Cruised home in the end. Not sure whatever we made by not declaring would’ve been enough anyway. Didn’t really look like getting them out after Stokes dropped the speccy.



The only decision I’m not totally convinced about is bowling Broad and Robinson for so long near the end. Anderson was no good but you have to give him a crack when it’s not working. Aside from that I don’t really dislike what Stokes did during the test.