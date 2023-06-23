« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 02:14:01 am
We don't need to go into it here as it appears the actual players don't care, but for the record it was Robinson that brought Ponting into it with his whataboutery when he was questioned on the reaction...

 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 05:42:35 am
The Aussies are bad whingers and the moral policing from some ex-cricketers is fucking tiresome. Nor do I have any problem with bowlers giving send-offs. That said it does strike me as odd that Robinson with all the baggage from his racist social media posts chose to go after Khawaja (who has never really sledged anyone, and chose to laugh off the incident as well in good grace), it most likely was just frustration at bowling to him for so long, but given his past he should have been more mindful of who he was abusing. But then again Robinson doesn't seem all that bright.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 06:01:19 am
Some pretty big differences between the Aussies then and Ollie Robinson. Firstly, the Aussie team was stacked full of some of the best to ever do it. Words are more useful when you have the ability to back them up. Secondly, it worked for them. I dont think it will work for Robinson and its just giving them more motivation. He really needs to keep his mouth shut and just bowl his overs. He strikes me as an absolute knobhead to be honest.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 07:58:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2023, 09:39:57 pm
Some T20 game at The Oval. Middlesex chased down 252 with 4 balls to spare. Having lost all 10 of their games before tonight!

Surrey were 1/750 after their innings :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 08:57:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 23, 2023, 07:58:27 am
Surrey were 1/750 after their innings :D

Why are you giving me the score in Australian?

Reckon anyone had a dabble on that? :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 09:44:40 am
Robinson had match figures of 5 for 98. Pretty good on that docile surface.

There's only one reason why the Aussies have cut back on the sledging in recent times - it's because of the epic cheating and lengthy bans to three of their players. It made them ashamed and calmed them down a bit. Although anyone who saw Steve Smith's reaction to his dismissal in the first innings - something he was still whinging about in England's second innings - would realise that they're an inch away from exploding themselves. 

As for Ponting and Hayden trying to claim some moral high ground......a joke surely?   
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 09:49:21 am
Too much time between Tests.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 09:53:13 am
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 10:44:05 am
I didn't love the declaration (although you look like a genius if you get a wicket at the end of the day) but I just thought given the conditions England were maybe a little light on what you would have wanted from the first innings.

That said I agree with others its not the biggest reason they lost, the biggest driver for that is the missed opportunities for the Aussie first innings.

A close and exciting game but still disappointing to lose particularly given England won the toss
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 01:29:19 pm
Ahmed called up for the second test.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 01:32:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2023, 09:39:57 pm
Some T20 game at The Oval. Middlesex chased down 252 with 4 balls to spare. Having lost all 10 of their games before tonight!

Unreal game.

Think Middlesex had lost 15 T20's on the bounce.

Highest successful run chase in The Blast and 2nd highest in T20 in all comps. Remarkable result given Surrey's bowling attack as well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 01:33:42 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 23, 2023, 01:29:19 pm
Ahmed called up for the second test.

Wow. Wasn't expecting that. What's he done with the red ball since his last Test I wonder.

I can see Joe Root taking more of the slow-bowling burden in future. That does cut some slack for a player like Ahmed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 02:19:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 23, 2023, 09:44:40 am
Robinson had match figures of 5 for 98. Pretty good on that docile surface.

There's only one reason why the Aussies have cut back on the sledging in recent times - it's because of the epic cheating and lengthy bans to three of their players. It made them ashamed and calmed them down a bit. Although anyone who saw Steve Smith's reaction to his dismissal in the first innings - something he was still whinging about in England's second innings - would realise that they're an inch away from exploding themselves. 

As for Ponting and Hayden trying to claim some moral high ground......a joke surely?

No doubt that the fiasco in South Africa had something to do with us toning down the sledging over the last 5 years under back to back captains.

