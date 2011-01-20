« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2023

zamagiure

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16440 on: Today at 12:05:16 pm
mines a pint

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16441 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 12:05:16 pm
Boycott manual.

Hes definitely done that.
Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16442 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm
Quote from: demain on Today at 12:02:00 pm
The ball is swinging for Broad and Anderson, and the captain brings on Harry Brook.  :lmao

Haven't been keeping up with the opening play until now, was that to enable an end change or just random?
demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16443 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:25:01 pm
Haven't been keeping up with the opening play until now, was that to enable an end change or just random?

Just random, trying to psych out the Australians.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16444 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16445 on: Today at 12:45:04 pm
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16446 on: Today at 12:47:53 pm
And Ben Stokes has had a bowl
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16447 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm
BIG WICKET

Stokes gets Smith LBW
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16448 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm
Stokes making things happen as he does
gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16449 on: Today at 12:53:36 pm
Haha, the grid on him. Off you pop.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16450 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm
Stokes has bowled really beautifully.
Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16451 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm
Big morning here.

Skeeve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16452 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:53:36 pm
Haha, the grid on him. Off you pop.

A review blown to all reds too.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16453 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm
Touch of the Kohlis from Smith. Tells the umpire he's got it wrong before he asks for a review, and then shakes his head in dissent when the review goes against him.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16454 on: Today at 01:03:28 pm
Smith gone. Shite
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16455 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm
64 runs in the session. Was it rain affected?
ABZ Rover

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16456 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm
What a lovely morning that was 😀
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
Reply #16457 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:07:22 pm
64 runs in the session. Was it rain affected?
by like 5 mins
