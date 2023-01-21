« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 463464 times)

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18640 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:24:41 pm
The mankad at least is punishing someone trying to gain an advantage. Bairstow was not looking to for anything other than a chat in the middle between overs.

Okay, I didn't see this angle.

But still, plenty of batsmen go back to the crease and then have a chat with the non-striker. It must have some reason, no? Again, if this was off a spinner, it would've been a standard stumping, no?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18641 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:34:19 pm
Okay, I didn't see this angle.

But still, plenty of batsmen go back to the crease and then have a chat with the non-striker. It must have some reason, no? Again, if this was off a spinner, it would've been a standard stumping, no?
But he did quite purposefully put his foot down in the crease before he set off.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,202
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18642 on: Today at 05:36:07 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:05:49 pm
But that's not an official signal of the ball being dead. Plenty of batsmen go back, reach behind the crease and then go forward when they want to chat with the non-striker or when the over is done. Why do they do that?

If the ball was dead, the umpires would've acknowledged that. You can't accuse the umpires of cheating as well. If this was done off a ball by a spinner, nobody would e blinking an eye. It would've been a routine stumping.

Unsportsmanlike. Totally.

Mankading is worse imo, because it's even before the ball is bowled.

The bit you seem to be missing is that Bairstow was in his crease. Then marked his crease with his right foot and then walked up the pitch. It is something that batsmen do day in and day out. Marking your crease is an unwritten rule that you consider the ball to be dead.

For me exploiting an unwritten role is cheating. 

Look at the TDF there are plenty of unwritten rules. You do not attack if the yellow jersey has a mechanical, the race is neutralised if you go through a rider's hometown and the last day is a procession into Paris and you do not attack the yellow jersey.

Similar things happen in football when you return the ball if the opposition kicks it out to have an injured player treated.

Personally going against the spirit of the game is cheating.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,202
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18643 on: Today at 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:36:04 pm
But he did quite purposefully put his foot down in the crease before he set off.

Exactly he did that every time but Cummins and his team still looked to exploit it.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18644 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm »
According to the Lawbooks,

The Ball Becomes Dead, when:-
(a) It is finally settled in the hands of the Wicket Keeper or the Bowler.

(Ball Finally Settled - Whether the ball is finally settled or not must be a question for the Umpires alone to decide.)

(b) It reaches or pitches over the boundary.
(c) A Batsman is out.
(d) Whether played or not, it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a Batsman or the clothing of an Umpire.
(e) A ball lodges in a protective helmet worn by a member of the fielding side.
(f) A penalty is awarded under Law 20. (Lost Ball) or Law 41.1. (Fielding the Ball).
(g) The Umpire calls "over" or "time".

Either Umpire Shall Call and Signal "Dead Ball", when:-
(a) He intervenes in a case of unfair play.
(b) A serious injury to a Player or Umpire occurs.
(c) He is satisfied that, for an adequate reason, the Striker is not ready to receive the ball and makes no attempt to play it.
(d) The Bowler drops the ball accidentally before delivery, or the ball does not leave his hand for any reason, other than in an attempt to run out the Non-Striker. See Law 24.5. (Bowler Attempting to Run Out Non-Striker Before Delivery).
(e) One or both bails fall from the Striker's wicket before he receives delivery.
(f) He leaves his normal position for consultation.
(g) He is required to do so under Laws 26.3. (Disallowance of Leg-Byes), etc.

So, it's clear that in any case, the umpires would know if the ball is dead or not. It's not an unwritten rule.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:46:08 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,369
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18645 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:44:48 pm
Hope England review all the footage and realise they could mankad pretty much every Australian batsman in the next test.

Open season. Like the thought of that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18646 on: Today at 05:49:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:42:16 pm
According to the Lawbooks,

The Ball Becomes Dead, when:-
(a) It is finally settled in the hands of the Wicket Keeper or the Bowler.

(Ball Finally Settled - Whether the ball is finally settled or not must be a question for the Umpires alone to decide.)

(b) It reaches or pitches over the boundary.
(c) A Batsman is out.
(d) Whether played or not, it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a Batsman or the clothing of an Umpire.
(e) A ball lodges in a protective helmet worn by a member of the fielding side.
(f) A penalty is awarded under Law 20. (Lost Ball) or Law 41.1. (Fielding the Ball).
(g) The Umpire calls "over" or "time".

Either Umpire Shall Call and Signal "Dead Ball", when:-
(a) He intervenes in a case of unfair play.
(b) A serious injury to a Player or Umpire occurs.
(c) He is satisfied that, for an adequate reason, the Striker is not ready to receive the ball and makes no attempt to play it.
(d) The Bowler drops the ball accidentally before delivery, or the ball does not leave his hand for any reason, other than in an attempt to run out the Non-Striker. See Law 24.5. (Bowler Attempting to Run Out Non-Striker Before Delivery).
(e) One or both bails fall from the Striker's wicket before he receives delivery.
(f) He leaves his normal position for consultation.
(g) He is required to do so under Laws 26.3. (Disallowance of Leg-Byes), etc.

