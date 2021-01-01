Cricket on Sky is first class. Theres no hatred towards other Teams and they are all insightful.
Just have to compliment the comms team - theyre all offering something; I like Sangakkara in particular. Such a contrast to the footie, which these days I invariably watch on mute.
Youd always fancy your chances with Khawaja as his foot movement is lacking but he just scores.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Could do with Gigantor getting out soon.
But that was a beauty. Turned sideways, its not a deck Id want to face Warne on batting last, thats for sure.
ThI slightly annoying thing is theyve got these runs without too much damage from their big 3.
It is cricket commentary in general, TMS is the same too, thankfully the sport as a whole seems to have avoided the idiocy of football commentary.
Luck defo been on their side most the match
Wouldn't say a No ball is Luck to be honest
Even with the high amount of them that have been bowled today, it would still seem to be quite lucky that one coincides with a wicket.
never know, maybe the few inches further forward threw Khawaja off and that's why the wicket happened?
Fair point I sound like an Evertonian
Anyone supporting the aussies because they are playing england would generally be more evertonian than that.
Would Buttler have taken those Bairstow chances Yorky?
