Just a tad bit of an unfair bar to reach there though, what's typical career length for a test bowler, shouldn't think it averages out at much more than 5 years.
Oh I agree. Hes late on the test scene at 34, and has deserved his chance, so Im just suggesting his time in the spotlight is likely to be relatively short.
Ive been waiting to have a good look at Boland, given his hype. Hes thick-set, with a run up and action thats shall we say, not as aesthetically pleasing as some others? Lets say Id be surprised to see him still doing it at this level at Jimmys age.
Just get to lunch only two down please and thata a good morning
Crosby Nick never fails.
Australia will be delighted with that session
Typical poms always praying for rain
On the plus side, Root is there. Him, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow
if two of them can stick around we can still get a big score. And if things go badly, we hope the rain thats forecast for Sunday is biblical over Birmingham!
He is almost Jimmy's age! Do you remember Wayne Daniel? Identical build, identical action. Maybe not quite as quick or hostile as Daniel was, but a tad more accurate. He's a superb bowler.
Bit cheeky not to walk after that. He must've felt it.
Travis Head seems to have replaced David Warner in the most likely to stop to pick up a hitch hiker stakes.
Would you get in?
Ponting is good on comms
Bizarre as youll get.
Fallen apart here.
Weve lost two quick wickets. Which can happen. Unless my phone is quite delayed.Not ideal though. And why I thought Australia might have been quietly happy to have a bowl. Lets hope the middle order wags.
