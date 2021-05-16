« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 428703 times)

Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16400 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm »
That declaration was stokes being too far up his own arse, let australia off the hook when they were being smacked all over the park
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16401 on: Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm »
England just bat so bloody deep. Just hope its at the expense of bowling.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16402 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 11:14:21 pm
England just bat so bloody deep. Just hope its at the expense of bowling.

Hope youre disappointed 😀
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16403 on: Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm »
england were 8 down. one of the wickets left was jimmy who averages about 9.

I like this trying to win instead of trying not to lose
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 12:14:20 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
Hope youre disappointed 😀
Ive jinxed it for sure. Cummins at 8 has always felt like a slight stretch for my lot, especially now without Starc. Long tail.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 07:37:36 am »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Today at 12:14:20 am
Ive jinxed it for sure. Cummins at 8 has always felt like a slight stretch for my lot, especially now without Starc. Long tail.

Dont think theres much in it. Aussies have the stronger top 6, Bairstow at 7 edges Carey and Ali over Cummins with the willow but the tailenders for both sides can barely hold a bat.
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 07:43:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:37:36 am
Dont think theres much in it. Aussies have the stronger top 6, Bairstow at 7 edges Carey and Ali over Cummins with the willow but the tailenders for both sides can barely hold a bat.
Agree with that. I just feel like we often leave ourselves at least 50 short of where we could do due to lack of lower order contribution and that could be meaningful at times in this series.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 08:04:54 am »
As ever, Marnus and Stevie Smith will be key. If they get a massive 200 plus partnership then the declaration looks stupid, if theyre both out relatively cheaply, it looks genius. Time will tell.
Offline Roady

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 08:22:42 am »
Weather will play a part in this.thete will be plenty of delays in the coming days.i think the declaration was the right call personally
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 09:46:51 am »
I thought Warner looked more assured than I've seen him since the cheating ban. Really decisive movements and solidly behind the ball, as of old.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 10:01:13 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm
england were 8 down. one of the wickets left was jimmy who averages about 9.

I like this trying to win instead of trying not to lose
It was day 1, you're not going to run out of time if you bat out the day.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 10:07:45 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:01:13 am
It was day 1, you're not going to run out of time if you bat out the day.

The aim was to allow the bowlers a crack at the Aussies in the evening as well as the following morning with the hope of nicking a wicket. It didn't work, but it was worth doing. Minimal risk, possible high reward.

I also think that Stokes won't mind conceding a first-innings deficit so long as there is enough time left in the game to accumulate a large second innings score and have sufficient time to bowl the Aussies out in the second innings.
Online zamagiure

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 10:22:19 am »
Only time will tell. A very brave move. He could have batted today and made sure England can't lose the match.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:22:19 am
Only time will tell. A very brave move. He could have batted today and made sure England can't lose the match.

Extremely unlikely. To get to a position where England couldnt lose youre talking 500 or more. We were nowhere near that and had Ollie Robinson at the crease with James Anderson in the shed. Could easily have lost those 2 wickets for nothing.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 11:08:53 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:43:41 am
Extremely unlikely. To get to a position where England couldnt lose youre talking 500 or more. We were nowhere near that and had Ollie Robinson at the crease with James Anderson in the shed. Could easily have lost those 2 wickets for nothing.

I agree Gerald. The rate we score at means well probably rarely bat long enough to ensure we cant lose. Being charitable, say wed batted in today and made 450. Australia could bat til Sunday night and make 550 with 2 full days left. That would still give us time to lose.

Im sounding negative, dont mean to as hopefully well give ourselves a shot of victory. But think Id we lose that declaration wont be the reason why.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 11:18:01 am »
More maidens today (3) than in the whole of yesterday.

Boring Boring Aussies!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Jimmy's getting swing.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Just meant to be.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 11:35:11 am »
How original.
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 11:36:51 am »
Should really be the end of Warner's Test career, he seemed nervous and twitchy against Broad even last evening and I doubt it's going to get better if Australia continue opening with him.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 11:37:31 am »
Here comes one of his mad spells!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 11:37:40 am »
Broady! Tara Saffer.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 11:38:03 am »
If you're going to go, go ugly.
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
What a catch from Bairstow!
Online rawcusk8

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
Not many crying about the declaration now
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 11:39:10 am »
See ya, Marnus!
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
get in
Online Rob Dylan

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16427 on: Today at 11:39:42 am »
See I told you declaring was a mistake!
Online Macc77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16428 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Weather has changed the test match, feels like a completely different game today, and Broad is taking full advantage. 400 now seems a very good total, let's see what Smith does.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 11:39:59 am »
Getting labbu shane out that cheaply is big.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 11:40:17 am »
Bloody marvellous 😎
Online IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16431 on: Today at 11:41:36 am »
I know its been said many times before, but Steve Smith is such an odd batsman.  Effective, but so ugly  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16432 on: Today at 11:42:20 am »
Fancy Jimmy to get Khawaja soon as well with this ball moving a bit.

No idea what we do with Smith though!
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16433 on: Today at 11:42:39 am »
Terrible shot from labuschange
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16434 on: Today at 11:50:15 am »
 ;D

Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16435 on: Today at 11:58:38 am »
^ prince adam he is not.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16436 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm »
Harry Brook?
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16437 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Harry Brook first change hahaha
Online demain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16438 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
The ball is swinging for Broad and Anderson, and the captain brings on Harry Brook.  :lmao
Online zamagiure

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16439 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
The man is mad. Brilliant.
