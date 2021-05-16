I've enjoyed the debate on here, good stuff all, and everything of course has to be caveated with the fact that it doesn't matter what we may want England to do or not to do, they are 100% set on one philosophy. Questioning the negatives of the philosophy is IMO entirely valid, but it's of course not going to change the fact that they're going to keep playing this way, and the results will determine its validity of course.



I support aggressive cricket, but I also support players playing to their strengths. Root is too good to be coming in playing like it's an ODI or T20, he can get runs playing his normal way, and I'd prefer the gung-ho approach at one end with the comfort blanket of Root at the other end, and he got out stupidly not playing his natural game.