That would equate to about 60 overs if they have a late finish?  That would make a draw unlikely and mean Australia could take their time, ticking along at 3 runs an over.

Difficult mindset to have especially if pitch is doing something.

If play is also interrupted with showers then surely that favours the bowlers?
Very impressed with Stokes' captaincy this match.

Think you blokes will roll the Aussies comfortably today... hope not but have had a bad feeling since day 1.

Yes and it shines a light on just how poor the likes of Cook and Root have been as captains with negative conservative tactics, not backing bowlers with attacking fields, not encouraging batsman to play their own game and basically putting the emphasis on them not giving their wicket away thereby instilling a bunker mentality which invariably resulted in a 60-4 scorecard anyway!

Stokes backs his batsman to the hilt and believes in their talent, they become enabled and inspired, the environment breeds confidence. The bowler's now have attacking fields to bowl to meaning that they have more chances of getting wickets, they are free to concentrate on that rather than saving runs resulting in them bowling better, just look at Anderson's stats since the new captain.

Stokes is an inspirational captain, he provides an addition to the sum of the parts of the team giving them that extra edge. I think the last captain that gave that to England was probably Vaughan with some novel and bold field settings and tactics. I think Strauss had a much more talented team at his disposal making his job easier than the two I've mentioned, Stokes came in at a really tough time.

Vaughan and Stokes have also been backed by excellent manager's, Andy Flower was also excellent, I liked him but as I said that team was far more talented and it wasn't a massive surprise to see them get to no.1.

I read somewhere that when Stokes was playing under previous regimes he would get bored, frustrated and impatient listening to the long winded presentations from the management. I think he takes the view that cricket is played by player's rather than PowerPoint!
Stokes and McCullum seem very relaxed around the camp.

Its important to have authority but also create an atmosphere where you can be yourself.
I think its just for the casual fan to be honest. My missus asked me who is winning? the other day and lost interest as I was explaining why no one is winning per se

You tried to explain??
When trying to explain the game to a non-cricketing person I like to add some context by asking them if they think American football is slow? They usually say yes, at which point I say well that's nothing as a Test match can be played for five days for eight hours a day and still end in a draw! Which often results in a baffled blank expression as the cogs whirl around in their head!
You tried to explain??
When trying to explain the game to a non-cricketing person I like to add some context by asking them if they think American football is slow? They usually say yes, at which point I say well that's nothing as a Test match can be played for five days for eight hours a day and still end in a draw! Which often results in a baffled blank expression as the cogs whirl around in their head!
On Sunday, my Dad was telling my wife about good cover impacting how the call swings. 🤣
