The Aussies are bad whingers and the moral policing from some ex-cricketers is fucking tiresome. Nor do I have any problem with bowlers giving send-offs. That said it does strike me as odd that Robinson with all the baggage from his racist social media posts chose to go after Khawaja (who has never really sledged anyone, and chose to laugh off the incident as well in good grace), it most likely was just frustration at bowling to him for so long, but given his past he should have been more mindful of who he was abusing. But then again Robinson doesn't seem all that bright.