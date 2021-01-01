The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.



Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.



Haven't seen much wrongdoing by other players here.Reading this thread, every example is deemed OK for various reasons. Oh, Labuschagne was batting out of his crease already so it's OK (Marnus didn't think the ball was dead as soon as it hit the keepers gloves did he?) Oh, the NZ player hadn't grounded his bat after an LBW appeal so it's OK (would he have thought the ball is dead once there's an appeal? Or is it OK because it went to a fielder and not the keeper?). Oh, Bairstow was up to the stumps so it's OK (Would Bairstow have gone wandering if Carey was up to the stumps? Are you not allowed to have a ping at the stumps if you're standing back?). It seems that only when an Aussie is involved in a cunning wicket within the laws of the game that the pearl clutching comes out.I am playing devil's advocate here and I say this as someone who while not disagreeing with the dismissal, am left a bit uncomfortable with it. I just think the reaction has been totally out of proportion.It's the problem with invoking the "spirit of cricket" in an argument against a fair dismissal. If you're going to do it, you've got to be squeaky clean, which no one is.