So, it's clear that in any case, the umpires would know if the ball is dead or not.
There's a world of difference between a technicality and the spirit of the game.  It was really shite what Australia did and I can say with a degree of certainty that Stokes would have withdrawn an appeal.  Cummins didn't because Cummins isn't the Australia captain, they have Smith and Warner running the side and both of them have massive questions regarding their honesty.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18647 on: Today at 05:51:23 pm »
It was dirty and unsportsmanlike but not without precedent.

Interestingly McCullum himself did the same thing as Carey against Sri Lanka in 2006. It was even worse morally because Murali left his crease before the ball was formally dead to congratulate Sangakkarra who had just scored a ton. A gleeful McCullum whipped off the bails and the Kiwis won a tight game.

Someone also posted a link to Tony Greig doing the same. So lets not pretend its just the Aussies who stoop this low. Ambition and desperation can make a man do bad things.

To McCullums credit he apologised publicly for it in 2016. So if Carey apologises in the year 2033, we should all be good with it.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,662
  • YNWA
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18648 on: Today at 05:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:49:04 pm
There's a world of difference between a technicality and the spirit of the game.  It was really shite what Australia did and I can say with a degree of certainty that Stokes would have withdrawn an appeal.  Cummins didn't because Cummins isn't the Australia captain, they have Smith and Warner running the side and both of them have massive questions regarding their honesty.

Yeah, I do agree that it was not sportsmanlike. I have indeed acknowledged that. I didn't like what I saw when they were under Ponting as well.

But cheating is different. It means you're breaking the laws, which they didn't on this occasion.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:56 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,369
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18649 on: Today at 05:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:51:23 pm
It was dirty and unsportsmanlike but not without precedent.

Someone also posted a link to Tony Greig doing the same.

I did. But the correct thing was done and the 'out' decision was rescinded.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18650 on: Today at 06:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 05:25:08 pm
Not sure Cummins or the Aussie team are that aware of how pissed off alot of people are that dismissal. Call it arrogance, naivety, sheer lack of interest, whatever but they seem blissfully unaware they've done much against the spirit of the game.

For a side which has worked for 5 years or so to try and stick Sandpaper gate behind them, it's not a good look to see them do it and then not realise why doing it has been frowned upon, especially now they've admitted they were looking to do it.

Thing is - they worked to put sandpaper gate behind them. Its the same set of guys. The only person who lost anything was the newbie they threw under the buss. The bowling unit, Warner and the captain in all but name are the same.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18651 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:06:42 pm
Thing is - they worked to put sandpaper gate behind them. Its the same set of guys. The only person who lost anything was the newbie they threw under the buss. The bowling unit, Warner and the captain in all but name are the same.

My side is Gloucestershire and Bancroft was loved by us lot, he used to hang around for hours after a match and chat to people and stuff.  Shouldn't have did what he did but Smith, Warner and Cricket Australia threw the poor fucker under a giant bus.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18652 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm »
The lack of a tail doesnt help this side.

Feel like if theyd had Woakes and Ali (as an extreme example) to come in theyd have won this.

Surely Woakes and Wood play this week given how knackered the bowlers must be and the fact Jimmy hasnt turned up.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18653 on: Today at 07:31:22 pm »
On another point. Really not sure what was said in the weird room with all the poshos. The fact Khwaja was the guy who reacted makes me fear it wasnt a bad sport old chap
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18654 on: Today at 07:31:52 pm »
We do love a whinge, dont we?
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • kopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18655 on: Today at 07:46:44 pm »
Just watching the highlights now on BBC 2 after just listening to TMS most of the day...really funny Broad taking the piss out of the Aussies about that stumping and Stokes telling Carey 'that's all you'll be remembered for' great line that!

That knock from Stokes was absolutely magnificent, for a while the impossible looked on, but once Stokes went it was all over. Brilliant match though, after giving footy a miss all season I'm loving this series, can't wait for Thursday and a hostile Headingley awaiting the Aussies.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:57:43 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18656 on: Today at 07:57:16 pm »
Starting to see all the clever play its out tweets from all over (including Ashwin). Yes, its out, well done, thats why Bairstow walked off.

Cricket would be shite if half the wickets were due to sneaky play, trickery and poor sportsmanship. Bowlers constantly running up and fake bowling in the hope to catch someone out the crease.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18657 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 07:31:52 pm
We do love a whinge, dont we?

I do, ruined whats been a good back and forth test that could have been a close finish with the aussies still massive favourites. I enjoy cricket for the long build and tense moments. Feel the same as that India vs England womens match that finished with a mankad.

Salvaged slightly by Broads antics and Stokes smashing it about, but still disappointment in the whole situation.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18658 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:57:16 pm
Starting to see all the clever play its out tweets from all over (including Ashwin). Yes, its out, well done, thats why Bairstow walked off.

Cricket would be shite if half the wickets were due to sneaky play, trickery and poor sportsmanship. Bowlers constantly running up and fake bowling in the hope to catch someone out the crease.

India cricket Twitter loved it!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18659 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm »
Pope might be out for Thursday. Who comes in? Foakes with Bairstow batting higher up and giving up the gloves?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18660 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:00:29 pm
Pope might be out for Thursday. Who comes in? Foakes with Bairstow batting higher up and giving up the gloves?

