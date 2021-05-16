It was day 1, you're not going to run out of time if you bat out the day.



The aim was to allow the bowlers a crack at the Aussies in the evening as well as the following morning with the hope of nicking a wicket. It didn't work, but it was worth doing. Minimal risk, possible high reward.I also think that Stokes won't mind conceding a first-innings deficit so long as there is enough time left in the game to accumulate a large second innings score and have sufficient time to bowl the Aussies out in the second innings.