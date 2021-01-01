Well anyone can look at the forecast and know it was going to rain a lot yesterday and tomorrow. The weather makes it a 3 1/2 day test. So do you play aggressively to get a result or just play out a draw. I'm not sure it's a flaw to plsy to win rather than to play ro lose which is an approach that has plauged test cricket.



It's still a risk though if taken to extremes. England are a few stupid shots away from giving the Aussies two or three sessions (even with bad weather) to get 200-220, and whilst I'm all for playing tests to win I'm also keen on not losing the first test because we couldn't resist playing every shot under the sun with a small lead on the morning of day 4.I'd have preferred giving the morning to building a lead with wickets in hand, get 200+ ahead then come out after lunch and blitz it, instead we opted to blitz it immediately when the lead was small and the risks of losing big wickets was big. Stokes and Bairstow can easily stick another hundred on to this total quite quickly, I get all that, but losing Root so stupidly means that they kind of now have to, instead of being able to come in and play strokes with less pressure on them.