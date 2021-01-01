The point about it being wrong isnt to damn the whole Australian team for eternity or say its beyond any of the English team to act in that way. The point is simply that its wrong. It doesnt matter who does it, or when they do it, taking wickets in that manner is not right. Its snide, desperate and unbefitting of the game. Of course, its possible to take that wicket but that doesnt make it okay. All the examples in the world dont make it right, it just shows more have done wrong at some point.
Theres a rule in football that allows referees to caution players who use trickery to circumvent the laws, its that kind of sentiment that this wicket goes against. The idea of a stumping isnt to stop players talking in the middle between overs, its to punish players whove been drawn out of their crease whilst trying to play the ball.