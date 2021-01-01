« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 466060 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,385
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18800 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:06:50 pm
Here's a good one from YJB himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVmiw2O_vsY&t=655s

Now that is an excellent bit of keeping. Standing up to the quick, batter still fancies batting out of his crease, slightly loses his balance, off come the bails. Good stuff. Thanks for posting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18801 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,976
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18802 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:54:20 am

And to take it a step further, is it just South Africans who care about the sandpaper business? Why do Smith and Warner get grief all over England for things that didn't harm England?

And of course to everyone else in the cricketing world Trevor Chappell is only known for getting a few runs in World Series Cricket and being Ian and Gregs brother.  No one other than the Kiwis ever mention him rolling the ball along the ground to stop them scoring a six off the last ball of a one day international.

Its not like its mentioned at every game, at every level, anytime one side needs a four or a six off the last ball at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:09 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18803 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:06:50 pm
Here's a good one from YJB himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVmiw2O_vsY&t=655s

Quote
"Brilliant work by Jonny Bairstow, a wicket out of absolutely nothing"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,002
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18804 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:23:55 pm


I mean, again, its not the same is it? Hes standing up to the stumps for one thing. And Patel hasnt wandered off thinking the ball is dead and its the end of the over.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18805 on: Today at 12:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:32 pm
I mean, again, its not the same is it? Hes standing up to the stumps for one thing. And Patel hasnt wandered off thinking the ball is dead and its the end of the over.

A stumping is a stumping. Doesn't mean anything where the keeper is standing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18806 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm »
I liked that one where the Aussies rolled the ball along the ground. Within the rules at the time. Legends.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18807 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.

Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18808 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:26 pm
I'm amazed there's been almost no acknowledgment of this too

But Carey has thrown the ball as soon as he caught it. He's not deceptively waited for Bairstow to ground his bat then thrown the ball to catch him out. Surely the batsman doesn't get to determine the ball is dead anymore than the keeper does? As far as the keeper goes the game still alive.

I'd love to know if the throw was wild and it went for overthrows, would they take the runs of hold their hand up and say the ball was dead? I'm 100% the keeper would be getting loads of stick in that situation and overthrows would stand

I don't know the exact laws of when the ball is dead but I really think the umpires should take responsibility in these situations. Spirit of the game is not about players umpiring the game. If there's a situation that falls in a grey area of the law then the officials need to step in and decide. On reviewing the footage if they decide the ball was dead then give not out
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18809 on: Today at 12:46:46 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:35:51 pm
The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.

Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.

No one is trying to deceive the umpires here though. But in football the refs get to decide what they will allow and not allow eg intensity of tackles even if it falls within the exact wording of the law. I think umpires should have the final word on these situations
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18810 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:41:40 pm
But Carey has thrown the ball as soon as he caught it. He's not deceptively waited for Bairstow to ground his bat then thrown the ball to catch him out. Surely the batsman doesn't get to determine the ball is dead anymore than the keeper does? As far as the keeper goes the game still alive.

I'd love to know if the throw was wild and it went for overthrows, would they take the runs of hold their hand up and say the ball was dead? I'm 100% the keeper would be getting loads of stick in that situation and overthrows would stand

I don't know the exact laws of when the ball is dead but I really think the umpires should take responsibility in these situations. Spirit of the game is not about players umpiring the game. If there's a situation that falls in a grey area of the law then the officials need to step in and decide. On reviewing the footage if they decide the ball was dead then give not out

That was what was done? They reviewed, the umpires didn't think the ball was dead, nor did they call it, otherwise they wouldn't have given the decision they did, would they have?

Good point on the overthrow. If it would've gone for overthrows and the umpires didn't stop play, any player would've run for it. If it went for four, it would've been a four.

Also, there is no law differentiating between a keeper standing up to the stumps and standing behind wrt a ball being dead. I'm genuinely interested why people keep bringing this up.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:34 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18811 on: Today at 01:07:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:23:55 pm


The commentary on this is hilarious. Bairstow deliberately waits for the batsman who was well inside the crease to step out, and then takes the stumps.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18812 on: Today at 01:20:01 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:07:59 pm
The commentary on this is hilarious. Bairstow deliberately waits for the batsman who was well inside the crease to step out, and then takes the stumps.
He doesn't step out of the crease though.  His front foot is already out and he lifts his back foot.  Totally different scenario.  Bairstow is walking off for a chat with Stokes thinking (wrongly) that the ball is dead.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18813 on: Today at 01:23:38 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:20:01 pm
He doesn't step out of the crease though.  His front foot is already out and he lifts his back foot.  Totally different scenario.  Bairstow is walking off for a chat with Stokes thinking (wrongly) that the ball is dead.

