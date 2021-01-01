Please
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2023 (Read 423424 times)
Stevo79
Kopite
Posts: 636
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #16120 on:
Today
at 09:20:58 pm »
If they don't play Starc they lose that ability he has to run through the tail. Also creates the rough outside the right-handers off stump.
Logged
klopptopia
Anny Roader
Posts: 357
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2023
«
Reply #16121 on:
Today
at 11:15:38 pm »
I genuinly love listening to Ricky Ponting. Wathcing his captians log episode on sky is fasinating, other ones are really good too, Hes a brilliant commentator too, hope he's on over the summer.
Logged
