, just before impact and you'll see he's got three fingers under the ball.
You don't think the ball touches the ground?  Any part of the ball touches the ground and the catch has been grounded - not out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:25:01 pm by wah00ey »
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,978
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18844 on: Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm »
Anyway. In the week of that damning report concluding that there is an elitist attitude and an inclusivity problem at the heart of English cricket it was good to hear Andrew Strauss choosing his words carefully after the match and suggesting that the booing and hostility was due to people who dont normally come to Lords as it was only £25 a ticket.  :o

He just about managed to keep the word plebs out of his mouth. The worst behaviour was by the members anyway!
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18845 on: Yesterday at 03:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
I don't think it is that clear. Pause at 21, just before impact and you'll see he's got three fingers under the ball.
His hand then twists. They got away with one with the Smith catch but that one was clear. At least they manage to hold on to their catches to make it questionable though.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18846 on: Yesterday at 03:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm
Anyway. In the week of that damning report concluding that there is an elitist attitude and an inclusivity problem at the heart of English cricket it was good to hear Andrew Strauss choosing his words carefully after the match and suggesting that the booing and hostility was due to people who dont normally come to Lords as it was only £25 a ticket.  :o

He just about managed to keep the word plebs out of his mouth. The worst behaviour was by the members anyway!
I don't think the behaviour was worse. It was just the same as the rest of the fans.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,084
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18847 on: Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm »
All very bogged down in should and should nots in here now isn't it :)
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
Thats what did my head in, I hated our tactics of lets bowl it short and hope Stokes cant hit it past all our fielders on the boundary. The whole Bairstow dismissal debate is probably going to boost you lot in the coming tests as Cummins poor tactics are going to get lost in the shitstorm.



Both teams has weird tactics, which is why I thought for the second test running either team winning would have been a fair result. Take away the ruling controversies etc, England gave away 74 extras over the 2 innings, and had that spell of throwing the bat at everything. I think they will look at Stokes' two inning and probably refrain from trying that again.

Australia just didn't seem to know how to put their field out. They'd argue it worked in the end, but it took them along time to get there, when plenty of the ex players commentating were pushing for a change in tactic earlier. Found the short balls to the tail enders a bit weird too, was that a bit of aggression coming out after they tried to smile and laugh off the booing all afternoon? Not sure, maybe reading too much into it.

Hopefully the remaining tests are spicy, but still competed in a friendly manner. Much easier to stomach a result when it's been good bowling and immovable batsmen that have taken the spotlight.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18848 on: Yesterday at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:57:18 pm
I don't think the behaviour was worse. It was just the same as the rest of the fans.

Can you imagine the altercations that might have happened if they had to walk back through any other section of the crowd? Could have been a brawl for sure.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18849 on: Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
I don't think it is that clear. Pause at 21, just before impact and you'll see he's got three fingers under the ball.
Is Starc arachnodactyly?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18850 on: Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:21:31 pm
Is Starc arachnodactyly?

Just checked. He isn't. Therefore illicit catch.

Sorry for wasting everyone's time folks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18851 on: Yesterday at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm
Just checked. He isn't. Therefore illicit catch.

Sorry for wasting everyone's time folks.
Should have slid on the back of his hand or his elbows.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18852 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm »
I had Carey down as a possible MotM until Stokes came along. He had played an absolute blinder behind the stumps - only be remembered for one thing now.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,772
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18853 on: Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18854 on: Yesterday at 06:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm
https://twitter.com/markbutcher72/status/1675741445989228544 :D

Long festering sores are being scratched, old grudges revived, ancient feuds reactivated, civil wars long forgotten will burst again into life. None of us are safe. To the hills, everybody.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18855 on: Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
I had Carey down as a possible MotM until Stokes came along. He had played an absolute blinder behind the stumps - only be remembered for one thing now.

I didnt know Stuart Broad posted on RAWK  :D
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18856 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkkIUayALSQ

The comments to this video are interesting. A video from English media, yet very few from different countries have used this to turn on Australia (when some of their players have cheated in the past). Says a lot.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18857 on: Yesterday at 07:31:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkkIUayALSQ

The comments to this video are interesting. A video from English media, yet very few from different countries have used this to turn on Australia (when some of their players have cheated in the past). Says a lot.

YouTube comments expressing opinions are never interesting.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,706
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18858 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
The West Australian newspaper front page



And Ben Stokes's response:
Ben Stokes  @benstokes38
Thats definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball

 :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18859 on: Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm »
Christ if you think our media is bad. :D

Also, Aussies here, everywhere I look on social
Media our players are being called flogs? What the fuck does that mean (you galahs)?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18860 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
Christ if you think our media is bad. :D

Also, Aussies here, everywhere I look on social
Media our players are being called flogs? What the fuck does that mean (you galahs)?

I read somewhere that the average mental age of the Australian is 6 and a half.

Or maybe I made that up. I cant remember.

But it has the feel of truth, does it not?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,985
  • kopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18861 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
I read somewhere that the average mental age of the Australian is 6 and a half.

Or maybe I made that up. I cant remember.

But it has the feel of truth, does it not?

Months or years?
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,394
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18862 on: Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
Months or years?

Well months obviously, it wouldn't be years.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18863 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:09:01 pm
Well months obviously, it wouldn't be years.
I think you're being harsh. Australians were disadvantaged as a nation by the need to overcome the dominance of a pre-existing race, and it wasn't until after a long and wearisome struggle were they able to subjugate the Koala Bear, and develop their distinctive character.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • this is the end.....
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18864 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18865 on: Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkkIUayALSQ

The comments to this video are interesting. A video from English media, yet very few from different countries have used this to turn on Australia (when some of their players have cheated in the past). Says a lot.

I've read a lot of comments on YouTube, Reddit, The Guardian, Twitter etc. and the most violent reaction has been on RAWK! Don't know what that says about RAWK :)
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18866 on: Today at 12:04:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
Christ if you think our media is bad. :D

Also, Aussies here, everywhere I look on social
Media our players are being called flogs? What the fuck does that mean (you galahs)?

Western Australians aren't Australians.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,179
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18867 on: Today at 12:12:25 am »
You're thinking of Queenslanders
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,018
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18868 on: Today at 12:15:24 am »
Lets not even start on the Northern Territories lot.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,179
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18869 on: Today at 12:23:13 am »
NT has by far the highest % of indigenous people so you're an incorrigible racist for saying that :D

Queensland is the first state of territory to swing towards majority NO on the indigenous voice to parliament, they are the Texas of the Southern hemisphere.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18870 on: Today at 01:37:04 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:12:25 am
You're thinking of Queenslanders
Quote
In 1933 Western Australia held a state referendum to secede from Australia. Western Australians voted yes and a petition of secession was sent to the British Parliament. The British Parliament decided it did not have the power to grant secession. As a result, Western Australia remained part of Australia
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 467 468 469 470 471 [472]   Go Up
« previous next »
 