Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 433425 times)

Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16680 on: Today at 10:29:49 am »
Yeah, I've seen alot worse, it's not like he got in his face or anything, and maybe Khawaja's celebration for the century wound a few of them up.

But it was a massive century for Khawaja, he was entitled to celebrate as he deemed fit, and given he is one of the understated and not particularly controversial members of that team I wasn't too keen on seeing him sent off like that, and I think Root patted him on the shoulder as he walked off in maybe some kind of an attempt to rectify Robinson's words.

The main thing I suppose is that it injected a bit of animosity and maybe riled up the Aussies un-necessarily. Sometimes it works and it's good to give it out, sometimes it works against you and just annoys the opponents, which given the conditions and the state of the game may backfire on England.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16681 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:23:06 am
Average bowler abusing a batsman who just happened to clock up 141 runs. It's not like he dismissed the #1 ranked batsman for a golden duck.

Just had a little look on Twitter (my fault) and seem to be a few crying Aussies saying similar. It was a big moment in the game no? Probably more relief than anything. Hell get some back from your normally shrinking violets and if he gets to wear a few in the ribs then maybe hell reflect on it but I dont think it was that terrible.

Admittedly Id be abusing one of your bowlers had he done it. :D But think the batsmans score is irrelevant in that context, its a big wicket.
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16682 on: Today at 10:38:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:10 am
Just had a little look on Twitter (my fault) and seem to be a few crying Aussies saying similar. It was a big moment in the game no? Probably more relief than anything. Hell get some back from your normally shrinking violets and if he gets to wear a few in the ribs then maybe hell reflect on it but I dont think it was that terrible.

Yep, agreed, it was hardly Mitchell Johnson in Adelaide or Perth, cutting a batsman in half then sending him off by standing over him screaming.

But given the low animosity of the game to that point (Broad didn't send Warner off for example) it felt out of place given what had come before.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16683 on: Today at 10:40:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:10 am
Just had a little look on Twitter (my fault) and seem to be a few crying Aussies saying similar. It was a big moment in the game no? Probably more relief than anything. Hell get some back from your normally shrinking violets and if he gets to wear a few in the ribs then maybe hell reflect on it but I dont think it was that terrible.

As Mac77 mentioned, Khawaja is probably one of the most likeable players on the tour. He's been dropped from the squad 7 times in his career and come back to score his first century on English soil. He even has his daughter at his presser after he scored the century.

Anyway, if it results in some chin-music for the Poms then they know who pushed the button.
Online courty61

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16684 on: Today at 10:40:52 am »
Any decent streams?
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16685 on: Today at 10:42:49 am »
https://twitter.com/flashcric/status/1670397007192813569?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Its pretty mild in all fairness. Its a bit weird doing it when hes scored 141.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16686 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:40:45 am
As Mac77 mentioned, Khawaja is probably one of the most likeable players on the tour. He's been dropped from the squad 7 times in his career and come back to score his first century on English soil. He even has his daughter at his presser after he scored the century.

Anyway, if it results in some chin-music for the Poms then they know who pushed the button.

Im sure hes very likeable but I doubt any of that was going through Robinsons mind (maybe not much does) when he swore in his general direction.
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16687 on: Today at 10:54:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:47 am
Im sure hes very likeable but I doubt any of that was going through Robinsons mind (maybe not much does) when he swore in his general direction.

Big wicket, the lad had been out there for a while and the bowlers had been toiling on a flat track offering them nothing, so I'm sure the general feeling was one of massive relief. But after such a good knock and a momentous innings for Khawaja it was a bit annoying to see the final moment capped off by having him told to eff off. Warner, Smith, etc, you expect it, they are characters that revel in the animosity and drama of it all, you know they'd give it out if it was the other way so the rules are different, you give it back by the bucketload and doing so doesn't add any real heat as players like that expect it and their mates aren't going to be particularly offended by it.

But Khawaja? Seemed a bit un-necessary for me, and I'm sure it wound them up given who it was aimed at.
Online Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16688 on: Today at 10:54:51 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:47 am
Im sure hes very likeable but I doubt any of that was going through Robinsons mind (maybe not much does) when he swore in his general direction.
'Fuck off you fucking prick' is basically a term of endearment for Aussies anyway.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16689 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Root gave him a handshake so not all bad. :D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16690 on: Today at 10:55:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:47 am
Im sure hes very likeable but I doubt any of that was going through Robinsons mind (maybe not much does) when he swore in his general direction.

fuck off, you fucking prick is not swearing in a general direction.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16691 on: Today at 10:56:02 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:54:51 am
'Fuck off you fucking prick' is basically a term of endearment for Aussies anyway.

Ive been watching Married At First Sight Australia too. Basically that comprised most of the wedding vows.
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16692 on: Today at 11:00:44 am »
Root isn't usually good at starting his innings the next day although to be fair it is usually when he's on a decent score and not 0 not out

What the fuck was that from Root for a first shot of the day
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16693 on: Today at 11:01:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:55:45 am
fuck off, you fucking prick is not swearing in a general direction.

Id say it is when most of it was said into the neck of Stuart Broad.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16694 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
That shot from Root 😂
Online Armchair expert

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16695 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:03:07 am
That shot from Root 😂

That was the warm up...Just hit Boland for 6 and then a 4...
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16696 on: Today at 11:06:12 am »
Bloody hell. Someone has had a good cup of tea this morning
Online courty61

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16697 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16698 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Impressive (gutsy) keeping standing up to a guy that bowls 135kph +
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16699 on: Today at 11:11:07 am »
Well, the Robinson stuff is irrelevant now, he could have told Khawaja what he thought of his mother and it wouldn't have wound them up half as much as Root's batting in that first over.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16700 on: Today at 11:13:27 am »
Did play only start at 11?!
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16701 on: Today at 11:14:28 am »
I like Pietersen on comms
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16702 on: Today at 11:16:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:13:27 am
Did play only start at 11?!

Yep, normal timings today
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16703 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:13:27 am
Did play only start at 11?!
Yep, not sure why given the hours lost yesterday and the forecast for tomorrow. So backwards with this format sometimes.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16704 on: Today at 11:18:30 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:17:06 am
Yep, not sure why given the hours lost yesterday and the forecast for tomorrow. So backwards with this format sometimes.

It is.

Extra half hour could have been useful.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16705 on: Today at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:16:29 am
Yep, normal timings today

:D Turned on at 11.08 to see 20 odd runs had been added and was wondering if I was watching a replay of an old game at first.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16706 on: Today at 11:19:45 am »
Something like 15 runs per over this morning.  :o
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16707 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Wonder when they will bring on Lyons
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16708 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:18:30 am
It is.

Extra half hour could have been useful.

Agreed, but I think they should start at 10.30 regardless like they do in Australia with lunch at 12.30. Would also allow people in Australia to watch more of the game before they call it a night as well.
