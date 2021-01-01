« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16840 on: Today at 03:34:53 pm
Can we stop reverse sweeping straight ones from Lyon? Ta!
CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16841 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:33:34 pm
Can't see us lasting much longer. I'd take another 50.

Not sure we'll get another 5. Nevermind 50!
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16842 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm
I'd take another 20.

Last post was supposed to say 30 ;D
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16843 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm
Phew
koptommy93

  @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16844 on: Today at 03:36:19 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:33:34 pm
Can't see us lasting much longer. I'd take another 50.
Be lucky to get a lead of 250 i reckon
kcbworth

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16845 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm
Dropped catch, overturned catch, and overturned LBW (with a wicket in the middle of that). Aussies not catching much of a break there
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16846 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:34:53 pm
Can we stop reverse sweeping straight ones from Lyon? Ta!

Can we stop reverse sweeping entirely. I hate it as a shot, I would remove it from cricket. The risk - reward ratio is out of kilter. Youre making yourself less solid to one that misbehaves for a shot that rarely brings about boundaries. Bin it.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16847 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 03:36:41 pm
Dropped catch, overturned catch, and overturned LBW (with a wicket in the middle of that). Aussies not catching much of a break there

Two were correct decisions though.
Macc77

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16848 on: Today at 03:38:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:34:25 pm
That would be dream land

Yep. I'd argue that the cavalier batting and constant wickets have actually slowed us down here. Loads of players coming in green and trying to smash away against an attack that is in rhythm and is on top.
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16849 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm
Ahsan Raza isnt up to this level as an umpire. In fact theyd both been pretty ordinary on a docile pitch. 5 overturned on review. Not good enough less than 3 innings in. Get Gaffaney and Dharmasena involved instead.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16850 on: Today at 03:44:21 pm
What time is tea ?
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16851 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm
Theres the 250 lead. Something to bowl at at least.
Macc77

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16852 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:44:21 pm
What time is tea ?

16.10, unless England are skittled before it
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16853 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm
I like the reverse sweep when it's a batter who knows what he's doing. Root gets stacks from it. But Broad! In fact Broad should be prevented from normal sweeping too. Some of these Lyon deliveries to Broad are so short and wide - 4 every time for someone who can play off the back foot. But big bad Broad just has to sweep. Crazy.
Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16854 on: Today at 03:52:36 pm
"Your support is...." sing the home crowd to a load of people who've travelled 10,000 miles to be at the game.
Clint Eastwood

  The man with no name
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16855 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm
Robinson giving this a fair go. If he, Broad and Anderson can get another 10 each we're looking alright.
bird_lfc

  Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16856 on: Today at 03:53:06 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 03:52:36 pm
"Your support is...." sing the home crowd to a load of people who've travelled 10,000 miles to be at the game.

Havent watched a test match in years until today as my dad is watching it. Is this the normal now? Its sad
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16857 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm
You boys are so pessimistic. Wheres the belief? In bazball we trust.
Dull Tools

  Likes James Corden.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16858 on: Today at 03:53:21 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 03:52:36 pm
"Your support is...." sing the home crowd to a load of people who've travelled 10,000 miles to be at the game.
  A lot of them will live in the UK.
Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16859 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:53:18 pm
You boys are so pessimistic. Wheres the belief? In bazball we trust.

Crikey. Are you the voice of optimism now? :D

I think we have a challenging total already. Would rather have one proper batter still out there in this position though.
Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16860 on: Today at 03:55:03 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 03:53:21 pm
  A lot of them will live in the UK.

Not the lot who all wear the same hats and sit together, they're obviously a touring party (always have Merv Hughes and ex-Aussie players sat with them) and they're the ones who it's aimed at I would suspect.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16861 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 03:55:03 pm
Not the lot who all wear the same hats and sit together, they're obviously a touring party (always have Merv Hughes and ex-Aussie players sat with them) and they're the ones who it's aimed at I would suspect.

Are they forced to wear the same coloured shirts every day? Is it a sort of Botany Bay thing?
