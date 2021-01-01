« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023  (Read 426221 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:53:16 pm
Just a tad bit of an unfair bar to reach there though, what's typical career length for a test bowler, shouldn't think it averages out at much more than 5 years.

Oh I agree. Hes late on the test scene at 34, and has deserved his chance, so Im just suggesting his time in the spotlight is likely to be relatively short.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm »
Aussies allowing so many singles here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm »
Balls
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 01:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:57:02 pm
Oh I agree. Hes late on the test scene at 34, and has deserved his chance, so Im just suggesting his time in the spotlight is likely to be relatively short.

I meant in general as I didn't realise how old he already was, at his age, you probably wouldn't expect to see him for much more than the next ashes series after this one.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 01:03:21 pm »
Aussies should be happy with that session given the conditions
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 01:03:38 pm »
That was our session until the last ball.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 01:04:31 pm »
Kinell, Crawley never fails to disappoint - even after a good innings.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:49:46 pm
Ive been waiting to have a good look at Boland, given his hype. Hes thick-set, with a run up and action thats shall we say, not as aesthetically pleasing as some others? Lets say Id be surprised to see him still doing it at this level at Jimmys age.

He is almost Jimmy's age!

Do you remember Wayne Daniel? Identical build, identical action. Maybe not quite as quick or hostile as Daniel was, but a tad more accurate. He's a superb bowler.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 12:28:18 pm
Just get to lunch only two down please and thata a good morning

I hope youre happy with yourself.

Looks the kind of pitch the Aussies could bat for days on so as decent as we looked at times we really need more than pleasant 30s and 60s. Still lots of batting to come though.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 01:09:14 pm »
Bit cheeky not to walk after that. He must've felt it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Good session for the Aussies?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Australia will be delighted with that session
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:10:59 pm
Australia will be delighted with that session

On the plus side, Root is there. Him, Brook, Stokes, Bairstowif two of them can stick around we can still get a big score. And if things go badly, we hope the rain thats forecast for Sunday is biblical over Birmingham!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 01:19:05 pm »
Typical poms always praying for rain :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 01:24:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:19:05 pm
Typical poms always praying for rain :D

Always worth keeping at the back of the mind!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 01:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:14:23 pm
On the plus side, Root is there. Him, Brook, Stokes, Bairstowif two of them can stick around we can still get a big score. And if things go badly, we hope the rain thats forecast for Sunday is biblical over Birmingham!

Piss off. I am going on Sunday.  ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:06:06 pm
He is almost Jimmy's age!

Do you remember Wayne Daniel? Identical build, identical action. Maybe not quite as quick or hostile as Daniel was, but a tad more accurate. He's a superb bowler.

Yep, I remember Wayne Daniel, and yes, I see the similarities - particularly the mechanics of his action with the pronounced lean back in the delivery stride. Boland seems to suit English conditions for sure - he could be another Aussie who has a series-to-remember out of the blue; Alderman-like.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 01:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:09:14 pm
Bit cheeky not to walk after that. He must've felt it.

I think he was hoping they wouldn't appeal again! As soon as they asked for a review, it was too late to walk.....Maybe.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Travis Head seems to have replaced David Warner in the most likely to stop to pick up a hitch hiker stakes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:07:07 pm
Travis Head seems to have replaced David Warner in the most likely to stop to pick up a hitch hiker stakes.

Would you get in?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm »
Ponting is good on comms
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:19:20 pm
Ponting is good on comms

I like Tubby Taylor too. Old school but just seems permanently enthusiastic without sounding a knobhead like Healy and co.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 02:28:07 pm »
Never seen anything like that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm »
Bizarre as youll get.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16225 on: Today at 02:29:56 pm »
Thats unlucky
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16226 on: Today at 02:30:02 pm »
The Sperm gets a very lucky wicket. Pity the keeper didnt try and catch it.

Brook was looking really good there, and very unlucky, but another good start gone to waste.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16227 on: Today at 02:30:24 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:28:29 pm
Bizarre as youll get.

Bizball 😜
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16228 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
Well this has gone to shit fast
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16229 on: Today at 02:37:03 pm »
Fallen apart here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16230 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Oh dear.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16231 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:37:03 pm
Fallen apart here.

Weve lost two quick wickets. Which can happen. Unless my phone is quite delayed.

Not ideal though. And why I thought Australia might have been quietly happy to have a bowl. Lets hope the middle order wags.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16232 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
When was the last time Stokes got any runs? Can't bowl either because of his knee. If he wasn't captain he'd be in danger of getting dropped
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16233 on: Today at 02:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:38:44 pm
Weve lost two quick wickets. Which can happen. Unless my phone is quite delayed.

Not ideal though. And why I thought Australia might have been quietly happy to have a bowl. Lets hope the middle order wags.

Still only the two quick ones
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
« Reply #16234 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm »
Cheers. Frustrating though when we have a mix of unlucky and careless dismissals and well have to grind most of their fuckers out. Comes with the territory and the way we play I suppose.