But you and others Ive seen post this at the time are reaching like crazy with Steve Smiths dismissal. It hit him high on the knee roll so he made a bit of an incredulous look of wtf back at the ump that was eerily similar to Stokes in the first innings when he middled one and was caught behind yet reviewed straight away with that same reaction.

As for Robinson I couldnt give two shits about him getting snarky and giving a send off to batsmen, loved it when Johnson and Lee did it and love it now. Although it is a bit less intimidating when you cant throw down a 150+ Kph thunderbolt at someones head.  ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 02:52:25 pm
It wasn't Smith's reaction to the original dismissal that I thought was weird. It was his reaction to Hawkeye's confirmation. He clearly thought the fielding team, the umpire and hawkeye were all wrong and he was right. And he wanted to let us know.  All the way to the pavilion.

Two days later he wanted us to know again when Root (I think) survived an LBW appeal because the ball was missing leg stump.

I thought there and then that the only thing that stopped Smith going 'full Kohli' was the memory of "the fiasco in South Africa", as some folks describe it.  ;)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 23, 2023, 03:13:01 pm
Mate if you followed that test series in South Africa from the first ball, sandpapergate all the way to the last the whole fucking thing was a fiasco so that describes it perfectly.  ;D

As for Smith hes always been a moody lil bastard when he gets dismissed cheaply so Im probably immune to most the background noise and tend to ignore it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 24, 2023, 01:16:32 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 23, 2023, 06:01:19 am
Some pretty big differences between the Aussies then and Ollie Robinson. Firstly, the Aussie team was stacked full of some of the best to ever do it. Words are more useful when you have the ability to back them up. Secondly, it worked for them. I dont think it will work for Robinson and its just giving them more motivation. He really needs to keep his mouth shut and just bowl his overs. He strikes me as an absolute knobhead to be honest.

So its only ok to sledge if - as both Ponting and Hayden infer - you are clearly superior?

Fundamentally disagree Gerry. I havent a clue why Robinson targeted the - on the face of it - least offensive Aussie. But the idea that the two former Aussie internationals in question are somehow entitled to their snide musings, because they featured in winning Ashes teams?

Nah. To use a well worn aphorism; if you cant take it, dont dish it out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 24, 2023, 02:05:12 am
Quote from: Robinred on June 24, 2023, 01:16:32 am
So its only ok to sledge if - as both Ponting and Hayden infer - you are clearly superior?

Fundamentally disagree Gerry. I havent a clue why Robinson targeted the - on the face of it - least offensive Aussie. But the idea that the two former Aussie internationals in question are somehow entitled to their snide musings, because they featured in winning Ashes teams?

Nah. To use a well worn aphorism; if you cant take it, dont dish it out.

In the case of Robinson. "If you don't know how to dish it out, you'll not know how to take it."
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 24, 2023, 09:29:01 am
proverbial storm in a teacup.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 24, 2023, 02:14:49 pm
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 24, 2023, 06:24:44 pm
Quote from: Robinred on June 24, 2023, 02:14:49 pm
Chris Stocks in the i:

https://inews.co.uk/sport/cricket/ashes-ollie-robinson-australian-england-hilarious-2432226

And all this was before Robinsons column for Wisden.com on Thursday in which he said: We were surprised by how defensive Australia were and how unwilling they were to go toe-to-toe with us. Baz [coach Brendan McCullum] said it after the game, It feels like weve won, lads. Weve entertained the world, and weve put the Aussies on the back foot. For him to say that after a loss is quite significant for us.

Definitely didnt feel like England had won.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 25, 2023, 04:59:34 pm
Anyone watching the womens Ashes test from Trent Bridge?

Its good stuff. Only 10 runs separated the first innings scores - both over 400. England now have 4 sessions to get 268 to win, and are currently 28-0. Tammy Beaumont is worth tuning in for alone - terrific bat in the mould of other stocky stroke makers.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 25, 2023, 05:05:34 pm
Its been a great fight back from England. Australia looked like making a million earlier today.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 25, 2023, 05:37:10 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 25, 2023, 05:05:34 pm
Its been a great fight back from England. Australia looked like making a million earlier today.

