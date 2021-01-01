« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:50:19 pm
If we go 2-0 down we both know we not win 3 on the spin they would only need a draw too remember.

Yeah we do get a bat and thats going to be interesting especially if it is grey overheads you can expect Root to be in by 8th over if thats the case

Go and put on a fresh nappy!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
it's the ashes, you're always going to get 'mouth' from both teams. it's fine.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:52:37 pm
Go and put on a fresh nappy!

Im fine mate I can accept it these are better than us and we are seeing it.

I look at what is coming through and its scary especially bowling wise.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
We have been so poor today
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:10:21 pm
We have been so poor today

KP and Morgan telling it how it is.

Poor is being kind its ok smashing crap teams about The Ashes are different.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:05:48 pm
Im fine mate I can accept it these are better than us and we are seeing it.

I look at what is coming through and its scary especially bowling wise.

You're possibly right, but let's not turn this thread into the 'Half-Time Thread'.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:13:54 pm
You're possibly right, but let's not turn this thread into the 'Half-Time Thread'.

I hope we come back mate I do but we just look flat no spark.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
We have had zero spark.

No aggression.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:11:47 pm
KP and Morgan telling it how it is.

Poor is being kind its ok smashing crap teams about The Ashes are different.

Crap teams? India, New Zealand, Pakistan are all crap teams now?

It's like the matchday threads in here lately.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
looking like a pretty good toss to lose so far.


but there's a wicket which is nice.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Great stuff Robinson. Now lets get another couple quick and build momentum.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:11:47 pm
KP and Morgan telling it how it is.

Poor is being kind its ok smashing crap teams about The Ashes are different.

We've been crap today, and you can certainly question our attack and also say we shouldn't have put them in but let's calm down a bit on 'smashing crap teams about' eh.  Bad day, couple of bad sessions, but we were two wickets from winning the first test and had a pretty good record before this series.  Couple of quick wickets changes the narrative, it's like you think you're watching us in 1994 or something when we genuinely were outclassed man for man.
