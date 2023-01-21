Especially seeing as the norm in that situation is for your fingers to either be under the ball, or for the player to roll into the fall so that the ball doesn't touch the ground.



Id agree with that. Normally it just grazes the turf, or the fingers are mainly under it so although it can look dodgy slow motion you see how theyre given. He just slid on his knees with the ball on the ground for a good couple of seconds there.No idea what the actual laws say but common sense says thats not a catch.Suspect it will hardly matter by about 11.15 tomorrow morning but keeps it slightly more interesting. Well done Duckett and Stokes.