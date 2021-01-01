« previous next »
Also, just catching up with TMS and Glenn McGrath was really struggling to say anything positive about the stumping, saying he wouldnt have been overly comfortable with it. Think that probably says a lot.

The fact Cummins doubled down suggests they think they didnt do anything out of order so well probably just have to agree to disagree and say its two different mindsets. And obviously England arent always angels. The most contentious one I can vaguely remember was a run out in a ODI against NZ when Collingwood I think probably should have withdrawn an appeal (think there had been a collision?) and didnt . We lost though and mild mannered student Daniel Vettori went ape so karma normally sorts it out.

The recent England set up has shown great sportsmanship on several occasions, so even bringing up past examples serves no real purpose as obviously all the players are different.

Best example other than Stokes trying to give the runs back against New Zealand in the WC final was when Matthew Wade clearly obstructed Buttler from taking a catch. Any appeal would have rendered him out, and it was obviously intentional from Wade, but no fuss was made. Boot on the other foot and Australia would have 100% claimed the wicket, we know that much.
It's a shit way to get out. Especially for a wicket-keeper who loves having a go at doing the same.

I'm pretty sure that had he of been successful in getting Labuschagne on Day 3 us Aussies would be moaning about it.

As for Starc's catch. It was correctly denied. Had of slid into the ropes with the ball in his hands it would have been deemed a boundary. He wasn't in control of his body when he grounded the ball.
The spirit of the game has always translated to whatever advantages England.

When Bairstow tried the same thing on day 3?-  Intelligent cricket if it came off



It actually reminded me of Trent's corner against Barca
The spirit of the game has always translated to whatever advantages England.

When Bairstow tried the same thing on day 3?-  Intelligent cricket if it came off

It wasn't the same thing, at all. It's completely dishonest to compare the two.
It wasn't the same thing, at all. It's completely dishonest to compare the two.

It's convenient though. Oh look a clip of Bairstow doing something slightly similar, lets just use this and pretend its the exact same situation to get our point across.

That's pretty much how modern day society and propaganda works isn't it? Anyone using that clip as a 'whatabout' and actually believes it, probably doesn't understand why there was anger over the play in the first place.
The MCC suspended some of it's members and said sorry to the Aussies.  ;D
It wasn't the same thing, at all. It's completely dishonest to compare the two.

No its not.

Is the ball dead in either situation? No

Is it in the spirit of the game to edge one to fuckin first slip and not walk? No, rules of the game, completely within his rights

Once again, spirit of the game translates to what ever advantages the England

The spirit of the game has always translated to whatever advantages England.

When Bairstow tried the same thing on day 3?-  Intelligent cricket if it came off





Did it advantage England when people use that term in games not involving them?
And thats in a nutshell why sports have sunk to the point of no return. Extends further to the rest of society too.

Except theres a clear difference between the two. People can want to win at all costs in sports without caring much about the spirit of the game but not have that mindset in their social/professional life. At least for me anyway.
Did it advantage England when people use that term in games not involving them?

Times of India questioning if Steve Smith scuffing up Pant's guard was against the spirit of the game..

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-australia/watch-did-steve-smith-scuff-up-rishabh-pants-guard-mark-on-purpose-on-day-5-of-sydney-test/articleshow/80208985.cms?from=mdr

Struggling to make the leap on how this advantages England.
Sorry but that pic absolutely got me.  :D
Sorry but that pic absolutely got me.  :D

Its funny to be fair.

I think of the talking points from this Test, both Starc and Bairstow were both guilty of being dozy. But one was the umpire doing something contentious, one was one of the teams.
How many more times is someone going to come in and compare yesterday's "stumping" with the Bairstow one that was completely, completely different? Can these Aussies not see what's happening over the top of their dodgy mustaches or what?
'Those things aren't remembered. It's winning the series that will be remembered. We do have a win-at-all-costs mentality.'
Ben Stokes says he would never have appealed for a wicket in a situation like that.

I know he's English and therefore one or two posters will automatically assume he must be lying because that's the way their minds work. But I believe him.
Bairstow must be a little happy internally that other things are taking all the headlines at the moment. He cost his side the 1st test with his shit wicket keeping and made a schoolboy level error (done it myself)in this one to cost his side a crucial wicket thats been largely glossed over.
Thats not insecurity its a winning mentality. This gentleman malarkey and spirit of the game makes no sense to me. Youre there to win, by any means necessary but maybe thats just me. 

Yeah like Man City.
« Reply #18740 on: Today at 09:18:52 am »


What Steve Smith is always going to be remembered for.
I wonder if the Aussies will get the aluminium bats out for Leeds.
What Steve Smith is always going to be remembered for.