Id bring in Foakes, then Robinson out for a spinner too (or Anderson if he is struggling for fitness).
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,980
  • kopite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18661 on: Today at 08:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:00:29 pm
Pope might be out for Thursday. Who comes in? Foakes with Bairstow batting higher up and giving up the gloves?

Probably, Bairstow not been great behind the stumps but guess he'd be desperate to keep the gloves on Thursday!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,730
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18662 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm »

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:34:19 pm
Okay, I didn't see this angle.

But still, plenty of batsmen go back to the crease and then have a chat with the non-striker. It must have some reason, no? Again, if this was off a spinner, it would've been a standard stumping, no?

Thing is... stumping isn't part of the game when a keeper isn't standing up behind the stumps. It's just a known that when you miss the ball to a quick/medium pacer you can already be 'on the move' to do some gardening or whatever. It's done - the ball's gone. This was childish shithousery. That's it.


Edit: It's not like he's been drawn out of his crease here either. The batsman even had time to tap his mark to say done - admittedly after the keeper threw it - but you raise your arm here and you just carry on. Absolute bollocks from Australia.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:48 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,044
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18663 on: Today at 08:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:57:16 pm
Starting to see all the clever play its out tweets from all over (including Ashwin). Yes, its out, well done, thats why Bairstow walked off.

Cricket would be shite if half the wickets were due to sneaky play, trickery and poor sportsmanship. Bowlers constantly running up and fake bowling in the hope to catch someone out the crease.

The Aussies have been spending time with Arteta and Eddie Howe. They'll be faking head injuries next when they need to halt momentum.

I suppose that's the way society is going, it's making football unwatchable.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18664 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:59:14 pm
India cricket Twitter loved it!

Always a certain sign it was the wrong thing to happen.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18665 on: Today at 08:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:31:22 pm
On another point. Really not sure what was said in the weird room with all the poshos. The fact Khwaja was the guy who reacted makes me fear it wasnt a bad sport old chap

Hopefully not but cant imagine the most enlightened attitudes in amongst the Long Room.

That said, all this why are they picking on Khawaja, hes the nicest guy in the team is a bit of a red herring. Being the nicest guy in this Aussie team is like being the sluttiest nun.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18666 on: Today at 08:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:00:29 pm
Pope might be out for Thursday. Who comes in? Foakes with Bairstow batting higher up and giving up the gloves?
Bairstow deserves a spot on batting alone, I agree. The selectors are being greedy by shoehorning him as a keeper as well. Just get a world class keeper.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18667 on: Today at 08:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:30:04 pm
The lack of a tail doesnt help this side.

Feel like if theyd had Woakes and Ali (as an extreme example) to come in theyd have won this.

Surely Woakes and Wood play this week given how knackered the bowlers must be and the fact Jimmy hasnt turned up.
I said the same earlier. Both run chases in the tests were similar but Lyon and Cummins saw Australia home. It's not the only reason we lost but their tail does look a lot stronger, especially with Ali being out.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18668 on: Today at 08:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:00:29 pm
Pope might be out for Thursday. Who comes in? Foakes with Bairstow batting higher up and giving up the gloves?

A net loss to a batting lineup thats already got a long tail but suspect youre right. Id give Lawrence a gig.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18669 on: Today at 08:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:02:22 pm
Id bring in Foakes, then Robinson out for a spinner too (or Anderson if he is struggling for fitness).

If he's ready to go, Wood must join the attack for a bit of real pace, likely for Anderson who will need a break. Moeen also hopefully back but Pope will dictate what they do. If he's out I wouldn't be surprised to see everyone move up the order with Bairstow 6 and Mooen 7, which is risky but means a solid attack of Wood, Broad, Tongue and Robinson as well as Mooen.

Edit - I'm all.for Foakes at 7, Ali 8 with Robinson ducking out. Wood still for Anderson.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:52 pm by Macc77 »
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,742
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18670 on: Today at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 07:31:52 pm
We do love a whinge, dont we?

Are you an Aussie then as they were whinging like mad after the dropped catch and whinged about being called out as cheats at lunch?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,977
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18671 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Im not sure Wood is the perfect answer to all our problems, he has the extra pace but it hasnt always translated to match winning performances in Tests. Certainly worth a go though.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18672 on: Today at 09:18:15 pm »
Talk about spirit of the game is rubbish. Its smart play from Australia and ultimately akin to what Benzema did to Karius.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18673 on: Today at 09:20:44 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:18:15 pm
Talk about spirit of the game is rubbish. Its smart play from Australia and ultimately akin to what Benzema did to Karius.

No, its akin to Leeds goal when  Bielsa ordered them to concede immediately afterwards.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,077
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18674 on: Today at 09:20:53 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:18:15 pm
Talk about spirit of the game is rubbish. Its smart play from Australia and ultimately akin to what Benzema did to Karius.

Nah, more like not kicking it out and scoring when a player is injured or whatever. Like villa vs leeds a few years ago.

But lets be honest, if we start comparing it to football to try claim its a valid thing to do Its not great.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Up
« previous next »
 