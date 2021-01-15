A lot of ifs, buts and maybes but I think the stumping incident made England (Stokes mainly) switch gear and counter-attack in a way they wouldn't have otherwise. I'm never happy seeing an incident like that, whether it is legal or otherwise. If Carey had even warned Bairstow once about it and then he caught him doing it again you could understand it, but I just don't like sneakiness like that.
I don't think it impacted the game too much, as I said Stokes then went on a tear for that amazing partnership with Broad and got England relatively close to pulling it off. I think the blue touch paper has been lit now though, and the remaining Tests will be a lot more feisty and dare I say it, nasty. England have to be perfect now from here on out, and I expect to see some changes on Thursday.