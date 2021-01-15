« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 442180 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17360 on: Yesterday at 07:58:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:57:11 pm
you're not going out on a limb there.

No but momentum be huge.

We were arguably the best team but they won.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17361 on: Yesterday at 07:59:21 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 07:45:30 pm
I wanted to pick him ahead of Moeen for this Test, but have changed my mind given the events of the last 5 days. The kid's not even 19 yet, the pressure of an Ashes series could make or break him as a cricketer. There is plenty of time for him, he did very well against a demoralized Pakistan team in a dead rubber. Let him learn his craft and get some experience, he's too raw at the moment.

But this is the age-old excuse for not picking young players - they need to 'learn their craft' - instead they just get dragged down by the mediocrity of county cricket. Or that it could ruin their career - but we shouldn't just assume he's that fragile.If he wasn't ready for test cricket, why did they pick him at all?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17362 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:58:01 pm
you've just said in your second sentence exactly why Foakes should be the test keeper. No need for the rest

I dont agree but well just go around in circles. If were bowling Woakes I think its with more merit.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17363 on: Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
Aussies clear favs to win it now
well yeah that's not really saying much is it?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17364 on: Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:58:07 pm
No but momentum be huge.

We were arguably the best team but they won.

Nah, momentum is overrated in Test cricket especially at the beginning of a series, it can impact a demoralized cricket team (especially at the end of a long Test series), but Stokes and McCullum won't be too downbeat tonight. It was fine margins, on another day that Stokes catch would have stuck and we would be looking at a different result. You just get on with it, Lord's will be a completely different Test match.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17365 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
I dont agree but well just go around in circles.
👍
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17366 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm
I still think England are the better side, particularly on English pitches. The trouble is, the ground staff aren't preparing English type wickets for some reason

I think they do it so our batters can play slogball.

The issue is our bowlers dont suit it really and Australia have a quicker/better attack plus a WC spinner.

We have treated it like an IPL dead rubber our arses hace been handed to us.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17367 on: Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Nah, momentum is overrated in Test cricket especially at the beginning of a series, it can impact a demoralized cricket team (especially at the end of a long Test series), but Stokes and McCullum won't be too downbeat tonight. It was fine margins, on another day that Stokes catch would have stuck and we would be looking at a different result. You just get on with it, Lord's will be a completely different Test match.

But we can't afford to draw the series if we want to win the Ashes so pressure on us
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17368 on: Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 07:59:21 pm
But this is the age-old excuse for not picking young players - they need to 'learn their craft' - instead they just get dragged down by the mediocrity of county cricket. Or that it could ruin their career - but we shouldn't just assume he's that fragile.If he wasn't ready for test cricket, why did they pick him at all?

They picked him for a dead rubber, not when the pressure was on at the beginning of the series. I've seen him bowl in a couple of matches for Leicestershire this year, he's not done well on helpful wickets. Callum Parkinson has outbowled him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17369 on: Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
Has anyone checked Ray K and his now constipated wife?
We've both peed, it's fine.

Not together, I hasten to add.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17370 on: Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm
I think they do it so our batters can play slogball.

The issue is our bowlers dont suit it really and Australia have a quicker/better attack plus a WC spinner.

We have treated it like an IPL dead rubber our arses hace been handed to us.

No exaggeration there.

The Aussie attack is a better collective. Would probably make them even more dangerous on a more bowler friendly pitch. The worry is Smith and Labuschagne will score big at Lords and we cant afford to lose there.

On the flip side, with the rub of the green we could easily have won so were not a million miles away.

Crss as cling Test match, has to be said even if we lost. Well played Aussies.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17371 on: Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:02:28 pm
But we can't afford to draw the series if we want to win the Ashes so pressure on us

Indeed, England have to win the series outright to win The Ashes, a drawn series & Australia retains The Ashes, England winning the series now looks like an uphill task given England's record against Australia at Lord's is dreadful.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17372 on: Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Indeed, England have to win the series outright to win The Ashes, a drawn series & Australia retains The Ashes, England winning the series now looks like an uphill task given England's record against Australia at Lord's is dreadful.

Won there in 2009, and possibly 2013?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17373 on: Yesterday at 08:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm
No exaggeration there.

The Aussie attack is a better collective. Would probably make them even more dangerous on a more bowler friendly pitch. The worry is Smith and Labuschagne will score big at Lords and we cant afford to lose there.

On the flip side, with the rub of the green we could easily have won so were not a million miles away.

Crss as cling Test match, has to be said even if we lost. Well played Aussies.

True maybe bit OTT but it was an arrogant decision beyond belief he has to wear that now.

