Yeah, I've seen alot worse, it's not like he got in his face or anything, and maybe Khawaja's celebration for the century wound a few of them up.
But it was a massive century for Khawaja, he was entitled to celebrate as he deemed fit, and given he is one of the understated and not particularly controversial members of that team I wasn't too keen on seeing him sent off like that, and I think Root patted him on the shoulder as he walked off in maybe some kind of an attempt to rectify Robinson's words.
The main thing I suppose is that it injected a bit of animosity and maybe riled up the Aussies un-necessarily. Sometimes it works and it's good to give it out, sometimes it works against you and just annoys the opponents, which given the conditions and the state of the game may backfire on England.