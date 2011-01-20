

But the declaration *on Friday* did none of that. It didn't move the game forward, it gave them effectively 60 free runs (the 20 runs they scored in the 4 overs, plus the likely 40 runs we would have scored in our 7), it meant that we couldn't be more aggressive *yesterday* when he was CONSERVATIVE and didn't declare because of the 60 run swing that Friday meant that he was scared etc. If we had those 60 runs back, then we could have declared as soon as Stokes got out (at 210/7), given them the same target (270ish), but given us *18* extra overs (in the best bowling conditions in the match to date) to try and take wickets. I am clearly not saying we shouldn't have declared at the close of play - but thats not what we are arguing - we are arguing whether the timing of the declaration, given the match conditions I have detailed, was intelligent or rash.



I just don't see, looking at the *match conditions* on Friday (perfect sunshine, only 2 wickets fallen during the day due to good bowls, 2 set bats going at 6 an over) why declaring and bowling the last 4 overs, as opposed to batting those extra 7 overs when you are scoring for fun - which then allows you to be far more aggresive and declare earlier in your second innings, when you know the bowling conditions would be more conducive to taking wickets to win the match - can be construed as anything other than a mistake.



There is the prospect of declaring with just a few overs to go, to allow your opening bowlers to bowl full pelt for the remainder, get a night's rest, and go again the next morning. And also the prospect of unbalancing the opposition, who may be prepared to field a bit longer, to have to then prepare to bat instead. Test cricket isn't just about climatic conditions. It's also about how the human players cope physically and mentally, with questions asked that don't get asked in LO formats.