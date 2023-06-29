Thanks. Follow up question- the extra bounce, wouldnt ducking sometimes instead of trying to hook every ball be a smarter choice?
We need runs too though and you cant prod a head high ball for a single.
No but they wont be able to bowl like that for a long spell as with no Lyon they will fatigue.
If bowling short is tiring, wouldnt it be better to weather the storm until the Aussies change tactic again? Then rack up the runs- theres plenty of time to play. Again sorry if Im being dense.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Control or not?
Honestly thought theyd overturn it. Seemed to clearly touch the floor but they didnt spend much time on it at all.
Crosby Nick never fails.
What do we need as a minimum here - 380?
Huge amount hinges on these two and Bairstow obviously. We could end up well short. We could yet go beyond them. Need to make sure were still well in the game batting last though. No Lyon (youd think) means we shouldnt be fearful of needing to chase down a biggish total.
Would be bossing this if three our lads hadn't batted like morons