Pundits/Media will remain calm but if we are on the end of a 4-1 hammering lets see their reaction then it will be fun.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17374 on: Yesterday at 08:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm
I still think England are the better side, particularly on English pitches. The trouble is, the ground staff aren't preparing English type wickets for some reason

I think the actual expectation is that the pitches will be flat and fast, not overly bowler friendly, which is probably sensible when you want to play aggressively and the other side has the better bowling attack, but what happened with this one is that the weather conditions while it was being prepared (particular wind directions etc drying it out and other stuff I don't remember) resulted in this flat and slow/lifeless one.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17375 on: Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Indeed, England have to win the series outright to win The Ashes, a drawn series & Australia retains The Ashes, England winning the series now looks like an uphill task given England's record against Australia at Lord's is dreadful.

It just heaps more pressure on us.

Batting for longer on day one may have resulted in a draw but better than losing.

However, we would have only batter for the remainder of day one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm by Nick110581 »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17376 on: Yesterday at 08:24:13 pm »
when a man repeatedly says he's not interested in draws you'd be better off believing him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17377 on: Yesterday at 08:38:04 pm »
Am I the only one thinking about how my nose could be cleaner?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17378 on: Yesterday at 09:03:29 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
They picked him for a dead rubber, not when the pressure was on at the beginning of the series. I've seen him bowl in a couple of matches for Leicestershire this year, he's not done well on helpful wickets. Callum Parkinson has outbowled him.

Fair enough if you've seen him, I just think going back to Moeen was such a negative move. Sometimes players thrive at test level in a way they don't at county level. I actually think that picking someone for a test where they do well, then refusing to pick them again until they 'learn their trade' is just as likely to destroy their confidence as going for a few runs would.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17379 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 pm »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17380 on: Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm »
I'm bored of hearing Stokes say "our goal is to entertain" because it makes it sound to me like they aren't bothered whether they win or lose.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17381 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
I'm bored of hearing Stokes say "our goal is to entertain" because it makes it sound to me like they aren't bothered whether they win or lose.

Exactly and there is no way Broad Anderson Root can be totally happy with the tactics.

The Ashes is the big one to England fans and to just in effect give the Aussies a sniff is hard to understand.

If he makes another reckless decision like that he better get ready for some bad press he dont care about likes of us obviously but deep down it will hurt hed be first captain to lose on home soil for 22 years to them.

We have to win at Lords its that simple.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17382 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:49:27 pm
I'm bored of hearing Stokes say "our goal is to entertain" because it makes it sound to me like they aren't bothered whether they win or lose.

I'm by no means a cricket person, but I thought the test was incredible. It would have been great for England to win but I'm happier for how competitive things were.
There were so many turning points in that 2nd innings, not least of all the 2 wickets after the rain delay and the loss of Root.

Fine margins.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17383 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm »
Remarkable stuff that. What an amazing Test. Fair play to Cummins and Lyon, just waited and for the most part ticked off the runs and took the sting out of it. Fine margins determine pretty much every sport and England could well have won that if you played it again, but I can't help but feel mentioning the word 'Bazball' all the time and buying into it so much is a little bit pompous? I mean some of the England lads were saying it halfway through the Test, saying how they've dictated the play and made the Aussies uncomfortable and everything else. Well, not really, they won. It does seem like they're trying to be up their own arses a little bit.

Just let the Cricket do the talking. Don't big yourselves up so much.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17384 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Exactly and there is no way Broad Anderson Root can be totally happy with the tactics.

The Ashes is the big one to England fans and to just in effect give the Aussies a sniff is hard to understand.

If he makes another reckless decision like that he better get ready for some bad press he dont care about likes of us obviously but deep down it will hurt hed be first captain to lose on home soil for 22 years to them.

We have to win at Lords its that simple.

Jimmy Anderson recently put Stokes in his all time ashes XI, off the basis of how much he enjoyed his attitude to captaincy. They are loving the way England are approaching games at the moment.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17385 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
In spite of Bazball, England could do with a Khawaja type somewhere near the top of the order. Theres no one there whose natural instinct is to leave the ball alone. Australia have a pretty attacking top 6 but Uzi gave them the glue to hold everything together.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17386 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Exactly and there is no way Broad Anderson Root can be totally happy with the tactics.

The Ashes is the big one to England fans and to just in effect give the Aussies a sniff is hard to understand.

If he makes another reckless decision like that he better get ready for some bad press he dont care about likes of us obviously but deep down it will hurt hed be first captain to lose on home soil for 22 years to them.

