The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:28:16 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:18:06 am
That would equate to about 60 overs if they have a late finish?  That would make a draw unlikely and mean Australia could take their time, ticking along at 3 runs an over.

Difficult mindset to have especially if pitch is doing something.

If play is also interrupted with showers then surely that favours the bowlers?
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:49:57 am
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 07:32:51 am
Very impressed with Stokes' captaincy this match.

Think you blokes will roll the Aussies comfortably today... hope not but have had a bad feeling since day 1.

Yes and it shines a light on just how poor the likes of Cook and Root have been as captains with negative conservative tactics, not backing bowlers with attacking fields, not encouraging batsman to play their own game and basically putting the emphasis on them not giving their wicket away thereby instilling a bunker mentality which invariably resulted in a 60-4 scorecard anyway!

Stokes backs his batsman to the hilt and believes in their talent, they become enabled and inspired, the environment breeds confidence. The bowler's now have attacking fields to bowl to meaning that they have more chances of getting wickets, they are free to concentrate on that rather than saving runs resulting in them bowling better, just look at Anderson's stats since the new captain.

Stokes is an inspirational captain, he provides an addition to the sum of the parts of the team giving them that extra edge. I think the last captain that gave that to England was probably Vaughan with some novel and bold field settings and tactics. I think Strauss had a much more talented team at his disposal making his job easier than the two I've mentioned, Stokes came in at a really tough time.

Vaughan and Stokes have also been backed by excellent manager's, Andy Flower was also excellent, I liked him but as I said that team was far more talented and it wasn't a massive surprise to see them get to no.1.

I read somewhere that when Stokes was playing under previous regimes he would get bored, frustrated and impatient listening to the long winded presentations from the management. I think he takes the view that cricket is played by player's rather than PowerPoint!
 ;D
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 09:54:48 am
Stokes and McCullum seem very relaxed around the camp.

Its important to have authority but also create an atmosphere where you can be yourself.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:03:05 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:22:45 am
I think its just for the casual fan to be honest. My missus asked me who is winning? the other day and lost interest as I was explaining why no one is winning per se

You tried to explain??
 :o

When trying to explain the game to a non-cricketing person I like to add some context by asking them if they think American football is slow? They usually say yes, at which point I say well that's nothing as a Test match can be played for five days for eight hours a day and still end in a draw! Which often results in a baffled blank expression as the cogs whirl around in their head!
 ;D
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:11:53 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:03:05 am
You tried to explain??
 :o

When trying to explain the game to a non-cricketing person I like to add some context by asking them if they think American football is slow? They usually say yes, at which point I say well that's nothing as a Test match can be played for five days for eight hours a day and still end in a draw! Which often results in a baffled blank expression as the cogs whirl around in their head!
 ;D

On Sunday, my Dad was telling my wife about good cover impacting how the call swings. 🤣
Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:15:19 am
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 06:21:04 pm
Hard to disagree with de Villiers here.   :-\

https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17/status/1670828909338800128

I completely agree with ABDV and have been saying exactly that since it happened - the most pointless declaration I've ever seen.  Friday evening was a batting paradise, we didn't get close to a wicket, and gave them 20-25 free runs; meanwhile, we gave up 7 overs at a time we were going comfortably at 6 an over.  So that is a 60 run swing *to* the Aussies.  It was always going to be more difficult to bat in the morning - in fact you could easily argue that giving them 4 overs in the evening gave them extra confidence, so our bowling was actually *less* effective on day 2 than it should have been otherwise. 

Both sides have ben unlucky/poor in the field - Head put a sitter down on the first day alone, Crawley was cleanly caught behind and they didn't appeal, etc - and YJB dropped/missed a stumping in their first innings. 

Knight

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:15:27 am
I asked my wife if she knew what it means for the 'tail to wag' in cricket as we (by which I mean me) watched our bowlers do their thing in the crease yesterday afternoon and she came out with something totally wrong and so I started trying to explain until, 4 words in, it became very clear she couldn't care less. A prophet is without honour in his own home.
stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:19:46 am
Apart from a couple of batting brain farts, i think the declaration was a mistake - can understand why they wanted to do it but it does now seem a little too frivolous.

Everything else seems to have worked as expected.

And thats not to say we wont win today but that extra cushion of 20-30 runs could make all the difference
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:29:46 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:19:46 am
Apart from a couple of batting brain farts, i think the declaration was a mistake - can understand why they wanted to do it but it does now seem a little too frivolous.

Everything else seems to have worked as expected.

And thats not to say we wont win today but that extra cushion of 20-30 runs could make all the difference

Its done now.

We arent going to start until at least 1pm now
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:30:29 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:15:19 am
I completely agree with ABDV and have been saying exactly that since it happened - the most pointless declaration I've ever seen.  Friday evening was a batting paradise, we didn't get close to a wicket, and gave them 20-25 free runs; meanwhile, we gave up 7 overs at a time we were going comfortably at 6 an over.  So that is a 60 run swing *to* the Aussies.  It was always going to be more difficult to bat in the morning - in fact you could easily argue that giving them 4 overs in the evening gave them extra confidence, so our bowling was actually *less* effective on day 2 than it should have been otherwise. 

