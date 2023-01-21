According to the Lawbooks,



The Ball Becomes Dead, when:-

(a) It is finally settled in the hands of the Wicket Keeper or the Bowler.



(Ball Finally Settled - Whether the ball is finally settled or not must be a question for the Umpires alone to decide.)



(b) It reaches or pitches over the boundary.

(c) A Batsman is out.

(d) Whether played or not, it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a Batsman or the clothing of an Umpire.

(e) A ball lodges in a protective helmet worn by a member of the fielding side.

(f) A penalty is awarded under Law 20. (Lost Ball) or Law 41.1. (Fielding the Ball).

(g) The Umpire calls "over" or "time".



Either Umpire Shall Call and Signal "Dead Ball", when:-

(a) He intervenes in a case of unfair play.

(b) A serious injury to a Player or Umpire occurs.

(c) He is satisfied that, for an adequate reason, the Striker is not ready to receive the ball and makes no attempt to play it.

(d) The Bowler drops the ball accidentally before delivery, or the ball does not leave his hand for any reason, other than in an attempt to run out the Non-Striker. See Law 24.5. (Bowler Attempting to Run Out Non-Striker Before Delivery).

(e) One or both bails fall from the Striker's wicket before he receives delivery.

(f) He leaves his normal position for consultation.

(g) He is required to do so under Laws 26.3. (Disallowance of Leg-Byes), etc.



So, it's clear that in any case, the umpires would know if the ball is dead or not. It's not an unwritten rule.