Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 433925 times)

Online Prof

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 12:10:25 pm »
Does anyone have a web browser stream for this please?
Online stewil007

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
fucking stupid from Root.....
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 12:17:45 pm »
lyon really is pretty annoying.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 12:18:02 pm »
Poor from Root there
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
bollocks, not good at all there
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16725 on: Today at 12:20:46 pm »
Lyon's too good for that.
Online rawcusk8

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16726 on: Today at 12:21:30 pm »
Some of these dismissals are frustrating af
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Some of these dismissals are frustrating af

Been like that all through the game, just as we getting on top we seem to lose a wicket
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16728 on: Today at 12:26:45 pm »
We need Stokes to show up here, not just try to smack everything
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16729 on: Today at 12:28:12 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:21:30 pm
Some of these dismissals are frustrating af

Its the ebb and flow of contrasting styles.
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16730 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
I'm not going to relive the debates of Friday too much, but the key flaw in England's approach is the apparent fixation with a perceived limit on time. The approach in the first innings appeared to be centred around trying to get a total before the end of the day, and the approach here seems to be centred around getting a total before tea or late afternoon.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16731 on: Today at 12:39:24 pm »
Stokes could be out here
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16732 on: Today at 12:40:51 pm »
Phew good old ultra edge ...Great decision by the umpire  :D

Have to be honest I couldn't see what it hit there
Online cdav

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16733 on: Today at 12:41:34 pm »
Not sure he hit that, didn't look like a sound of ball on bat on ultraedge

Edit- didn't matter as outside the line and missing too
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16734 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:35:26 pm
I'm not going to relive the debates of Friday too much, but the key flaw in England's approach is the apparent fixation with a perceived limit on time. The approach in the first innings appeared to be centred around trying to get a total before the end of the day, and the approach here seems to be centred around getting a total before tea or late afternoon.

Given tomorrow's forecast that's kind of understandable though, could end up only having a few hours play on Tuesday.
Online peachybum

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16735 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:35:26 pm
I'm not going to relive the debates of Friday too much, but the key flaw in England's approach is the apparent fixation with a perceived limit on time. The approach in the first innings appeared to be centred around trying to get a total before the end of the day, and the approach here seems to be centred around getting a total before tea or late afternoon.

Well anyone can look at the forecast and know it was going to rain a lot yesterday and tomorrow. The weather makes it a 3 1/2 day test. So do you play aggressively to get a result or just play out a draw. I'm not sure it's a flaw to plsy to win rather than to play ro lose which is an approach that has plauged test cricket.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16736 on: Today at 12:42:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:41:34 pm
Not sure he hit that, didn't look like a sound of ball on bat on ultraedge

Missing anyway so great decision by the umpire in the first place
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16737 on: Today at 12:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:35:26 pm
I'm not going to relive the debates of Friday too much, but the key flaw in England's approach is the apparent fixation with a perceived limit on time. The approach in the first innings appeared to be centred around trying to get a total before the end of the day, and the approach here seems to be centred around getting a total before tea or late afternoon.

What would you do then?

Bat until out then play for draw?
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
There have been some unflattering opinions of Marais Erasmus posted down the years. Whether or not they were warranted then, I have to say I think hes pretty good overall - and also a nice bloke. Avuncular is a good description I think.
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16739 on: Today at 12:52:36 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:41:52 pm
Well anyone can look at the forecast and know it was going to rain a lot yesterday and tomorrow. The weather makes it a 3 1/2 day test. So do you play aggressively to get a result or just play out a draw. I'm not sure it's a flaw to plsy to win rather than to play ro lose which is an approach that has plauged test cricket.

It's still a risk though if taken to extremes. England are a few stupid shots away from giving the Aussies two or three sessions (even with bad weather) to get 200-220, and whilst I'm all for playing tests to win I'm also keen on not losing the first test because we couldn't resist playing every shot under the sun with a small lead on the morning of day 4.

I'd have preferred giving the morning to building a lead with wickets in hand, get 200+ ahead then come out after lunch and blitz it, instead we opted to blitz it immediately when the lead was small and the risks of losing big wickets was big. Stokes and Bairstow can easily stick another hundred on to this total quite quickly, I get all that, but losing Root so stupidly means that they kind of now have to, instead of being able to come in and play strokes with less pressure on them.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16740 on: Today at 12:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:48:14 pm
There have been some unflattering opinions of Marais Erasmus posted down the years. Whether or not they were warranted then, I have to say I think hes pretty good overall - and also a nice bloke. Avuncular is a good description I think.

That Stokes LBW review was a great decision as they're never easy sneaking under the bat as was the Smith one in the first innings which did look high when shown live 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16741 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Heart always sinks when Root goes because hes by far the most dependable run scorer we have. Still in a reasonable position. No idea what a good total to set is and I reckon whatever we get Ill be wishing we had a bit more but were probably halfway to what most people would accept.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16742 on: Today at 12:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:52:36 pm
It's still a risk though if taken to extremes. England are a few stupid shots away from giving the Aussies two or three sessions (even with bad weather) to get 200-220, and whilst I'm all for playing tests to win I'm also keen on not losing the first test because we couldn't resist playing every shot under the sun with a small lead on the morning of day 4.

I'd have preferred giving the morning to building a lead with wickets in hand, get 200+ ahead then come out after lunch and blitz it, instead we opted to blitz it immediately when the lead was small and the risks of losing big wickets was big. Stokes and Bairstow can easily stick another hundred on to this total quite quickly, I get all that, but losing Root so stupidly means that they kind of now have to, instead of being able to come in and play strokes with less pressure on them.

How do you propose they get a 200+ run lead by lunch without playing aggressively? They've played aggressively and only have a lead of 150 now.

Realistically, if they played "properly" they would have at best been 200 ahead by tea, with maybe an hour to then build that to 300 before putting the Aussies in. Pretty pointless if it rains all day tomorrow.

Online peachybum

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16743 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:53:22 pm
Heart always sinks when Root goes because hes by far the most dependable run scorer we have. Still in a reasonable position. No idea what a good total to set is and I reckon whatever we get Ill be wishing we had a bit more but were probably halfway to what most people would accept.

Hopefully we won't be wishing we had more time though. Australia batting tomorrow night 8 down and we run out of overs is just as frustrating.
