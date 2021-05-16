« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 434418 times)

Online Father Ted

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16760 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm »
Lyons a good bowler but most of his wickets in this match have been gifted to him.
Offline stewy17

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16761 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 01:02:43 pm
As said on TMS a bit ago, the best philosophy today would have been "Bazball all the way, but Joe, not you mate".

Was just popping in to say something similar! At least Stokes and Bairstow should be fun this afternoon...
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16762 on: Today at 01:07:59 pm »
Need to get to lunch here as England do have a habit of losing wickets just before a break and then maybe have a reset and play a bit more traditional cricket for a while
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16763 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:07:59 pm
Need to get to lunch here as England do have a habit of losing wickets just before a break and then maybe have a reset and play a bit more traditional cricket for a while

The don't play that way.
Offline Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16764 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:05:29 pm
Same old debate I know but thats a reliable scoring shot for Brook and one that helps him accumulate at such a good rate. Its a very good catch, could so easily have been another good scoring shot.

Think we just have to accept well lose wickets playing aggressively which often looks worse than losing wickets playing defensively but at the same time, weve already picked up a lot of runs this morning. Think wed want 250 minimum, 300 ideally.

If the forecast of little chance of rain today holds up today, England should want to bat until 3pm I'd say, give them 3 hours today and then hopefully 3 hours tomorrow afternoon in spells (morning looks a wash out) to get 275-300. I still think there's enough time available in this test for England to be batting now as if they have an hour left before declaring, as they're (IMO) about 120 short and are down to really only 2 players who can make up the bulk of them.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16765 on: Today at 01:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:09:33 pm
The don't play that way.

I know but half an hour wouldn't go amiss as the Aussies are playing defensive cricket, drying up the runs, not forcing the issue and waiting for the mistakes which have been coming
Offline Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16766 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
I've enjoyed the debate on here, good stuff all, and everything of course has to be caveated with the fact that it doesn't matter what we may want England to do or not to do, they are 100% set on one philosophy. Questioning the negatives of the philosophy is IMO entirely valid, but it's of course not going to change the fact that they're going to keep playing this way, and the results will determine its validity of course.

I support aggressive cricket, but I also support players playing to their strengths. Root is too good to be coming in playing like it's an ODI or T20, he can get runs playing his normal way, and I'd prefer the gung-ho approach at one end with the comfort blanket of Root at the other end, and he got out stupidly not playing his natural game.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16767 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
Phew.....
Offline mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16768 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
wow....that could have cost us that match if that was out!
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16769 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
That Edgbaston clock is slow.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16770 on: Today at 01:21:01 pm »
Great coverage on TMS as expected...made that review great, tense listening!
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16771 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
Double phew.....that looked more out if I'm honest
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16772 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Amazing morning again.
Offline Craig S

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16773 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:02:16 pm
The bookies have the Aussies as slight, slight favourites which I think is about right. The draw seems stupidly high though at 7/1 - maybe they know something about the weather that we don't?

I just got £10 on a draw at 11/1 (12.0) on betfair, before the Bairstow review was complete. I think there will be a result, but that was too high to not have a punt on. Has come back in, to about 7.5/1
Offline Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16774 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:21:01 pm
Great coverage on TMS as expected...made that review great, tense listening!

Sky do cricket really well, but I always mute the tv and stick TMS on, I just find it top quality and the breadth of opinions is first class. As much as Sky have the likes of Ponting and Taylor, Maxwell is the voice of Australian cricket and he adds gravitas to proceedings.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16775 on: Today at 01:26:29 pm »
Root was a bit more skittish than usual today its fair to say. Shame about Brook again. Another hour of him would have made a big difference.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16776 on: Today at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:02:19 pm
So many stupid shots

And so many good ones too. Two new batsmen in this morning and England played it beautifully.

Clearly the Stokes-Bairstow partnership is crucial, but I think Stokes would haver taken this situation at the start of the game.
Offline mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16777 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:21:41 pm
Amazing morning again.


BBC 2 need to make it a longer highlight show on days like this. No way can you condense a day's play like this into 60 minutes.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16778 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:26:29 pm
Root was a bit more skittish than usual today its fair to say. Shame about Brook again. Another hour of him would have made a big difference.

Someone suggested dropping Brook. Mad. Both innings ended prematurely, the first freakishly. But both showcased what Brook's about. He scores a run a ball without ever seeming to strain himself.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16779 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Gary the key man again, as he likely will be throughout the summer. What do England need? 250 enough?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16780 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Gary the key man again, as he likely will be throughout the summer. What do England need? 250 enough?

Id say thats the minimum wed want but would still make Australia favourites if that was their target. Anything starting with a 3 Id be happy with.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16781 on: Today at 02:04:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:42:04 pm
Gary the key man again, as he likely will be throughout the summer. What do England need? 250 enough?

I dont think its enough

Ali could be key for us but depends how injured he is
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16782 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Fair points gents, very fair points. Certainly need these two to stick about.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16783 on: Today at 02:21:34 pm »
Reckon 300 is a good total looking at weather tomorrow

Next hour or so important
Online spen71

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16784 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
This is what makes test cricket the best
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16785 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
300 is a pretty good total in the last innings of any test match.