Doesn't matter which foot was out/in, he was inside the crease anyway - which seems to be the justification for Bairstow somehow assuming the ball was dead on this occasion. In this video, he waits for the batsman to lift his back leg and then stumps him. It indicates Bairstow clearly knew/knows that the ball wasn't dead as soon as it resides in the keeper's glove (like some claimed), and he knew what he was doing there. Patel isn't looking for any advantage here either, as he left the ball while inside the crease. He didn't step out to play the shot, he was not looking to run, still Bairstow stumped him.

Smart keeping there from Bairstow. Unfortunately, that smartness eluded him when he wandered off before the ball was dead.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:42 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,407
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18814 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:03:28 pm
That was what was done? They reviewed, the umpires didn't think the ball was dead, nor did they call it, otherwise they wouldn't have given the decision they did, would they have?

Yeah you're right. I just mean in terms of the reaction to it from players, ex players and supporters. Umpires have made a call, move on. Yeah it's a bit snide and shithouse but absolutely not as bad as the reaction it's got in my opinion.
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18815 on: Today at 01:33:58 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:23:38 pm
Doesn't matter which foot was out/in, he was inside the crease anyway - which seems to be the justification for Bairstow somehow assuming the ball was dead on this occasion.
You said the batsmen (Patel) steps out of his crease but he doesn't, he raises his foot.  It's Bairstow who steps out of his crease yesterday when he wrongly thinks the ball is dead.  The 2 scenarios aren't comparable, other than Bairstow being involved in both.  Patel hasn't assumed the ball is dead and isn't walking away for a chat at what he thinks is the end of an over.

Both are out by the way.  But one is way more unsporting than the other.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18816 on: Today at 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:35:51 pm
The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.

Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.

Haven't seen much wrongdoing by other players here.

Reading this thread, every example is deemed OK for various reasons. Oh, Labuschagne was batting out of his crease already so it's OK (Marnus didn't think the ball was dead as soon as it hit the keepers gloves did he?) Oh, the NZ player hadn't grounded his bat after an LBW appeal so it's OK (would he have thought the ball is dead once there's an appeal? Or is it OK because it went to a fielder and not the keeper?). Oh, Bairstow was up to the stumps so it's OK (Would Bairstow have gone wandering if Carey was up to the stumps? Are you not allowed to have a ping at the stumps if you're standing back?). It seems that only when an Aussie is involved in a cunning wicket within the laws of the game that the pearl clutching comes out.

I am playing devil's advocate here and I say this as someone who while not disagreeing with the dismissal, am left a bit uncomfortable with it. I just think the reaction has been totally out of proportion.

It's the problem with invoking the "spirit of cricket" in an argument against a fair dismissal. If you're going to do it, you've got to be squeaky clean, which no one is.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18817 on: Today at 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:33:58 pm
You said the batsmen (Patel) steps out of his crease but he doesn't, he raises his foot.  It's Bairstow who steps out of his crease yesterday when he wrongly thinks the ball is dead.  The 2 scenarios aren't comparable, other than Bairstow being involved in both.  Patel hasn't assumed the ball is dead and isn't walking away for a chat at what he thinks is the end of an over.

Both are out by the way.  But one is way more unsporting than the other.

Yeah, but the justification is that Bairstow wasn't seeking an advantage - it doesn't matter if he went for a chat or went for tea. Patel wasn't seeking any advantage there. Why Bairstow wrongly assuming that the ball was dead is somehow in support of the school boy error he made?

Both were unsporting. End of.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18818 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:36:53 pm
Yeah, but the justification is that Bairstow wasn't seeking an advantage - it doesn't matter if he went for a chat or went for tea. Patel wasn't seeking any advantage there. Why Bairstow wrongly assuming that the ball was dead is somehow in support of the school boy error he made?

Both were unsporting. End of.
I disagree completely.  When a batsmen is running in and diving he is out if the bails come off and his bat, previously properly grounded, has bounced in the air.  Same deal with Patel's foot.  To flip your argument the other way, are you suggesting Patel thinks the ball is dead as soon as it hits Bairstow's gloves?  If so, there's no such thing as a stumping ever!
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,002
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18819 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:36:21 pm
Haven't seen much wrongdoing by other players here.

Reading this thread, every example is deemed OK for various reasons. Oh, Labuschagne was batting out of his crease already so it's OK (Marnus didn't think the ball was dead as soon as it hit the keepers gloves did he?) Oh, the NZ player hadn't grounded his bat after an LBW appeal so it's OK (would he have thought the ball is dead once there's an appeal? Or is it OK because it went to a fielder and not the keeper?). Oh, Bairstow was up to the stumps so it's OK (Would Bairstow have gone wandering if Carey was up to the stumps? Are you not allowed to have a ping at the stumps if you're standing back?). It seems that only when an Aussie is involved in a cunning wicket within the laws of the game that the pearl clutching comes out.

I am playing devil's advocate here and I say this as someone who while not disagreeing with the dismissal, am left a bit uncomfortable with it. I just think the reaction has been totally out of proportion.

