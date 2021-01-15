« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18680 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:05:07 pm
He marked his crease by scraping his foot. Then he left it. Everyone who plays the game understands what that means.
yes I missed that first time round as was in a rush as off on holiday, now that I've seen it again, I think it's a poor call.

I wouldn't have been happy to have been given out after I'd done that when batting on Saturday.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18681 on: Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
What spirit was displayed when Ben Stokes wins England a World Cup off the back of a thrown in ball deflecting from his bat? Should they have replayed that ball? 

Sport is sport. You play within the rules and this was. Dont see how anyone can call it cheating.

Its shithouse behaviour and it has no place in the game. All sports have rules that can be exploited for not covering all eventualities, thats why you rely on the spirit of the game. Moving away from that erodes the sport.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18682 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
I thought that Bairstow showed admirable restraint to be honest. Didn't really react either way and just walked when the decision was made.

Not sure I would have done the same even in a village match but there you go - respect.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18683 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
What spirit was displayed when Ben Stokes wins England a World Cup off the back of a thrown in ball deflecting from his bat? Should they have replayed that ball? 

Sport is sport. You play within the rules and this was. Dont see how anyone can call it cheating.

Stokes literally asked for those runs to be wiped from the score but there is no mechanism within the rules for that to happen.

What Australia did was the equivalent of Stokes seeing the ball coming towards him and launching his bat at it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18684 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm
Talk about spirit of the game is rubbish. Its smart play from Australia and ultimately akin to what Benzema did to Karius.

Karius threw it at his foot.

If were going with stupidity and taking advantage - the Given/Dublin one is a better example.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18685 on: Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
Ultimately England lost and havent quite been good enough to capitalise on the moments theyve been on top. Player for player Australia are stronger but both games could easily have gone the other way.

The run out/stumping today was contentious. Some teams do what they need to to win, whatever. I think it will fire up the Headingley crowd. Might inspire Australia but hopefully could make them go even more defensive in their approach rather go all out attack when bowling.

The strangest thing for me is that reaction to the Starc catch though. So many odd calls
Like saying he held onto it longer than most slip catches. Most slip catches are taken with the fielder standing, not sliding on his knees for a few seconds with the ball clearly in contact with the ground for an extended period. Or the claims about the England run out of big Col from NZ last summer, again just a false equivalence.

Anyway, on the one hand a bit of needle and cricket being a talking point is probably no bad thing. England obviously have to win the next test or it could end up being an ugly summer which feels a bit harsh on a flawed but decent side.

Those four Aussie seamers thought (The three from this test and Bolandnot Green). Just shows that any ropey captain and dodgy tactics can get results if you have enough firepower.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18686 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:18:15 pm
Talk about spirit of the game is rubbish. Its smart play from Australia and ultimately akin to what Benzema did to Karius.
it's definitely smart play, our keeper always throws the ball at the stumps when standing back, not sure I've seen a similar decision at club level though but no doubt there have been plenty.

I always ground my bat before the over is called, and before I walk to have a look if the ball pops and pat the pitch down.

I do that as I bat about a foot outside the crease if the keeper is standing back though, not sure if Bairstow was batting outside which is why he did what he did.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18687 on: Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm
Different sport but it is funny when England play their "gentleman" card, in any medium. It was a bit tacky though but...sport
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18688 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm
Different sport but it is funny when England play their "gentleman" card, in any medium. It was a bit tacky though but...sport
As opposed to other countries playing their gentleman card? 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18689 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
What spirit was displayed when Ben Stokes wins England a World Cup off the back of a thrown in ball deflecting from his bat? Should they have replayed that ball? 

Thick as mince.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18690 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
I think Broad should shut up. Others can complain.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18691 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm
Cummins is quoted in the Guardian as saying that it's common practice to do what Carey did.

I hope someone takes him up on this and checks it out. I suspect it's happened once in this series - and perhaps once in the last 10 Ashes series. If so, then we can add "delusional" to "cheat".
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18692 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Do you think he meant to do that you moron?

Were talking about spirit of the game, not intention. Theyre not mutually exclusive.

Doesnt what happened in the WC final ruin the spirit of the game? It was a completely fortunate and non-replicable circumstance that had nothing to do with skill, thought or effort, but divine intervention.

Whereas at least you can credit the Aussies with a bit of shrewd thinking today. Even under 10s know you should acknowledge the crease after every ball.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18693 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
One was something the players could do absolutely nothing about, the other was entirely created by the players and could have been prevented at several opportunities.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18694 on: Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
One was something the players could do absolutely nothing about, the other was entirely created by the players and could have been prevented at several opportunities.

