« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 458159 times)

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18240 on: Today at 07:05:16 pm »
Seems kinda straightforward to me that it cant be a legal catch if you use the ball itself to cushion your landing ? :o
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18241 on: Today at 07:05:23 pm »
Sack every single one of those ground staff.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18242 on: Today at 07:05:40 pm »
Tough shit. Umpires have been giving them all the umpires call decisions so have a bit of a stinker as punishment.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18243 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 07:05:16 pm
Seems kinda straightforward to me that it cant be a legal catch if you use the ball itself to cushion your landing ? :o

Especially seeing as the norm in that situation is for your fingers to either be under the ball, or for the player to roll into the fall so that the ball doesn't touch the ground.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18244 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:05:23 pm
Sack every single one of those ground staff.

For being unloyal. Disloyal.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,153
  • JFT 97
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18245 on: Today at 07:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:54:34 pm
The problem is you have to be able to identify when the reward is worth the risk. It wasn't on Thursday afternoon, they  were already on top and going well, the balance of risk/reward wasn't in their favour.

The Aussie 2nd innings though showed that this isn't an easy pitch to face short-pitched bowling on. The option to carry on as we had started simply wasn't there once Australia changed their tactics and started with the short-pitched bowling.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,735
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18246 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
About the first of three like this which haven't gone their way isn't it? There was the dodgy one by Smith in 1st innings and another in the first test wasn't there?
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,776
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18247 on: Today at 07:10:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:04:30 pm
But how can a catch be a catch if the ball ends up touching the ground?

When do you determine when you can release the ball? Sometimes a catch is made, and within about a second the player drops the ball to the floor or throws it in the air in celebration. I just didn't see anything to suggest he wasn't in control of the ball. It didn't pop out or look like popping out. He probably landed like that to protect himself, it had been a long day at that point.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18248 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:06:50 pm
Especially seeing as the norm in that situation is for your fingers to either be under the ball, or for the player to roll into the fall so that the ball doesn't touch the ground.

Id agree with that. Normally it just grazes the turf, or the fingers are mainly under it so although it can look dodgy slow motion you see how theyre given. He just slid on his knees with the ball on the ground for a good couple of seconds there.

No idea what the actual laws say but common sense says thats not a catch.

Suspect it will hardly matter by about 11.15 tomorrow morning but keeps it slightly more interesting. Well done Duckett and Stokes.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18249 on: Today at 07:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:10:19 pm
When do you determine when you can release the ball? Sometimes a catch is made, and within about a second the player drops the ball to the floor or throws it in the air in celebration. I just didn't see anything to suggest he wasn't in control of the ball. It didn't pop out or look like popping out. He probably landed like that to protect himself, it had been a long day at that point.

Youve still got to try and keep the ball off the ground surely? Long day or not?!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18250 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm »
defo looked like one of those "I've seen them given" things.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,776
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18251 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:12:28 pm
Youve still got to try and keep the ball off the ground surely? Long day or not?!

No I get that, but I just meant I don't think he landed like that to stop himself from dropping it. I think if he does a tumble and a roll he still would've had control, because he caught it perfectly fine.

I just feel he had control of it a lot longer than you sometimes see players have control of a ball.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18252 on: Today at 07:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:00:51 pm
Aussie on TMS going mental at the catch not counting, so they even cheat in commentary.

And normally Glenn McGrath is so balanced.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18253 on: Today at 07:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:10:19 pm
When do you determine when you can release the ball? Sometimes a catch is made, and within about a second the player drops the ball to the floor or throws it in the air in celebration. I just didn't see anything to suggest he wasn't in control of the ball. It didn't pop out or look like popping out. He probably landed like that to protect himself, it had been a long day at that point.

I think you can release the ball once the movement you've performed to make the catch has been completed. Given the movement in this case led to Starc falling to the floor, he would have to complete that fall without the ball hitting the ground.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 452 453 454 455 456 [457]   Go Up
« previous next »
 