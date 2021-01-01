« previous next »
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18800 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:06:50 pm
Here's a good one from YJB himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVmiw2O_vsY&t=655s

Now that is an excellent bit of keeping. Standing up to the quick, batter still fancies batting out of his crease, slightly loses his balance, off come the bails. Good stuff. Thanks for posting.
mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18801 on: Today at 12:19:31 pm
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18802 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:54:20 am

And to take it a step further, is it just South Africans who care about the sandpaper business? Why do Smith and Warner get grief all over England for things that didn't harm England?

And of course to everyone else in the cricketing world Trevor Chappell is only known for getting a few runs in World Series Cricket and being Ian and Gregs brother.  No one other than the Kiwis ever mention him rolling the ball along the ground to stop them scoring a six off the last ball of a one day international.

Its not like its mentioned at every game, at every level, anytime one side needs a four or a six off the last ball at all.
BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18803 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:06:50 pm
Here's a good one from YJB himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVmiw2O_vsY&t=655s

"Brilliant work by Jonny Bairstow, a wicket out of absolutely nothing"
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18804 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:23:55 pm


I mean, again, its not the same is it? Hes standing up to the stumps for one thing. And Patel hasnt wandered off thinking the ball is dead and its the end of the over.
BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18805 on: Today at 12:30:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:32 pm
I mean, again, its not the same is it? Hes standing up to the stumps for one thing. And Patel hasnt wandered off thinking the ball is dead and its the end of the over.

A stumping is a stumping. Doesn't mean anything where the keeper is standing.
lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18806 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm
I liked that one where the Aussies rolled the ball along the ground. Within the rules at the time. Legends.
mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18807 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm
The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.

Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.
Guz-kop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18808 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:04:26 pm
I'm amazed there's been almost no acknowledgment of this too

But Carey has thrown the ball as soon as he caught it. He's not deceptively waited for Bairstow to ground his bat then thrown the ball to catch him out. Surely the batsman doesn't get to determine the ball is dead anymore than the keeper does? As far as the keeper goes the game still alive.

I'd love to know if the throw was wild and it went for overthrows, would they take the runs of hold their hand up and say the ball was dead? I'm 100% the keeper would be getting loads of stick in that situation and overthrows would stand

I don't know the exact laws of when the ball is dead but I really think the umpires should take responsibility in these situations. Spirit of the game is not about players umpiring the game. If there's a situation that falls in a grey area of the law then the officials need to step in and decide. On reviewing the footage if they decide the ball was dead then give not out