Both sides have ben unlucky/poor in the field - Head put a sitter down on the first day alone, Crawley was cleanly caught behind and they didn't appeal, etc - and YJB dropped/missed a stumping in their first innings.


If nothing else it shows the fine line between genius and foolishness, a point Nasser made yesterday and we are likely to see it alternate through the 5 tests. When you have a captain like Stokes you will do your own head in trying to argue the toss over all the decisions he makes. He does what he says he will and clearly captains on gut instinct and feel for the game. You can go further and break down the fact he doesnt use boundary riders anywhere near as much as Cummins so were potentially leaking some runs away there or the fact he empowers players to play instead of occupying the crease like Khawaja did. Its the way it is and so far hes got way more right than wrong, certainly proving to be one of the finest captains of his generation and we will just have to accept he wont always get it right. No captain does, I would argue Cummins has been way too conservative here but hes not likely to cop as much for being defensive as Stokes is for being ultra aggressive.
thaddeus

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:36:23 am
I still don't think it was that bad of a decision by Stokes, even if we ultimately lose the test by a few runs.  As much as anything else it was a marker in the sand that this England team don't fear Australia to the extent that he's willing to declare on day one.  All the talk beforehand was about that but Stokes put his money where his mouth is with that declaration.

Far too many times we've gone into Ashes series defeated before a ball has even been bowled.  Much of that time we've had inferior teams technically but it's been exasperated by one side being meek and the other being rambunctious.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:41:02 am
The complaints about the early declaration are similar to the complaints on the football boards when we play the Klopp game to the hilt and concede a goal after the defence or goalie fails "to clear their lines" and "messes around at the back."

Bazball has worked brilliantly for England partly because of early, unexpected declarations which allow our bowlers time to take 20 wickets. Klopp's system works because we try and work through a press no matter how risky it sometimes appears. The potential rewards of doing both these things are immense.

I respect those supporters who say that the whole Klopp approach is wrong and we should go back to whacking the ball away from danger (though I think they're wrong), just as I respect those cricket fans who think Bazball is an abomination and England should go back to prioritising not losing (though I also they're wrong). What I don't so much respect are those who purport to be enthusiasts for the Klopp/Bazball approach except for the occasional time it goes wrong.     
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:41:50 am
Looks like it's going to rain all day, can't see a result.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:43:52 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:41:50 am
Looks like it's going to rain all day, can't see a result.

Its due to clear later in day.
koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 10:56:04 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:02 am
The complaints about the early declaration are similar to the complaints on the football boards when we play the Klopp game to the hilt and concede a goal after the defence or goalie fails "to clear their lines" and "messes around at the back."

Bazball has worked brilliantly for England partly because of early, unexpected declarations which allow our bowlers time to take 20 wickets. Klopp's system works because we try and work through a press no matter how risky it sometimes appears. The potential rewards of doing both these things are immense.

I respect those supporters who say that the whole Klopp approach is wrong and we should go back to whacking the ball away from danger (though I think they're wrong), just as I respect those cricket fans who think Bazball is an abomination and England should go back to prioritising not losing (though I also they're wrong). What I don't so much respect are those who purport to be enthusiasts for the Klopp/Bazball approach except for the occasional time it goes wrong.     
I think you can like the approach while at the same time thinking that the declaration was stupid, mostly because it was really fucking stupid.
stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:00:05 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:29:46 am
Its done now.

We arent going to start until at least 1pm now

I agree its done and actually by showing the Aussies the finish line is reachable could actually work against them.  If the game was out of reach, they would likely try to bat out the day, if they can sense victory, does that change their mindset and batting style - which in turn adds risk to their shot selection.

Whatever happens, its been a good test and sets us up for a great series.

At the end of the day, we have to win this series to get the Ashes, the aussies could draw every game and retain.  So we have to go for it at some point!
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:01:06 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:56:04 am
I think you can like the approach while at the same time thinking that the declaration was stupid, mostly because it was really fucking stupid.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and if we could all captain in such a manner wed be unbeatable. Next time he does it 2 wickets could fall, like they did around the time yesterday evening resulting in them using Boland as a night watchman.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:03:10 am
No play until 1.10pm

Draw looming large ?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:03:34 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:56:04 am
I think you can like the approach while at the same time thinking that the declaration was stupid, mostly because it was really fucking stupid.

I suppose what I'm asking for is a bit of humility - both in the footy and the cricket where teams play with high levels of risk (as Liverpool and England cricket do). Too often, it seems, that supporters back all the risky decisions except the ones that fail. I find it hard to be impressed by that type of insight.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:05:18 am
You get a similar thing with reverse sweeps. "I'm not against all reverse sweeps. But England should cut out the ones that end with wickets". Brilliant!
courty61

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:05:36 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:03:10 am
No play until 1.10pm

Draw looming large ?

Can get 8/1 on betfair
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:09:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:03:10 am
No play until 1.10pm

Draw looming large ?

