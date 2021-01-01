« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 430034 times)

Offline spen71

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16480 on: Today at 03:32:21 pm »
Sky are good for cricket
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16481 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:28:06 pm
Cricket on Sky is first class.

Theres no hatred towards other Teams and they are all insightful.

Most have had an education, which helps.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16482 on: Today at 03:42:06 pm »
Youd always fancy your chances with Khawaja as his foot movement is lacking but he just scores.
Offline Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16483 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:27:14 pm
Just have to compliment the comms team - theyre all offering something; I like Sangakkara in particular. Such a contrast to the footie, which these days I invariably watch on mute.
Is there anything that Sangakkara is not great at?
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16484 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:42:06 pm
Youd always fancy your chances with Khawaja as his foot movement is lacking but he just scores.

Hes pretty solid. Looks set here too.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16485 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
Im a big Moeen fan in general but I dont think we can persevere with him this summer. The Aussies see it like a football against him. Theres a reason he averages 64 against them. Some bowlers just dont have it in certain match ups.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16486 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
Trail by 186 with six wickets in hand.

Its finely poised.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16487 on: Today at 04:24:45 pm »
Could do with Gigantor getting out soon.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16488 on: Today at 04:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:24:45 pm
Could do with Gigantor getting out soon.

Hes decent.

Two quick wickets changes this so not panicking quite yet.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16489 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Great ball from Moeen gets the giraffe.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16490 on: Today at 04:35:28 pm »
But that was a beauty. Turned sideways, its not a deck Id want to face Warne on batting last, thats for sure.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16491 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:35:28 pm
But that was a beauty. Turned sideways, its not a deck Id want to face Warne on batting last, thats for sure.

Its defo going to spin a lot more as match goes on.

Huge hour now.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16492 on: Today at 04:43:33 pm »
Great stuff from Khawaja
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16493 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
That's a high class century by Khawaja. Yes, the pitch is a typical subcontinental burner and not a conventional English greentop, but he's applied himself brilliantly.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16494 on: Today at 04:45:06 pm »
Hes been great.

Huge celebration.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16495 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
well done khawaja. you can FO and get out now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16496 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
ThI slightly annoying thing is theyve got these runs without too much damage from their big 3.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16497 on: Today at 04:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:50:20 pm
ThI slightly annoying thing is theyve got these runs without too much damage from their big 3.

Khawaja is the big wicket now.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16498 on: Today at 05:18:25 pm »
New ball available in 1.5 overs
Online Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16499 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:28:06 pm
Cricket on Sky is first class.

Theres no hatred towards other Teams and they are all insightful.

It is cricket commentary in general, TMS is the same too, thankfully the sport as a whole seems to have avoided the idiocy of football commentary.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16500 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Lovely. Big wicket.

EDIT: fuck sake!
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16501 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:24:58 pm
It is cricket commentary in general, TMS is the same too, thankfully the sport as a whole seems to have avoided the idiocy of football commentary.

The issue with football is the stupid lad culture that they still try to promote.

Plus you have pundits that never improve.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16502 on: Today at 05:29:20 pm »
No ball, been ridiculous all day.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16503 on: Today at 05:29:47 pm »
Bowled him on a no ball. Absolute stupidity. So many no balls in this innings. Theres no excuse for it.
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16504 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Luck defo been on their side most the match
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16505 on: Today at 05:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:33:05 pm
Luck defo been on their side most the match
Wouldn't say a No ball is Luck to be honest
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16506 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:33:35 pm
Wouldn't say a No ball is Luck to be honest

Fair point

I sound like an Evertonian
Online Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16507 on: Today at 05:39:57 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:33:35 pm
Wouldn't say a No ball is Luck to be honest

Even with the high amount of them that have been bowled today, it would still seem to be quite lucky that one coincides with a wicket.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16508 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:39:57 pm
Even with the high amount of them that have been bowled today, it would still seem to be quite lucky that one coincides with a wicket.
never know, maybe the few inches further forward threw Khawaja off and that's why the wicket happened?
Enjoying this test its still so finely poised.
Enjoying it even more because I am working today and have basically been paid to watch every ball of this
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16509 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:42:57 pm
never know, maybe the few inches further forward threw Khawaja off and that's why the wicket happened?
 
Possibly, although the bails off and flying by the time he began his forward defensive.
Online Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16510 on: Today at 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:34:27 pm
Fair point

I sound like an Evertonian

Anyone supporting the aussies because they are playing england would generally be more evertonian than that.  ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16511 on: Today at 05:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:46:56 pm
Anyone supporting the aussies because they are playing england would generally be more evertonian than that.  ;D

I will maintain its lucky
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16512 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm »
Pretty ugly to watch these Aussies.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16513 on: Today at 06:05:08 pm »
If Khawaja survives the rest of this session he will probably end up batting on all 5 days.
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16514 on: Today at 06:07:01 pm »
I'm still annoyed at that Broad no ball, would have got into the long Australian tail and could potentially have bowled them out tonight.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16515 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Feels like Khawaja has been batting for 4 days and hes only on 126.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16516 on: Today at 06:09:22 pm »
Would Buttler have taken those Bairstow chances Yorky?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16517 on: Today at 06:12:13 pm »
Its been a bit dull. Aussies have been slowly chipping away without much to get excited about.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16518 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:09:22 pm
Would Buttler have taken those Bairstow chances Yorky?

I only saw the stumping miss. I'd have taken that so I suppose Buttler would too. But neither of us would have taken the first catch.
