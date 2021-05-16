« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 430622 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 06:16:24 pm »
Its a real shame Mark Wood is made of paper and cello tape because he is exactly what were missing. Weve got 3 fast mediums and Stokes bowling medium fast. Its the same ball over and over again.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm
Its been a bit dull. Aussies have been slowly chipping away without much to get excited about.
Test cricket innit? Khawaja hasnt offered even the slightest chance, been a great knock.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm »
Another chance goes a begging. Tough one. More bad luck for Mo.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:18:16 pm
Test cricket innit? Khawaja hasnt offered even the slightest chance, been a great knock.

Feels like the fucker has middles everything. Not hard admittedly, but some have trickled off the square.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16524 on: Yesterday at 06:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:16:24 pm
Its a real shame Mark Wood is made of paper and cello tape because he is exactly what were missing. Weve got 3 fast mediums and Stokes bowling medium fast. Its the same ball over and over again.

The frustrating thing is that he's actually fit at the moment, they should use him while they can. Anderson is 40 and has just got over an injury, he was never going to have a big impact on a flat pitch like this.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16525 on: Yesterday at 06:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm
England just don't have the attack to back up their aggressive batting. Anderson's starting to show his age but without actually being bad, so it's difficult to justify dropping him. But he's offering no threat at all.

Without the needless errors, this bowling attack would be fine, two more wickets just in time for the new ball would have put things in a much better light.

Obviously, you cannot expect every chance to be taken, but taking the more routine ones and avoiding unnecessary errors is not an unreasonable expectation for the team.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16526 on: Yesterday at 06:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:21:05 pm
Feels like the fucker has middles everything. Not hard admittedly, but some have trickled off the square.
Dom Sibley esque.

Even in this brave, new England set up, I still think theres an argument for a player at the top to bat around.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16527 on: Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:20:16 pm
Another chance goes a begging. Tough one. More bad luck for Mo.

Yup. Jonny B is worth his place for his batting, but I cant help thinking that the stumping and that sharp chance would have been taken by Foakes. Its all hypothetical of course, and swings and roundabouts and any other cliché/aphorism you can think of.
Offline Red Bird

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16528 on: Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:26:48 pm
Yup. Jonny B is worth his place for his batting, but I can’t help thinking that the stumping and that sharp chance would have been taken by Foakes. It’s all hypothetical of course, and swings and roundabouts and any other cliché/aphorism you can think of.
This has been my bug bear for years— your can’t make up for those lost chances by scoring more runs. Alec Stewart and Adam Gilchrist were rare commodities.

Still, Australia is trailing and you never know what an overnight rest can do.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:05 pm by Red Bird »
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16529 on: Yesterday at 06:53:41 pm »
Broad doesnt have a good word to say about this pitch. An English pitch and its got no pace or bounce in it. What are we doing?
Offline mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16530 on: Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm »
Don't get Sky....just tuned in for the highlights on BBC 2 to find some horsey bollocks going on, can't see it in the schedule either.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16531 on: Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:09:50 pm
Don't get Sky....just tuned in for the highlights on BBC 2 to find some horsey bollocks going on, can't see it in the schedule either.

They mentioned on TMS earlier that the highlights would be delayed until 19:25 today, albeit not using quite the same phrasing, it's just started now.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16532 on: Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:53:41 pm
Broad doesnt have a good word to say about this pitch. An English pitch and its got no pace or bounce in it. What are we doing?

Seems like the original aim of flat and fast has got nobbled by the weather, so it has ended up with flat and soulless to quote Broad.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16533 on: Yesterday at 07:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:31:51 pm
They mentioned on TMS earlier that the highlights would be delayed until 19:25 today, albeit not using quite the same phrasing, it's just started now.

Cheers...in Walton we get BBC Wales, some music stuff on, but found it on channel 102, just in time for the 2 quick wickets, I normally listen to the brilliant TMS but couldn't today, so don't know much about today.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16534 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:04:54 am
As ever, Marnus and Stevie Smith will be key. If they get a massive 200 plus partnership then the declaration looks stupid, if theyre both out relatively cheaply, it looks genius. Time will tell.

Indeed it will :D
Offline Rosario

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16535 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Showed some good fight after losing some key players cheaply. Probably need Khawaja and Carey to get us most of the way to Englands total with such a long tail. Test is looking very evenly poised after two days though.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16536 on: Today at 01:24:05 am »
Only learned yesterday that Warner announced his retirement... to take effect after this summer's Sydney test. Very crafty way to secure another 9 undeserved caps. Great news for Broad and England.
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16537 on: Today at 04:57:38 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:24:05 am
Only learned yesterday that Warner announced his retirement... to take effect after this summer's Sydney test. Very crafty way to secure another 9 undeserved caps. Great news for Broad and England.
Indeed, cheeky for him to think its up to him. Hes lucky nobody is beating down the door.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16538 on: Today at 05:24:30 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:24:05 am
Only learned yesterday that Warner announced his retirement... to take effect after this summer's Sydney test. Very crafty way to secure another 9 undeserved caps. Great news for Broad and England.

To sum up Warner, a good player, but a complete dickhead, will be remembered for the ball tampering scandal, very very lucky he got a second chance after that.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16539 on: Today at 05:29:11 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 04:57:38 am
Indeed, cheeky for him to think its up to him. Hes lucky nobody is beating down the door.

Hasn't Head opened before? Promote him, bring in whoever or next batter is. Warner's just a fluffer for Broad at this point.
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16540 on: Today at 05:54:48 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:29:11 am
Hasn't Head opened before? Promote him, bring in whoever or next batter is. Warner's just a fluffer for Broad at this point.
Does a bit in limited overs I think but I think they like him getting a look at more tired attacks, older ball and spinners. Not sure hes got it against a fresh attack new ball.
