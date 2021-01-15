Ultimately England lost and havent quite been good enough to capitalise on the moments theyve been on top. Player for player Australia are stronger but both games could easily have gone the other way.



The run out/stumping today was contentious. Some teams do what they need to to win, whatever. I think it will fire up the Headingley crowd. Might inspire Australia but hopefully could make them go even more defensive in their approach rather go all out attack when bowling.



The strangest thing for me is that reaction to the Starc catch though. So many odd calls

Like saying he held onto it longer than most slip catches. Most slip catches are taken with the fielder standing, not sliding on his knees for a few seconds with the ball clearly in contact with the ground for an extended period. Or the claims about the England run out of big Col from NZ last summer, again just a false equivalence.



Anyway, on the one hand a bit of needle and cricket being a talking point is probably no bad thing. England obviously have to win the next test or it could end up being an ugly summer which feels a bit harsh on a flawed but decent side.



Those four Aussie seamers thought (The three from this test and Boland not Green). Just shows that any ropey captain and dodgy tactics can get results if you have enough firepower.