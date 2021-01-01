The problem is, England keep doing this - they pick a young player who does well on tour, then the next summer drop him and expect him to prove himself in county cricket again, when he's already done it at test level. Why? Just a waste, it's the old fearful approach they used to have. If he's good enough, he doesn't need to keep proving himself at county level before he gets picked again.



But I wouldn't be opposed to not playing a specialist spinner, 4 seamers with Stokes and Root as occasional bowlers.



He played *one* match, against a poor Pakistan side, in a spinners paradise. That isn't really "Proving himself" - thats taking advantage of the conditions. I am not saying him being dropped was wrong - but Leach is a phenomenal spinner who *has* proved himself, so it is understandable why, when you usually only play 1 spinner, you prefer him - given the next match was against NZ, not known for being conducive to spinners, you go with someone who you trust, rather than someone who had played like 5 games of professional cricket ever, at any levelI'll give you another comparison - did you complain when in 2010, after Tredwell span Bangladesh out (and also batted really well) on debut, we dropped him 2 months later for Graeme Swann?