As funny as that is, hes still captain so I guess hes had the last laugh.
Fuck I hope one/both of the sides goes for a mankad in Leeds to really set things off
Yeah like Man City.

Not sure if youre on a wind up or just genuinely not the brightest.

Man City cheated FFP by cooking their books for the best part of a decade. What Australia done yesterday was in the rules.

Youre better comparing it to Saudi Arabia buying all of Chelseas players after Boehlys little trip there.
Fuck I hope one/both of the sides goes for a mankad in Leeds to really set things off

:D Naughty.

Would be funny though.

The Aussies getting annoyed about Stuart Broad of all people taking the moral high ground should probably think on why he was able to, and wonder if maybe they went too far.
Its funny to be fair.

I think of the talking points from this Test, both Starc and Bairstow were both guilty of being dozy. But one was the umpire doing something contentious, one was one of the teams.
Starcs was not out. It was just him not knowing or not caring what the law is. He chose to put it on the ground and could have just chosen not to and thats the silly/disappointing part for Aus fans. Nobodys fault but Starcs.

This one I dunno. First look I thought not a problem. Second look I thought even more so not a problem considering how early Carey threw it. But then you see Bairstow mark his crease and I think he clearly isnt intending to take the piss marching down the pitch. I can see why England feel aggrieved for sure unless youre Stuart Broad.
:D Naughty.

Would be funny though.

The Aussies getting annoyed about Stuart Broad of all people taking the moral high ground should probably think on why he was able to, and wonder if maybe they went too far.

Yeah from an Aussie perspective I can say I grimaced a little watching it live so didnt really sit that well with me personally, even though I do think it was proper under 12s level brain fade by Bairstow to be leaving his crease that early. If Carey or someone else had warned him about leaving early on the previous couple of balls he was doing it I wouldve said fair play have a shot at the stumps.

As for the aftermath and fallout Ive loved every second of it and found it genuinely amusing.
Not sure if youre on a wind up or just genuinely not the brightest.

Man City cheated FFP by cooking their books for the best part of a decade. What Australia done yesterday was in the rules.

Youre better comparing it to Saudi Arabia buying all of Chelseas players after Boehlys little trip there.

City have the trophies, they did what they needed to win. Win at all costs, just like in your grown-up ethics.
Taking a wicket should be something earned through bettering your opponent not through lowering your self-respect.
hang on, it's part of the game, we can question whether or not Bairstow scraping the ground is considered him saying he's in before walking away but it's clearly something the Aussies have noticed, it's not the first time he's done it.

If a batsman isn't concentrating and wandering outside of his crease then he's fair game.

It's actually clever from the keeper and it's not the first time it's happened either, England have also done it, if it had happened the other way around there probably wouldn't be the outcry there is today
No its not.

Is the ball dead in either situation? No


I don't believe that anyone could not recognise the difference between the two situations. To do so just shows a complete lack of understanding about the game.

Ask yourself why in each situation the batsman was outside their crease, one was through playing the ball and one was after the ball had gone. Bairstow believed the ball dead, 99.999% of the time, the fielding team would as well. Even in the game, the Aussies didn't try to stump the batsman, even Bairstow in that same situation on any other ball in the test, despite it being a possibility, and nobody was annoyed at them for passing up the opportunity to do so. The reason why is obvious.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:32:47 am
hang on, it's part of the game, we can question whether or not Bairstow scraping the ground is considered him saying he's in before walking away but it's clearly something the Aussies have noticed, it's not the first time he's done it.

If a batsman isn't concentrating and wandering outside of his crease then he's fair game.

It's actually clever from the keeper and it's not the first time it's happened either, England have also done it, if it had happened the other way around there probably wouldn't be the outcry there is today

It's not clever, it's snide. If they'd noticed it happening before, then why didn't they stump him before? It's because it's not on. It was an act of desperation. Pretending it is good, honest cricket is bullshit. They've used the fact Bairstow trusts them to play in the expected, acceptable manner. That's where he is naïve, given that he should full well know the history of this Australian side.
The spirit of the game has always translated to whatever advantages England.
Thats just complete rubbish.
Not sure if youre on a wind up or just genuinely not the brightest.

Man City cheated FFP by cooking their books for the best part of a decade. What Australia done yesterday was in the rules.

Youre better comparing it to Saudi Arabia buying all of Chelseas players after Boehlys little trip there.

C'mon nobody said yesterday's incident was the same as City's cheating.  But did you really mean the below..

Quote from: S.Red please on Today at 07:38:38 am
Youre there to win, by any means necessary but maybe thats just me. 

Because by 'any means necessary' you are saying that much worse things than yesterday are fine if it means winning.  Including City's cheating.
