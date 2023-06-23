Robinson had match figures of 5 for 98. Pretty good on that docile surface.



There's only one reason why the Aussies have cut back on the sledging in recent times - it's because of the epic cheating and lengthy bans to three of their players. It made them ashamed and calmed them down a bit. Although anyone who saw Steve Smith's reaction to his dismissal in the first innings - something he was still whinging about in England's second innings - would realise that they're an inch away from exploding themselves.



As for Ponting and Hayden trying to claim some moral high ground......a joke surely?



No doubt that the fiasco in South Africa had something to do with us toning down the sledging over the last 5 years under back to back captains.But you and others Ive seen post this at the time are reaching like crazy with Steve Smiths dismissal. It hit him high on the knee roll so he made a bit of an incredulous look of wtf back at the ump that was eerily similar to Stokes in the first innings when he middled one and was caught behind yet reviewed straight away with that same reaction.As for Robinson I couldnt give two shits about him getting snarky and giving a send off to batsmen, loved it when Johnson and Lee did it and love it now. Although it is a bit less intimidating when you cant throw down a 150+ Kph thunderbolt at someones head.