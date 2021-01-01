Crosby Nick never fails.
Can't see us lasting much longer. I'd take another 50.
Can we stop reverse sweeping straight ones from Lyon? Ta!
Dropped catch, overturned catch, and overturned LBW (with a wicket in the middle of that). Aussies not catching much of a break there
That would be dream land
What time is tea ?
"Your support is...." sing the home crowd to a load of people who've travelled 10,000 miles to be at the game.
You boys are so pessimistic. Wheres the belief? In bazball we trust.
A lot of them will live in the UK.
Not the lot who all wear the same hats and sit together, they're obviously a touring party (always have Merv Hughes and ex-Aussie players sat with them) and they're the ones who it's aimed at I would suspect.