Yeah - so theyre both within the rules of the game? Albeit one involved a purposeful play and one didnt. I know which one Id be more sore about if I was on the losing side (the NZ incident).

I dont see why youd leave your crease without grounding the bat as soon as the ball goes to the keeper. Its the most basic thing in cricket. Not like Carey waits either - he throws the ball straight away. I really struggle to see the outrage.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18695 on: Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm
A lot of ifs, buts and maybes but I think the stumping incident made England (Stokes mainly) switch gear and counter-attack in a way they wouldn't have otherwise. I'm never happy seeing an incident like that, whether it is legal or otherwise. If Carey had even warned Bairstow once about it and then he caught him doing it again you could understand it, but I just don't like sneakiness like that.

I don't think it impacted the game too much, as I said Stokes then went on a tear for that amazing partnership with Broad and got England relatively close to pulling it off. I think the blue touch paper has been lit now though, and the remaining Tests will be a lot more feisty and dare I say it, nasty. England have to be perfect now from here on out, and I expect to see some changes on Thursday.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18696 on: Yesterday at 10:39:52 pm
Sorry I've been dipping in and out of this thread so might have missed a good explanation, but if the ball is not dead until both teams consider it to be dead, what's to stop the fielding side from keeping hold of the ball for a few seconds and then hitting the stumps? They can say they didn't consider it to be dead. This is assuming it wasn't the end of the over so the umpire wasn't making a specific call.

Also does tapping your bat in the crease (and then walking away) instantly make the ball dead? That's not mentioned in the rules is it?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18697 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm
Australian cricketers being utter whoppers is nothing new. A long history of it.

It's like a deep-grained insecurity to have to win at all costs.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18698 on: Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm
Yeah - so theyre both within the rules of the game? Albeit one involved a purposeful play and one didnt. I know which one Id be more sore about if I was on the losing side (the NZ incident).

I dont see why youd leave your crease without grounding the bat as soon as the ball goes to the keeper. Its the most basic thing in cricket. Not like Carey waits either - he throws the ball straight away. I really struggle to see the outrage.

He just falls to the floor while dribbling past someone, nobody touched him but thats his decision. He can do what he wants.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18699 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
Taking a wicket should be something earned through bettering your opponent not through lowering your self-respect.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18700 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Do you think he meant to do that you moron?

Now that's hardly in the spirit of RAWK, is it?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18701 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
Bairstow attempting to do the same thing two days ago to Labuschagne

https://twitter.com/samdjodan/status/1675575411344908288?t=S-dbpvJIeKCFsnpftcC94g&s=19
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18702 on: Today at 12:01:51 am
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
Bairstow attempting to do the same thing two days ago to Labuschagne

https://twitter.com/samdjodan/status/1675575411344908288?t=S-dbpvJIeKCFsnpftcC94g&s=19

Not quite the same. He was batting out of his crease, not leaving it because he thought the ball was dead.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18703 on: Today at 12:08:50 am
Bielsa's Leeds had more class than Australia, that's all the context you need really.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18704 on: Today at 12:15:27 am
On a separate note, Stokes now has 3 4th innings Ashes centuries. Only two other men have done this - Herbert Sutcliffe and Don Bradman. Decent company.

Think they said thats also the record for an Englishman in all Tests alongside Graham Gooch. I thought that was very low but must be 4th innings of the match as opposed to just the second innings for the team
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18705 on: Today at 12:30:14 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
I think Broad should shut up. Others can complain.

Yeah the optics of a bloke who middled one to the slips and didnt walk (which he was well within his rights to stay as umpire didnt give him out) arent great.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18706 on: Today at 02:22:53 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:01:51 am
Not quite the same. He was batting out of his crease, not leaving it because he thought the ball was dead.

In the end they're both attempts at an opportunistic wicket that is within the letter of the law. Not cheating.

Look, in all seriousness, I'm not 100% comfortable with the Carey wicket, it was a sneaky wicket that pushes the boundaries of the spirit of the game. No doubt about it. 

At the same time, I also think it is worth noting that Carey made the throw in one action (Not waiting for Bairstow to move) and threw the ball when Bairstow was still in his crease. He's basically seen Bairstow do it 4 or 5 times, decided to have a ping, and got lucky that Bairstow wandered off...

What gets my back up as an Aussie fan is having McCullum and Broad claim the moral superiority, which given their respective histories, is ridiculous.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #18707 on: Today at 02:58:33 am
I don't think the Aussies would have claimed that wicket if the Starc catch hadn't been overturned due to a cricketing "technicality". That really riled up Australia
