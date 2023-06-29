« previous next »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 05:34:56 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 05:26:46 pm
Thanks. Follow up question-  the extra bounce, wouldnt ducking sometimes instead of trying to hook every ball be a smarter choice?
We need runs too though and you cant prod a head high ball for a single.
Online Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:34:56 pm
We need runs too though and you cant prod a head high ball for a single.

No but they wont be able to bowl like that for a long spell as with no Lyon they will fatigue.

Online Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm »
STOP GIVING YOUR WICKETS AWAY.

If theyre literally begging you to attempt to hit it out the park over all their fielders maybe dont do what theyre asking you to eh boys.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:37:49 pm
No but they wont be able to bowl like that for a long spell as with no Lyon they will fatigue.


True.
Online DivisiveNewSigning

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:34:56 pm
We need runs too though and you cant prod a head high ball for a single.

If bowling short is tiring, wouldnt it be better to weather the storm until the Aussies change tactic again? Then rack up the runs- theres plenty of time to play. Again sorry if Im being dense.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 05:40:23 pm »
Why is Brook playing like its a 20/20 game?  Its day 2 of an Ashes test, FFS.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 05:40:30 pm »
"Do what your opponent would least want you to do"
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17807 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm »
Brook is playing like an idiot. And laughing about it. This isn't some T20 Blast lad, this is as Ashes test, the biggest thing you'll ever play in, respect your wicket.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17808 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
England are fucking stupid. There's no reaction to how things are going, just blindly trying to smack everything.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17809 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 05:40:10 pm
If bowling short is tiring, wouldnt it be better to weather the storm until the Aussies change tactic again? Then rack up the runs- theres plenty of time to play. Again sorry if Im being dense.
These are the judgement calls you have to make in this game.
Online DivisiveNewSigning

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 05:51:17 pm »
Seems like Stokes is being more cautious but Brook hasnt got the memo.
Online Father Ted

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Brook is very lucky hes survived this long.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 05:52:50 pm »
Brook seems to be doing his best to get out so he'll probably succeed soon.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 05:53:01 pm »


Control or not?
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm »
If this win predictor takes account of Lyons injury, its still surely favouring England too much?

Will have a look to see whether the Betfair odds reflect it.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 05:53:35 pm »
Again, stop batting like a fucking idiot. Does he care or not? Doesn't look like it.
Online mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:53:01 pm


Control or not?

Of his face or the ball?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 05:54:55 pm »
Jumped too high there.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 05:56:23 pm »
Betfair Sportsbook: England 6/5, Australia 6/5, draw 5/1
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17819 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17820 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm »
Honestly thought theyd overturn it. Seemed to clearly touch the floor but they didnt spend much time on it at all.
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17821 on: Today at 06:04:19 pm »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17822 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:01:07 pm
Honestly thought theyd overturn it. Seemed to clearly touch the floor but they didnt spend much time on it at all.

Well Smith was convinced and that's all you need to know. Honest as the day's long, he wouldn't be claiming unless he knew the catch was clean.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:53:01 pm


Control or not?

His hand isnt fully under the ball
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 06:06:28 pm »
I thought it looked out on the replays.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 06:11:17 pm »
What do we need as a minimum here - 380?
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17826 on: Today at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:11:17 pm
What do we need as a minimum here - 380?

I was thinking 380 after the quick spell of wickets.
Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17827 on: Today at 06:32:38 pm »
Reckon Stokes was dying to smash one of those Smith balls then.
Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17828 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Definitely still our day, that. Could have been an awful lot better though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17829 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Huge amount hinges on these two and Bairstow obviously. We could end up well short. We could yet go beyond them. Need to make sure were still well in the game batting last though. No Lyon (youd think) means we shouldnt be fearful of needing to chase down a biggish total.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17830 on: Today at 06:34:48 pm »
278/4 in reply to 416 is decent.

as was said so often in the last game, it's finely poised.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17831 on: Today at 06:35:06 pm »
Would be bossing this if three our lads hadn't batted like morons
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17832 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:34:29 pm
Huge amount hinges on these two and Bairstow obviously. We could end up well short. We could yet go beyond them. Need to make sure were still well in the game batting last though. No Lyon (youd think) means we shouldnt be fearful of needing to chase down a biggish total.

You would think that the Lyon injury is pivotal, but Head is a very tidy bowler, and wouldnt it be just typical if he were to play a leading role?
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17833 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:53:01 pm


Control or not?

Just zoomed in and it looks like hes hiding sandpaper in his mouth.
Online Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17834 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:35:06 pm
Would be bossing this if three our lads hadn't batted like morons

Or if just Root hadnt to be honest. If he was still in youd put us quite a long way ahead. Wed have more runs too because it wouldnt have needed stokes in to play very sensible and slow to recover things somewhat.
