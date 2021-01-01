Cook is right on TMS, 3 of the 4 wickets are just great bowling, you get done sometimes. This is the flaw in Bazball. Against this Australian attack you will get sessions like this where bowler beats batter, you'll get done. So don't throw wickets away when batter is on top of bowler. You have to let the averages even out a bit, take advantage of the good moments so that they make up for the poor moments. The assumption that Bazball will just work every time we get to the crease against this attack was plain stupid.