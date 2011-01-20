« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 438509 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 02:07:18 pm
I'm an hour's drive from Birmingham (South East of it - I think the wind is coming from my direction) so I'm possibly too far away for any kind of opinion but when I walk outside I can almost smell the static electricity of swing bowling..

Looks like Jimmy has it swinging, subtle but just enough like he knows how to. Such a great skill.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 02:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:55:17 pm

But the declaration *on Friday* did none of that.  It didn't move the game forward, it gave them effectively 60 free runs (the 20 runs they scored in the 4 overs, plus the likely 40 runs we would have scored in our 7), it meant that we couldn't be more aggressive *yesterday* when he was CONSERVATIVE and didn't declare because of the 60 run swing that Friday meant that he was scared etc.  If we had those 60 runs back, then we could have declared as soon as Stokes got out (at 210/7), given them the same target (270ish), but given us *18* extra overs (in the best bowling conditions in the match to date) to try and take wickets.  I am clearly not saying we shouldn't have declared at the close of play - but thats not what we are arguing - we are arguing whether the timing of the declaration, given the match conditions I have detailed, was intelligent or rash.

I just don't see, looking at the *match conditions* on Friday (perfect sunshine, only 2 wickets fallen during the day due to good bowls, 2 set bats going at 6 an over) why declaring and bowling the last 4 overs, as opposed to batting those extra 7 overs when you are scoring for fun - which then allows you to be far more aggresive and declare earlier in your second innings, when you know the bowling conditions would be more conducive to taking wickets to win the match - can be construed as anything other than a mistake.

There is the prospect of declaring with just a few overs to go, to allow your opening bowlers to bowl full pelt for the remainder, get a night's rest, and go again the next morning. And also the prospect of unbalancing the opposition, who may be prepared to field a bit longer, to have to then prepare to bat instead. Test cricket isn't just about climatic conditions. It's also about how the human players cope physically and mentally, with questions asked that don't get asked in LO formats.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,871
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Khawaja is annoyingly good
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 02:07:18 pm
I'm an hour's drive from Birmingham (South East of it - I think the wind is coming from my direction) so I'm possibly too far away for any kind of opinion but when I walk outside I can almost smell the static electricity of swing bowling..

Both of England's innings were under blue skies and Aussies haven't faced a single ball under blue skies IIRC

Luck of the weather England's way
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 02:44:00 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:41:18 pm
Both of England's innings were under blue skies and Aussies haven't faced a single ball under blue skies IIRC

Luck of the weather England's way

If England didn't have come out and bat for a few overs on Sunday they would be in a much better position right now (or if it didn't rain at all). That spell was by the worst it has been for batting.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,871
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Boland on 19.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,682
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:41:18 pm
Both of England's innings were under blue skies and Aussies haven't faced a single ball under blue skies IIRC

Luck of the weather England's way

* apart from Friday afternoon, all day Saturday and Sunday morning.

Am I being whooshed here?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 