Was great to see the tail polished off so summarily - something Englands men spectacularly failed to do☹️.

Three quick wickets have injected some nerves into Englands response, though Lamb was very, very unlucky to see the umpires finger go up to a ball I felt sure was missing leg stump, but according to the technology was scraping leg stump by the proverbial coat of paint. Sciver - Brunt played a really poor shot.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 25, 2023, 05:44:08 pm
Absolute collapse here. Australia will coast home from here. What the umpire is doing giving both of those Ive no idea. Theyre way too close to raise a finger.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
June 25, 2023, 05:48:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 25, 2023, 05:44:08 pm
Absolute collapse here. Australia will coast home from here. What the umpire is doing giving both of those Ive no idea. Theyre way too close to raise a finger.

Yep - piss poor umpiring, but these two bowlers have totally changed the game with far more disciplined bowling than the openers.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:23:09 am
Tongue in for Moeen, bit left field.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:31:24 am
Use Mark Wood. Farcical selections.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 10:41:21 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:31:24 am
Use Mark Wood. Farcical selections.

It's got to be a selection based on fitness and/or what the selectors expect the wicket to play like.

Rumours that it's a greenish wicket and that Tongue's bowling may be more suited than Wood's out and out pace.

I've have picked Wood but don;t have the same info as the selectors.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 03:27:13 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/66022952

Big opportunity for the guy. Ali is a bit of a loss for our tail end though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm
I have 2 tickets for tomorrow @ Lords for sale.

£60 face value

DM if you can take them.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm
Looks like poor weather after next five day
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:19 pm
Looks like poor weather after next five day

I looked earlier and rain was only forecast on Thursday?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm
I looked earlier and rain was only forecast on Thursday?

Looks unsettled from Thursday to Saturday
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Yesterday at 09:56:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm
Looks unsettled from Thursday to Saturday

Enough about the extra Aussie players, what about the weather?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:17:46 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on June 20, 2023, 07:49:34 pm
I'm not sure Anderson has it anymore sadly. Accurate but he never looked threatening there. Is Mark Wood injured? If not I would drop Jimmy and give him a go. The attack as it is is not quick enough.

Anderson has more than earned the right to find out if he's just had an off test or if the magic might suddenly have (finally) dissipated. Only change they should make is someone to replace injured Moeen Ali. Everyone else did fine enough to deserve another go. Presume the wicket will not be as timid (even if no one made 400 on the last pitch).
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:40:47 am
I just hope they've left a little bit of grass on, we win the toss and put them in. Looks pretty damn cloudy the entirety of this test match according to the Met Office.

Re Jimmy - he should be allowed to decide when he's had enough. I have a feeling it will be at the end of this series. The next test series is in January 2024. A five match series in India.. and then a few tests in NZ next December.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:42:10 am
I've had a feeling Jimmy might jack it in after this summer for a while. Based largely on fuck all it has to be said
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 08:50:20 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:40:47 am
I just hope they've left a little bit of grass on, we win the toss and put them in. Looks pretty damn cloudy the entirety of this test match according to the Met Office.

Re Jimmy - he should be allowed to decide when he's had enough. I have a feeling it will be at the end of this series. The next test series is in January 2024. A five match series in India.. and then a few tests in NZ next December.

Who have we got at home next summer?

Pitch looked green yesterday, but will probably have another trim and not be so bad. All the Aussie media parroting the same line about Robinsons pace is quite amusing now. Not the quickest but his record currently speaks for himself (probably more eloquently than he does).

Four seamers and relying on the decent Root for spin feels a bit risky but time will tell.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:04:51 am
Bowls a heavy ball as they say.

I think Aus think a greener pitch will suit but maybe forgetting how poor most of our lot are against a moving ball.