It's the problem with invoking the "spirit of cricket" in an argument against a fair dismissal. If you're going to do it, you've got to be squeaky clean, which no one is.

Lets face it, deep down I think most of us love to call the Aussies cheating c*nts whenever presented with an opportunity to do so. The whole mock horror from the players about how can the fans say such rude things is quite funny though given what Aussie crowds can be like and the general lack of self-awareness.

Was a good lunchtime session on TMS where they said they thought the Aussies dont like this England team. Partly for the whole new style and partly because theres a bit of envy in how theyve been seen as quite cool and likeable. Any truth in that do we think?
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18820 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:43:21 pm
I disagree completely.  1) When a batsmen is running in and diving he is out if the bails come off and his bat, previously properly grounded, has bounced in the air.  Same deal with Patel's foot.  To flip your argument the other way, 2) are you suggesting Patel thinks the ball is dead as soon as it hits Bairstow's gloves?  If so, there's no such thing as a stumping ever!

1) How is trying to run-out when the batsman is running and then stumping someone waiting for the batsman to step out/lift his leg the same? The first one is normal, if you lift your bat when running and got out, it's normal game. It's unsporting when the batsman has played his shot (in Patel's example, offered no shot) while in the crease, and then made no attempt to make a run and then the keeper deliberately waits for the batsman to lift his leg and then stump him.

2) No, I'm not suggesting that. What I'm saying is that, Bairstow wrongly assuming that the ball is dead should not be a factor in how much unsporting it is, nor should it impact the umpires' decision. Both Bairstow's and Patel's dismissal is similar, both batsmen didn't look for any advantages and ended up getting stumped.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:52 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,290
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18821 on: Today at 01:59:23 pm »
why all the whining?

the aussies have done us a favour with this as it's all we're talking about now and not our schoolboy-esque cricket play
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,385
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18822 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Lets face it, deep down I think most of us love to call the Aussies cheating c*nts whenever presented with an opportunity to do so.

Possibly, although being utterly fair-minded and impartial myself I was able to say on here (I think on here) that Starc's catch was good.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18823 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:51:25 pm
Lets face it, deep down I think most of us love to call the Aussies cheating c*nts whenever presented with an opportunity to do so. The whole mock horror from the players about how can the fans say such rude things is quite funny though given what Aussie crowds can be like and the general lack of self-awareness.

Was a good lunchtime session on TMS where they said they thought the Aussies dont like this England team. Partly for the whole new style and partly because theres a bit of envy in how theyve been seen as quite cool and likeable. Any truth in that do we think?


I get it sure, and if I was English, and given the Aussie track record, I'd be all over it if I was English! I do wish sometimes we didn't blur the lines like we love to do. We get ourselves in the muck like this when we don't really have to. We had enough to beat England without being sneaky.

I listened to that TMS bit as well and I did nod when they were talking about that, forget exactly who said it (Vaughan maybe?). I think the Aussies are annoyed with some of the English sanctimony at playing cricket the right way and saving test cricket and being the entertainers and all that.

I think Carey has done you guys a favour in the long run in this series. It's certainly woken the series up and focussed England a bit. I'm more worried of losing 3-2 now than I was when it was Bairstow and Stokes at the crease yesterday!
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18824 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:57:08 pm
No, I'm not suggesting that. What I'm saying is that, Bairstow wrongly assuming that the ball is dead should not be a factor in how much unsporting it is, nor should it impact the umpires' decision. Both are the same, both batsmen didn't look for any advantages and ended up getting stumped.
Of course it should be.  1.  He'd clearly assumed that the ball was dead and if you look, the umpire had turned away to hand back some sunglasses which really doesn't help.  2.  Patel can't possibly be assuming the ball is dead, there's no reason for him to.  He lifts his foot, you must always keep something grounded (foot or bat) in this situation.  The 2 scenarios are not comparable.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18825 on: Today at 02:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Possibly, although being utterly fair-minded and impartial myself I was able to say on here (I think on here) that Starc's catch was good.
Which it most certainly wasn't :-)

Law 33.3 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket states that the act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielders person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.In this case, it was deemed by third umpire Marais Erasmus upon review of the catch that Starc was not in control of his own movement when the ball was brushed against the turf, the statement added.

It's not even subjective.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:21 pm by wah00ey »
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18826 on: Today at 02:11:47 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 02:08:31 pm
Of course it should be.  1.  He'd clearly assumed that the ball was dead and if you look, the umpire had turned away to hand back some sunglasses which really doesn't help.  2.  Patel can't possibly be assuming the ball is dead, there's no reason for him to.  He lifts his foot, you must always keep something grounded (foot or bat) in this situation.  The 2 scenarios are not comparable.

Why should Bairstow not be grounded? While Patel should be? Wow.

Just because Bairstow assumed the ball was done? That's it? Whose fault is that?

The umpire who turned away did not deem the ball dead, did he?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 