England just bat so bloody deep. Just hope its at the expense of bowling.
Hope youre disappointed 😀
Ive jinxed it for sure. Cummins at 8 has always felt like a slight stretch for my lot, especially now without Starc. Long tail.
Dont think theres much in it. Aussies have the stronger top 6, Bairstow at 7 edges Carey and Ali over Cummins with the willow but the tailenders for both sides can barely hold a bat.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
england were 8 down. one of the wickets left was jimmy who averages about 9. I like this trying to win instead of trying not to lose
It was day 1, you're not going to run out of time if you bat out the day.
Only time will tell. A very brave move. He could have batted today and made sure England can't lose the match.
Extremely unlikely. To get to a position where England couldnt lose youre talking 500 or more. We were nowhere near that and had Ollie Robinson at the crease with James Anderson in the shed. Could easily have lost those 2 wickets for nothing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
