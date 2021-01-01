« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17400 on: Today at 09:07:09 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Exactly and there is no way Broad Anderson Root can be totally happy with the tactics.


Pure projection on your part there.

While definitely not a fan of this pitch, Broad seems to be broadly in favour of the style of play as the longer length he is bowling than previously is more likely to get him wickets even if it costs a few more runs, Anderson has been complimentary about it too and Root has shown to have bought into the ethos too with his style being more adventurous at times.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17401 on: Today at 09:25:33 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
If Broad or Anderson or any of the other bowlers had managed to take the last two wickets for less than 50-odd runs then the declaration would have been immaterial.  With good conditions for swing bowling, Anderson took 0-56.  It's not all on Stokes and one decision.

They didnt though and most pundits ex captains didnt agree with it either.

It was an error and it has proved to be a costly mistake.

Put in footy terms if we are 0-0 at City after 75 mins would you be hapoy for Klopp to take a CB off and sling an attacker on ?? I mean nobody wants draws do they ?!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17402 on: Today at 09:36:22 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:25:33 am
They didnt though and most pundits ex captains didnt agree with it either.

It was an error and it has proved to be a costly mistake.

Put in footy terms if we are 0-0 at City after 75 mins would you be hapoy for Klopp to take a CB off and sling an attacker on ?? I mean nobody wants draws do they ?!

Im footy terms it would be more like him making that change after 20 minutes!

And Id be more annoyed with the players giving away a penalty/missing an open goal which is my laboured way of saying I think things like the missed stumping, bowling Khawaja off a no ball and then not catching him second innings when on 0 were huge game turning moments.
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17403 on: Today at 09:49:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:22 am
Im footy terms it would be more like him making that change after 20 minutes!

And Id be more annoyed with the players giving away a penalty/missing an open goal which is my laboured way of saying I think things like the missed stumping, bowling Khawaja off a no ball and then not catching him second innings when on 0 were huge game turning moments.

Yes true you do have to factor dropped catches into it as most teams miss a chance in the game.

As its the ashes the big one its annoyed me more he took too much of a risk.

You get your runs first innings like KP/Vaughan being "entertaining" is good for so long and as Ponting said its about WINNING and he is bang on.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17404 on: Today at 10:10:02 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:22 am
Im footy terms it would be more like him making that change after 20 minutes!

And Id be more annoyed with the players giving away a penalty/missing an open goal which is my laboured way of saying I think things like the missed stumping, bowling Khawaja off a no ball and then not catching him second innings when on 0 were huge game turning moments.

In footy terms the mistake, surely, was in the last 10 minutes of the game when Stokes decided to stick everyone in the box apart from Robbo and Broad who were told to supply exactly the same kind of big, slow, looping crosses, one after the other. 
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17405 on: Today at 10:21:46 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:10:02 am
In footy terms the mistake, surely, was in the last 10 minutes of the game when Stokes decided to stick everyone in the box apart from Robbo and Broad who were told to supply exactly the same kind of big, slow, looping crosses, one after the other. 

Get it in the mixer!

I havent actually seen or heard the last couple of hours. Was on a train so for superstition reasons only checked each time we got to a station. Worked well until we got into Paddington at 8 down.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17406 on: Today at 10:39:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:46 am
Get it in the mixer!

I havent actually seen or heard the last couple of hours. Was on a train so for superstition reasons only checked each time we got to a station. Worked well until we got into Paddington at 8 down.

It was abysmal. The fields that were set for the new ball prevented Broad and Robinson aiming at the wickets - and forget about a line outside off stump. No slip, no gulley. Everything was short and aimed a couple of feet outside leg. Three on the leg-side waiting for the mistimed hook. Bodyline without pace.
Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17407 on: Today at 11:04:44 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm
The problem is, England keep doing this - they pick a young player who does well on tour, then the next summer drop him and expect him to prove himself in county cricket again, when he's already done it at test level. Why? Just a waste, it's the old fearful approach they used to have. If he's good enough, he doesn't need to keep proving himself at county level before he gets picked again.

But I wouldn't be opposed to not playing a specialist spinner, 4 seamers with Stokes and Root as occasional bowlers.

He played *one* match, against a poor Pakistan side, in a spinners paradise.  That isn't really "Proving himself" - thats taking advantage of the conditions.   I am not saying him being dropped was wrong - but Leach is a phenomenal spinner who *has* proved himself, so it is understandable why, when you usually only play 1 spinner, you prefer him - given the next match was against NZ, not known for being conducive to spinners, you go with someone who you trust, rather than someone who had played like 5 games of professional cricket ever, at any level

I'll give you another comparison - did you complain when in 2010, after Tredwell span Bangladesh out (and also batted really well) on debut, we dropped him 2 months later for Graeme Swann?
Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17408 on: Today at 11:18:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm
Won there in 2009, and possibly 2013?

Our record in the last 5 hasn't been awful.  As you said, we won in 2009 and 2013, lost in 2005 and 2015; and had a rain affected draw in 2019.

I was just curious, so looked at the 2013 scorecard - that Aussie team was probably the worst ever Aussie team - a top order of Watson/Rogers/Khawaja (before he was good)/Hughes/Clarke, Smith at 6 when he was classified as a spinning all rounder (it was his 9th match, and he'd only scored 3 50s previously), Haddin as keeper, and then a bowling attack of Siddle/Pattison/Harris/Agar is the worse I've ever seen! And our team might be our best ever - Cook/Root/Trott/KP/Bell/YJB/Prior is a hell of a top 7, and Anderson/Broad/Swann/Bresnan (lol) is pretty damn great
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17409 on: Today at 11:35:52 am
 How many catches went to slip off the seamers in this game?
Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #17410 on: Today at 12:02:06 pm
Still baffling not to give Jimmy even one over with the new ball. I know it was doing nothing and the pitch was dead, but the game was slipping away and to not give him even one over to try something different was bizarre. Broad was fucked, Stokes had his spell, Robinson wasn't doing much and even if Mo wasn't nursing a sore finger, Root had been smacked out of the attack by Cummins who plays spin well so he might not have bowled anyway. To not give the fella with nearly 700 Test wickets the new ball was just odd.
