Remarkable stuff that. What an amazing Test. Fair play to Cummins and Lyon, just waited and for the most part ticked off the runs and took the sting out of it. Fine margins determine pretty much every sport and England could well have won that if you played it again, but I can't help but feel mentioning the word 'Bazball' all the time and buying into it so much is a little bit pompous? I mean some of the England lads were saying it halfway through the Test, saying how they've dictated the play and made the Aussies uncomfortable and everything else. Well, not really, they won. It does seem like they're trying to be up their own arses a little bit.



Just let the Cricket do the talking. Don't big yourselves up so much.