Sky Sports News are saying they can play until 7.30 so I doubt it very much.
stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:11:25 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:05:18 am
You get a similar thing with reverse sweeps. "I'm not against all reverse sweeps. But England should cut out the ones that end with wickets". Brilliant!

When every other shot is a reverse sweep, then you question it.......
RJH

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:11:36 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:03:10 am
No play until 1.10pm

Draw looming large ?


If England do run out of time, the question has to be asked - did they declare too late?
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:23:59 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:11:25 am
When every other shot is a reverse sweep, then you question it.......

It'd be interesting to see what the score has been with reverse sweeps over the last 18 months. I'm guessing quite healthy, in which case one could argue that there aren't enough!
Scottymuser

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:30:58 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:01:06 am
Hindsight is a wonderful thing and if we could all captain in such a manner wed be unbeatable. Next time he does it 2 wickets could fall, like they did around the time yesterday evening resulting in them using Boland as a night watchman.

Do you remember Friday at all?  It was glorious sunshine, a completely flat road pitch - and we had 4 overs (which would have been *FEWER* if a wicket had fallen due to the timings of it all) - there was the least amount of movement in a pitch ever recorded on day 1 of a Test, etc.  I think it would not be an under-exaggeration to say that the likelihood of *anyone* losing a wicket, in that situation, was about zero.  Don't forget that in the 78 overs Australia had to bowl at us, they only got 8 wickets - SIX of which were poor/terrible shot selection (Duckett's wild slash to one which was 2 foot wide of the stumps, both stumpings, Brooks brainfart vs Lyon, Stokes' stupid swing and edge, and then Broads swing and a miss to a dead straight one) and not good bowling. 

Last night was so completely different, to try and use it as a comparison is just not really accurate.  It was a Day 4 pitch, after rain showers through the weekend meaning the ball was swinging around the place, and we had *thirty* overs at them to get those wickets.  And even then, it took until the 18th over to get the first.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 11:59:07 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:30:58 am
Do you remember Friday at all?  It was glorious sunshine, a completely flat road pitch - and we had 4 overs (which would have been *FEWER* if a wicket had fallen due to the timings of it all) - there was the least amount of movement in a pitch ever recorded on day 1 of a Test, etc.  I think it would not be an under-exaggeration to say that the likelihood of *anyone* losing a wicket, in that situation, was about zero.  Don't forget that in the 78 overs Australia had to bowl at us, they only got 8 wickets - SIX of which were poor/terrible shot selection (Duckett's wild slash to one which was 2 foot wide of the stumps, both stumpings, Brooks brainfart vs Lyon, Stokes' stupid swing and edge, and then Broads swing and a miss to a dead straight one) and not good bowling. 

Last night was so completely different, to try and use it as a comparison is just not really accurate.  It was a Day 4 pitch, after rain showers through the weekend meaning the ball was swinging around the place, and we had *thirty* overs at them to get those wickets.  And even then, it took until the 18th over to get the first.

Captaincy by numbers, rather than gut feeling. Youre going to be sorely disappointed while Stokes and McCullum are running proceedings.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:05:30 pm
For the declaration from a selfish point of view I was disappointed because I was enjoying the batting but I do think that the weather forecast was a consideration in the early declaration and I don't think Stokes has been given any credit for that. We all knew that this match was likely to be weather interrupted so moving the game quickly was the best chance of getting a result.
Craig S

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:11:13 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:05:30 pm
For the declaration from a selfish point of view I was disappointed because I was enjoying the batting but I do think that the weather forecast was a consideration in the early declaration and I don't think Stokes has been given any credit for that. We all knew that this match was likely to be weather interrupted so moving the game quickly was the best chance of getting a result.

Correct, it definitely was. On Friday the forecast for Sunday & Monday had a rain cloud on every hour, on the hourly forecast. I was checking regular from about Monday last week as I had tickets. It looked like both days would be stop start. Even on Saturday night I was not confident there would be much cricket on Sunday, but it cleared for the morning. Then Monday cleared as well - rain moved to this morning.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:14:40 pm
That 'Super Sopper' looks an amazing bit of kit. We could do with one of those at my golf club!
 ;D

Just browsing now, doesn't look like you can get them from Screwfix.
 :(

CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:55:25 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:03:05 am
You tried to explain??
 :o

I knew it would be futile to be honest.

She said the other day Surely no one actually knows what those numbers mean at the bottom of the screen so I explained what they all meant, and she replied with So whats an over? 

Next weeks lesson will be - The pros and cons of the DuckworthLewisStern method


Anyway, inspection at 13:20
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 12:57:23 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:59:07 am
Captaincy by numbers, rather than gut feeling. Youre going to be sorely disappointed while Stokes and McCullum are running proceedings.

Indeed.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Today at 01:12:09 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:55:25 pm
I knew it would be futile to be honest.

She said the other day Surely no one actually knows what those numbers mean at the bottom of the screen so I explained what they all meant, and she replied with So whats an over? 

Next weeks lesson will be - The pros and cons of the DuckworthLewisStern method


Anyway, inspection at 13:20

Nah, go through this:-
 ;D

Cow corner and Silly mid-off could take some explaining!

