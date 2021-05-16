England just don't have the attack to back up their aggressive batting. Anderson's starting to show his age but without actually being bad, so it's difficult to justify dropping him. But he's offering no threat at all.



Without the needless errors, this bowling attack would be fine, two more wickets just in time for the new ball would have put things in a much better light.Obviously, you cannot expect every chance to be taken, but taking the more routine ones and avoiding unnecessary errors is not an unreasonable expectation for the team.