We have to win at Lords its that simple.
If Broad or Anderson or any of the other bowlers had managed to take the last two wickets for less than 50-odd runs then the declaration would have been immaterial.  With good conditions for swing bowling, Anderson took 0-56.  It's not all on Stokes and one decision.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17387 on: Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm »
First thing to say is what a Great Test. The five days are hard on the nerves in a rollercoaster match like that. What it must be like play in, god only knows. But anything brings 125,000 into a stadium for its duration cannot be said to be on its last legs.

I loved so much about England's performance. The aggressive batting, the early declaration which set us up to win and said to the Aussies "we're not scared of you", the innovative field placings, the sheer 'in your face-ness' of England's bowling on a placid pitch.

But I hated the last 15 overs. The delay taking the new ball made no sense. The foolishness of the field placings and the way we were reduced (with the new ball!) to relying exclusively on a miscued hook for a wicket. Neither Broad nor Robinson could afford to attack off stump or a line just outside because the off-side was wide open and there was a solitary slip and no gulley. Bloody stupid. Instead we relied on 79 mph bouncers and a negative line outside leg. Having done the hard work we made it easy for the tail-enders.   We gave them the game.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17388 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
If Broad or Anderson or any of the other bowlers had managed to take the last two wickets for less than 50-odd runs then the declaration would have been immaterial.  With good conditions for swing bowling, Anderson took 0-56.  It's not all on Stokes and one decision.

I didn't agree with the declaration, but I don't think it was the reason for the loss - they still should've been able to bowl them out today. They were unlucky with Moeen's injury, but it was poor team selection that ultimately cost them. Anderson was barely fit, Robinson was never going to be dangerous on such a flat, slow pitch, and Stokes wasn't able to bowl more than a handful of overs, so they should've picked an extra seamer.They basically had a one-man attack for most of the game. 'Bazball' isn't going to work against Australia if they don't have the bowlers to back up their aggressive batting and challenging declarations.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17389 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm »
Some negative takes in here.

England playing test cricket under Stokes are a joy to watch after the desperate few years preceding.
They should have won the test, missed chances and with hindsight didn't get all the decisions right, but what a brilliant test.

This was the first time in the 13 tests he's captained that England didn't take 20 wickets so maybe his tactics aren't too detrimental to the bowlers?!

Hopefully we're in for another four tests of high quality, tension and excitement.
I cannot wait for the two days we're at to the Old Trafford test for next month.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17390 on: Yesterday at 11:37:05 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
Some negative takes in here.

England playing test cricket under Stokes are a joy to watch after the desperate few years preceding.
They should have won the test, missed chances and with hindsight didn't get all the decisions right, but what a brilliant test.

This was the first time in the 13 tests he's captained that England didn't take 20 wickets so maybe his tactics aren't too detrimental to the bowlers?!

Hopefully we're in for another four tests of high quality, tension and excitement.
I cannot wait for the two days we're at to the Old Trafford test for next month.
Im at day one.  Should be a cracking one again
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17391 on: Today at 12:59:26 am »
All for the attacking style, but at times it borders on recklessness. Many wickets thrown away. As much as i love YJB, he's not good enough behind the stumps for a 5 day test match. Either he replaces one of the openers or he sits. Foakes has to keep.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17392 on: Today at 04:30:17 am »
Do England have another spinner other than Moeen who could come in?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17393 on: Today at 04:48:56 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 04:30:17 am
Do England have another spinner other than Moeen who could come in?

A few options, none of them youd say is anywhere near Lyons quality. Rehan Ahmed and Liam Dawson are probably the next couple of taxis on the rank. We just need to prepare a seamers deck and use Root for as much as we can get from him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17394 on: Today at 06:26:32 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 12:59:26 am
All for the attacking style, but at times it borders on recklessness. Many wickets thrown away. As much as i love YJB, he's not good enough behind the stumps for a 5 day test match. Either he replaces one of the openers or he sits. Foakes has to keep.

Agree on Bairstow.

As for the style of play - we lost this game because of the fielding. So many drops and missed chances. Setting 280+ isnt a low target on a 5th day. I think Aussies highest chase in England?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17395 on: Today at 07:23:56 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:26:32 am
Agree on Bairstow.

As for the style of play - we lost this game because of the fielding. So many drops and missed chances. Setting 280+ isnt a low target on a 5th day. I think Aussies highest chase in England?

2nd highest to Bradman and co who made a chase of 404 at Headingley in 1948.

It's the first successful Aussie chase of 250+ since 2011 in South Africa, Cummins debut match - where he also hit the winning runs. (Chase was 310)

Next highest was 231 against England at the MCG in 13-14 Ashes when England were well and truly cooked.
