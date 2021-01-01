« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 457618 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,756
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 05:45:00 pm »
Men against boys so far.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,143
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Now that was shite from Brook. Another non-entity this series.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 05:47:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:45:00 pm
Men against boys so far.

Dont be silly they are scared of us !

Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 05:48:33 pm »
Australia are just much better, in every department.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:45:56 pm
Now that was shite from Brook. Another non-entity this series.

No credit to the bowler?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
Cook is right on TMS, 3 of the 4 wickets are just great bowling, you get done sometimes. This is the flaw in Bazball. Against this Australian attack you will get sessions like this where bowler beats batter, you'll get done. So don't throw wickets away when batter is on top of bowler. You have to let the averages even out a bit, take advantage of the good moments so that they make up for the poor moments. The assumption that Bazball will just work every time we get to the crease against this attack was plain stupid.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 